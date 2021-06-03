|
Leonteq : cooperates with IMD to offer online certification in structured products
Leonteq announced today a collaboration with IMD to offer its clients and partners an online certification course in structured products.
|Sales 2021
272 M
302 M
302 M
|Net income 2021
59,9 M
66,7 M
66,7 M
|Net Debt 2021
9 125 M
10 153 M
10 153 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,3x
|Yield 2021
|1,82%
|Capitalization
900 M
1 002 M
1 002 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|36,9x
|EV / Sales 2022
|34,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|519
|Free-Float
|46,6%
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
42,60 CHF
|Last Close Price
48,70 CHF
|Spread / Highest target
12,9%
|Spread / Average Target
-12,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-30,6%