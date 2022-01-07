Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leonteq : Investor Presentation 2022

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

LEONTEQ AG

ZURICH, JANUARY 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation of Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This presentation and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this presentation do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this presentation may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the presentation is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law

This presentation may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

iShares® and BlackRock® are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates ("BlackRock") and are used under license. BlackRock has licensed certain trademarks and trade names of BlackRock to Leonteq Securities AG. The structured products linked to investment funds issued by BlackRock group companies are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by BlackRock. BlackRock makes no representations or warranties to the investors or any member of the public regarding the structured products linked to investment funds issued by BlackRock group companies. BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the operation, marketing, trading or sale of any product or service offered by Leonteq Securities AG.

All figures in this presentation that are part of the consolidated IFRS financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2012 to 2020 are audited.

By attending this presentation or by accepting any copy of the material presented, you agree to accept the terms set out above and to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

© Leonteq AG 2022. All rights reserved.

OUR COMPANY

LEONTEQ AT A GLANCE

Leading fintech company from Switzerland

14 offices across EMEA and APAC

State-of-the-art technology platform developed and maintained in-house

Services delivered through API, front-end GUI and comprehensive white-label offerings

>500 expert staff from >50 nations

Headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland

Founded in 2007, IPO in 2012, listed at SIX

OUR OFFERING IN THE CONTEXT OF THE BUSINESS NEEDS OF OUR CLIENTS AND PARTNERS

Our clients

  • Financial intermediaries which offer investment products to their clients (from retail clients to institutional investors)
  • Current portfolio allocation to structured investment solutions of approx. 3-8%
  • Low interest rate environment requires financial intermediaries to offer additional investment opportunities besides traditional asset classes
  • Increased compliance and customer protection rules require automated processes for price and product transparency and documentation

Our partners

  • Private, commercial and retail banks and insurance companies
  • Financial institutions are seeking to increase and diversify their funding sources and revenue base (fee business instead of interest rates business)

Our solutions

Fully automated click 'n' trade multi-issuer platform

Tailored and low-cost investment solutions starting from CHF 1,000

Diversified range of investment solutions for all market views

Theme-based investments through tracker certificates and actively managed certificates (AMCs)

Automated legal and regulatory documentation

Liquid secondary market

  • Banks and insurance companies are challenged by complex IT infrastructure with legacy systems and fragmented workflows

State-of-the-artwhite-labelled tools to service the financial intermediaries' clients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 400 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 147 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 1 298 M 1 413 M 1 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 46,3%
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,60 CHF
Average target price 85,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Behrens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONTEQ AG1.88%1 413
INTUIT INC.-8.84%166 046
ADYEN N.V.-5.36%76 502
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.6.87%71 033
WORLDLINE6.71%16 579
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-6.58%11 376