Leonteq : Voting Results
VOTING RESULTS | ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LEONTEQ AG ON
31 MARCH 2022
Attendance
73.46% of the 18,934,097 issued and outstanding registered shares were represented at the Annual General Meeting.
Attendance as on 10:00am
Votes
Shareholders present
0
Independent proxy (Proxy Voting Services GmbH)
13,909,720
Total
13,909,720
1.1 Approval of the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial
Statements for the financial year 2021
Agenda item 1.1 Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,780,001
99.06%
No
95,638
0.69%
Abstentions
34,081
0.25%
1.2 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report 2021
Yes
13,107,143
94.23%
No
786,209
5.65%
Abstentions
16,368
0.12%
98.38%
1.28%
0.34%
Yes
Agenda item 1.2 Final voting results
Votes
In %
2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee
Agenda item 2. Final voting results
Votes
In %
11,938,041
No
Abstentions
155,608 41,725
3. Allocation and appropriation of retained profits and appropriation of reserves from capital contributions
Agenda item 3. Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,906,454
99.98%
No
1,480
0.01%
Abstentions
1,786
0.01%
4. Election to the Board of Directors and to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Agenda items 4.1.1 - 4.1.8, 4.2, 4.3.1 - 4.3.3
Final voting results
Yes
In %
No
In %
Abst.
In %
-
4.1.1 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers
13,887,676
99.84%
12,395
0.09%
9,649
0.07%
-
4.1.2 Re-election of Sylvie Davidson
13,875,495
99.76%
7,522
0.05%
26,703
0.19%
-
4.1.3 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith
13,866,395
99.69%
16,574
0.12%
26,751
0.19%
-
4.1.4 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer
13,868,265
99.70%
37,790
0.27%
3,665
0.03%
-
4.1.5 Re-election of Philippe Le Baquer
13,871,351
99.73%
28,240
0.20%
10,129
0.07%
-
4.1.6 Re-election of Thomas R. Meier
13,877,476
99.77%
12,497
0.09%
19,747
0.14%
-
4.1.7 Re-election of Dominik Schärer
13,786,438
99.11%
119,255
0.86%
4,027
0.03%
-
4.1.8 Re-election of Philippe Weber
13,722,955
98.66%
176,626
1.27%
10,139
0.07%
4.2 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers as the Chairman of the Board of Directors
13,892,807
99.88%
7,091
0.05%
9,822
0.07%
-
4.3.1 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
-
4.3.2 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
-
4.3.3 Re-election of Philippe Weber to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
13,715,832
13,166,150
13,712,545
5. Election of the statutory auditors
98.61%
183,949
1.32%
9,939
0.07%
94.66%
733,559
5.27%
10,011
0.07%
98.59%
182,650
1.31%
14,525
0.10%
Agenda item 5. Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,664,393
No
240,362
Abstentions
4,965
6. Re-election of the independent proxy
98.23% 1.73% 0.04%
Agenda item 6. Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,903,611
No
Abstentions
2,098 4,011
7.1 Binding vote on the maximum total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors from the
Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023
Agenda item 7.1 Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,438,095
96.61%
No
436,474
3.14%
Abstentions
35,151
0.25%
7.2 Binding vote on the variable compensation for the short-term incentive plan of the members of the
Executive Committee for the business year 2021
Agenda item 7.2 Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,605,358
97.81%
No
260,815
1.88%
Abstentions
43,547
0.31%
7.3 Binding vote on the maximum fixed compensation of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023
Agenda item 7.3 Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
12,928,543
92.94%
No
937,008
6.74%
Abstentions
44,169
0.32%
7.4 Binding vote on the maximum variable compensation for the long-term incentive plan of the members of the Executive Committee for the business year 2023
Agenda item 7.4 Final voting results
Votes
In %
Yes
13,032,636
93.69%
No
832,601
5.99%
Abstentions
44,483
0.32%
