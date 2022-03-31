Leonteq : Voting Results

VOTING RESULTS | ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LEONTEQ AG ON

31 MARCH 2022

Attendance

73.46% of the 18,934,097 issued and outstanding registered shares were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Attendance as on 10:00am Votes

Shareholders present 0 Independent proxy (Proxy Voting Services GmbH) 13,909,720 Total 13,909,720

1.1 Approval of the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial

Statements for the financial year 2021

Agenda item 1.1 Final voting results Votes In %

Yes 13,780,001 99.06% No 95,638 0.69% Abstentions 34,081 0.25% 1.2 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report 2021 Yes 13,107,143 94.23% No 786,209 5.65% Abstentions 16,368 0.12% 98.38% 1.28% 0.34% Yes

Agenda item 1.2 Final voting results Votes In %

2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

Agenda item 2. Final voting results Votes In %

11,938,041

No

Abstentions

155,608 41,725

3. Allocation and appropriation of retained profits and appropriation of reserves from capital contributions

Agenda item 3. Final voting results Votes In %

4. Election to the Board of Directors and to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Agenda items 4.1.1 - 4.1.8, 4.2, 4.3.1 - 4.3.3 Final voting results Yes In % No In % Abst. In %

4.1.1 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers 13,887,676 99.84% 12,395 0.09% 9,649 0.07%

4.1.2 Re-election of Sylvie Davidson 13,875,495 99.76% 7,522 0.05% 26,703 0.19%

4.1.3 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith 13,866,395 99.69% 16,574 0.12% 26,751 0.19%

4.1.4 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer 13,868,265 99.70% 37,790 0.27% 3,665 0.03%

4.1.5 Re-election of Philippe Le Baquer 13,871,351 99.73% 28,240 0.20% 10,129 0.07%

4.1.6 Re-election of Thomas R. Meier 13,877,476 99.77% 12,497 0.09% 19,747 0.14%

4.1.7 Re-election of Dominik Schärer 13,786,438 99.11% 119,255 0.86% 4,027 0.03%

4.1.8 Re-election of Philippe Weber

13,722,955

98.66%

176,626

1.27%

10,139

0.07%

4.2 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

13,892,807

99.88%

7,091

0.05%

9,822

0.07%

4.3.1 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

4.3.2 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

4.3.3 Re-election of Philippe Weber to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

13,715,832

13,166,150

13,712,545

5. Election of the statutory auditors

98.61%

183,949

1.32%

9,939

0.07%

94.66%

733,559

5.27%

10,011

0.07%

98.59%

182,650

1.31%

14,525

0.10%

Agenda item 5. Final voting results Votes In % Yes

13,664,393

No

240,362

Abstentions

4,965

6. Re-election of the independent proxy

98.23% 1.73% 0.04%

Agenda item 6. Final voting results Votes In % Yes

13,903,611

No

Abstentions

2,098 4,011

99.95% 0.02% 0.03%

7.1 Binding vote on the maximum total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors from the

Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023

Agenda item 7.1 Final voting results Votes In %

Yes 13,438,095 96.61% No 436,474 3.14% Abstentions 35,151 0.25%

7.2 Binding vote on the variable compensation for the short-term incentive plan of the members of the

Executive Committee for the business year 2021

Agenda item 7.2 Final voting results Votes In %

Yes 13,605,358 97.81% No 260,815 1.88% Abstentions 43,547 0.31%

7.3 Binding vote on the maximum fixed compensation of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023

Agenda item 7.3 Final voting results Votes In %

Yes 12,928,543 92.94% No 937,008 6.74% Abstentions 44,169 0.32%

7.4 Binding vote on the maximum variable compensation for the long-term incentive plan of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023

Agenda item 7.4 Final voting results Votes In %