Leonteq : launches Tracker Certificates on Morningstar systematic indices

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 236 M 267 M 267 M Net income 2020 21,5 M 24,3 M 24,3 M Net Debt 2020 8 768 M 9 901 M 9 901 M P/E ratio 2020 20,8x Yield 2020 1,74% Capitalization 667 M 755 M 753 M EV / Sales 2020 39,9x EV / Sales 2021 35,2x Nbr of Employees 523 Free-Float 47,1% Chart LEONTEQ AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 36,93 CHF Last Close Price 35,95 CHF Spread / Highest target 16,8% Spread / Average Target 2,74% Spread / Lowest Target -5,98% Managers and Directors Name Title Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO Hans Isler Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEONTEQ AG 2.57% 755 FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES -4.02% 84 246 ADYEN N.V. -10.00% 63 750 WORLDLINE -2.48% 26 411 STONECO LTD. -4.40% 24 769 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. 1.68% 18 713