LEONTEQ AG

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leonteq : launches Tracker Certificates on Morningstar systematic indices

01/08/2021 | 02:53am EST
Leonteq announced today that it has started a collaboration with Morningstar to offer its clients access to systematic equity indices developed by Morningstar.

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 07:53:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 236 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net Debt 2020 8 768 M 9 901 M 9 901 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 667 M 755 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,9x
EV / Sales 2021 35,2x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 47,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,93 CHF
Last Close Price 35,95 CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Hans Isler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONTEQ AG2.57%755
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-4.02%84 246
ADYEN N.V.-10.00%63 750
WORLDLINE-2.48%26 411
STONECO LTD.-4.40%24 769
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.1.68%18 713
