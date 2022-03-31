Log in
    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
Leonteq : Voting Results

03/31/2022
VOTING RESULTS | ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LEONTEQ AG ON

31 MARCH 2022

Attendance

73.46% of the 18,934,097 issued and outstanding registered shares were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Attendance as on 10:00am

Votes

Shareholders present

0

Independent proxy (Proxy Voting Services GmbH)

13,909,720

Total

13,909,720

1.1 Approval of the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial

Statements for the financial year 2021

Agenda item 1.1 Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,780,001

99.06%

No

95,638

0.69%

Abstentions

34,081

0.25%

1.2 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report 2021

Yes

13,107,143

94.23%

No

786,209

5.65%

Abstentions

16,368

0.12%

98.38%

1.28%

0.34%

Yes

Agenda item 1.2 Final voting results

Votes

In %

2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

Agenda item 2. Final voting results

Votes

In %

11,938,041

No

Abstentions

155,608 41,725

3. Allocation and appropriation of retained profits and appropriation of reserves from capital contributions

Agenda item 3. Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,906,454

99.98%

No

1,480

0.01%

Abstentions

1,786

0.01%

LEONTEQ AG

LEONTEQ AG
Europaallee 39 | CH-8004 Zurich

VOTING RESULTS | ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LEONTEQ AG ON 31 MARCH 2022

4. Election to the Board of Directors and to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

2

Agenda items 4.1.1 - 4.1.8, 4.2, 4.3.1 - 4.3.3

Final voting results

Yes

In %

No

In %

Abst.

In %

  • 4.1.1 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers

    13,887,676

    99.84%

    12,395

    0.09%

    9,649

    0.07%

  • 4.1.2 Re-election of Sylvie Davidson

    13,875,495

    99.76%

    7,522

    0.05%

    26,703

    0.19%

  • 4.1.3 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith

    13,866,395

    99.69%

    16,574

    0.12%

    26,751

    0.19%

  • 4.1.4 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer

    13,868,265

    99.70%

    37,790

    0.27%

    3,665

    0.03%

  • 4.1.5 Re-election of Philippe Le Baquer

    13,871,351

    99.73%

    28,240

    0.20%

    10,129

    0.07%

  • 4.1.6 Re-election of Thomas R. Meier

    13,877,476

    99.77%

    12,497

    0.09%

    19,747

    0.14%

  • 4.1.7 Re-election of Dominik Schärer

    13,786,438

    99.11%

    119,255

    0.86%

    4,027

    0.03%

  • 4.1.8 Re-election of Philippe Weber

13,722,955

98.66%

176,626

1.27%

10,139

0.07%

4.2 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

13,892,807

99.88%

7,091

0.05%

9,822

0.07%

  • 4.3.1 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

  • 4.3.2 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

  • 4.3.3 Re-election of Philippe Weber to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

13,715,832

13,166,150

13,712,545

5. Election of the statutory auditors

98.61%

183,949

1.32%

9,939

0.07%

94.66%

733,559

5.27%

10,011

0.07%

98.59%

182,650

1.31%

14,525

0.10%

Agenda item 5. Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,664,393

No

240,362

Abstentions

4,965

6. Re-election of the independent proxy

98.23% 1.73% 0.04%

Agenda item 6. Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,903,611

No

Abstentions

2,098 4,011

LEONTEQ AG

LEONTEQ AG
Europaallee 39 | CH-8004 Zurich

99.95% 0.02% 0.03%

VOTING RESULTS | ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LEONTEQ AG ON 31 MARCH 2022 3

7.1 Binding vote on the maximum total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors from the

Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023

Agenda item 7.1 Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,438,095

96.61%

No

436,474

3.14%

Abstentions

35,151

0.25%

7.2 Binding vote on the variable compensation for the short-term incentive plan of the members of the

Executive Committee for the business year 2021

Agenda item 7.2 Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,605,358

97.81%

No

260,815

1.88%

Abstentions

43,547

0.31%

7.3 Binding vote on the maximum fixed compensation of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023

Agenda item 7.3 Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

12,928,543

92.94%

No

937,008

6.74%

Abstentions

44,169

0.32%

7.4 Binding vote on the maximum variable compensation for the long-term incentive plan of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023

Agenda item 7.4 Final voting results

Votes

In %

Yes

13,032,636

93.69%

No

832,601

5.99%

Abstentions

44,483

0.32%

LEONTEQ AG

LEONTEQ AG
Europaallee 39 | CH-8004 Zurich

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
