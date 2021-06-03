Log in
    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leonteq : cooperates with IMD to offer online certification in structured products

06/03/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonteq announced today a collaboration with IMD to offer its clients and partners an online certification course in structured products.

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 04:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 272 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 59,9 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net Debt 2021 9 125 M 10 153 M 10 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 900 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales 2022 34,6x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart LEONTEQ AG
Duration : Period :
Leonteq AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,60 CHF
Last Close Price 48,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Behrens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONTEQ AG36.52%1 002
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.46%92 045
ADYEN N.V.-2.35%70 738
WORLDLINE-2.67%26 634
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED215.54%22 017
STONECO LTD.-21.27%20 111