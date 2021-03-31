Log in
EQS-Adhoc : Press release: Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting

03/31/2021 | 11:47am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Press release: Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting 
31-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE | SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS PUT FORWARD BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT GENERAL MEETING 
Zurich, 31 March 2021 
At today's Annual General Meeting of Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the 
Board of Directors with very strong majorities. 
In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Annual General Meeting 2021 was held 
without shareholders being physically present. The independent proxy represented 64.43% of the total 18,934,097 shares. 
All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one 
year. In addition, Sylvie Davidson and Philippe Le Baquer were elected as new independent members of the Board of 
Directors. Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one 
year. Shareholders approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of 
the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year. 
For the financial year 2020, shareholders approved the proposal that a distribution of CHF 0.75 per share be paid in 
equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions. 
Shareholders also approved the renewal of the authorisation to increase the Leonteq AG share capital until 31 March 
2023 up to a maximum amount of CHF 4 million fully paid in registered shares. 
In four separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors for the period 
up to the next Annual General Meeting, the short term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the 
financial year 2020 and the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the 
Executive Committee for the financial year 2022. In an advisory vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation 
Report 2020. 
For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2021, please visit 
Leonteq's website at www.leonteq.com/generalmeetings. 
IMPORTANT DATES 
06 April 2021 Ex-dividend date 
07 April 2021 Record date 
08 April 2021 Payment date 
22 July 2021 Half-year 2021 results 
CONTACT 
Media Relations 
+41 58 800 1844 
media@leonteq.com 
Investor Relations 
+41 58 800 1855 
investorrelations@leonteq.com 
LEONTEQ 
Leonteq is a Swiss company active in the finance and technology sector with a focus on the structured products segment. 
Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and 
predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both 
a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life 
insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices 
and subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss 
Exchange (SIX: LEON). 
www.leonteq.com 
DISCLAIMER 
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute 
research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of 
this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to 
sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the 
Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity 
in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available 
(directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or 
prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or 
prohibited by law. 
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", 
"assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such 
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in 
a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or 
any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors 
include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements 
in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our 
business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental 
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related 
factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has 
caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic 
output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in 
the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these 
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or 
subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or 
disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking 
statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, 
except as required by applicable law or regulation. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1180168 31-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

