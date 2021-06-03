Leonteq : cooperates with IMD to offer online certification in structured products

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 272 M 302 M 302 M Net income 2021 59,9 M 66,7 M 66,7 M Net Debt 2021 9 125 M 10 153 M 10 153 M P/E ratio 2021 15,3x Yield 2021 1,82% Capitalization 900 M 1 002 M 1 002 M EV / Sales 2021 36,9x EV / Sales 2022 34,6x Nbr of Employees 519 Free-Float 46,6% Chart LEONTEQ AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 42,60 CHF Last Close Price 48,70 CHF Spread / Highest target 12,9% Spread / Average Target -12,5% Spread / Lowest Target -30,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer Jörg Behrens Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEONTEQ AG 36.52% 1 002 FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. 5.46% 92 045 ADYEN N.V. -2.35% 70 738 WORLDLINE -2.67% 26 634 FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 215.54% 22 017 STONECO LTD. -21.27% 20 111