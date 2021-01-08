|
Leonteq : launches Tracker Certificates on Morningstar systematic indices
Leonteq announced today that it has started a collaboration with Morningstar to offer its clients access to systematic equity indices developed by Morningstar.
|Sales 2020
236 M
267 M
267 M
|Net income 2020
21,5 M
24,3 M
24,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
8 768 M
9 901 M
9 901 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,8x
|Yield 2020
|1,74%
|Capitalization
667 M
755 M
753 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|39,9x
|EV / Sales 2021
|35,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|523
|Free-Float
|47,1%
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
36,93 CHF
|Last Close Price
|
35,95 CHF
|Spread / Highest target
|
16,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,74%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-5,98%