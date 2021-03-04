Leonteq : SAMPLE "PROXY FORM" FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

Proxy form for Leonteq AG's Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2021

Unfortunately, the current situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) does not allow Leonteq to hold the Annual General Meeting the conventional way. On 11 September 2020, the Swiss Federal Council decided to extend the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 until 31 December 2021. In accordance with this ordinance, the Board of Directors of Leonteq AG has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting 2021 without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders can only exercise their shareholder rights via the independent proxy.

We kindly ask you to return the completed (please see also reverse side) and signed proxy form to the share register of Leonteq AG, Devigus Shareholder Services, Rotkreuz with the enclosed envelope by 29 March 2021 at the latest. Any proxy and all instructions to the independent proxy apply to all shares entered in the share register in the name of the shareholder by 23 March 2021, 5.00 p.m.

Granting of proxy

I/we hereby authorise:

the independent proxy Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Grossmünsterplatz 1, 8001 Zurich, to exercise my/our voting rights according to the attached instructions (see reverse side). Without specific instructions on how to vote regarding one or several agenda items, I/we herewith instruct the independent proxy to vote in favour of the proposals of the Board of Directors with regard to the items listed on the agenda and with regard to any new or modified proposal during the General Meeting and to abstain with regard to any additional motions or motions for amendments put forward by shareholders during the General Meeting.

E-Voting

You may submit voting instructions to the independent proxy electronically. Please scan the QR code on the right side or visit the website www.gvmanager.ch/leonteq

Your personal one-time code:

The E-Voting portal will be open until 29 March 2021.

Place / date

Signature

Voting instructions for the independent proxy

Instructions to the proposals of the agenda items announced in the invitation to the Annual General MeetingYesNoAbstain

1. Annual Report 2020 1.1 Approval of the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 1.2 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report 2020

2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

3. Allocation and appropriation of retained profits and appropriation of reserves from capital contributions

4. Renewal of authorised capital

5. Election to the Board of Directors 5.1 Re-election to the Board of Directors 5.1.1 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers 5.1.2 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith 5.1.3 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer 5.1.4 Re-election of Thomas R. Meier 5.1.5 Re-election of Dominik Schärer 5.1.6 Re-election of Philippe Weber 5.2 Election to the Board of Directors 5.2.1 Election of Sylvie Davidson 5.2.2 Election of Philippe Le Baquer 5.3 Re-election of Christopher M. Chambers as the Chairman of the Board of Directors 5.4 Re-election to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee 5.4.1 Re-election of Susana Gomez Smith 5.4.2 Re-election of Richard A. Laxer 5.4.3 Re-election of Philippe Weber

6. Re-election of the statutory auditors

7. Re-election of the independent proxy

8. Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee 8.1 Binding vote on the maximum total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors from the Annual General Meeting 2021 to the Annual General Meeting 2022

8.2

Binding vote on the variable compensation for the short-term incentive plan of the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2020

8.3

Binding vote on the maximum fixed compensation of the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022

Binding vote on the maximum variable compensation for the long-term incentive plan of the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022

General instructions regarding additional motions or motions for amendments or to new agenda items not specified in the invitation in accordance with article 700 paragraph 3 CO

YesNoAbstain

Additional proposals or proposals for amendments put forward by the Board of Directors

Additional motions or motions for amendments put forward by the shareholders

Important: Without specific instructions on how to vote regarding one or several items listed above, I/we herewith instruct the independent proxy to vote in favour of the proposals of the Board of Directors with regard to the items listed on the agenda and with regard to any new or modified proposal during the General Meeting and to abstain with regard to any additional motions or motions for amendments put forward by shareholders during the General Meeting.

Signature on the front side