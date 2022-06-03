Log in
    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/02 11:30:08 am EDT
58.10 CHF    0.00%
05/17Leonteq Launches New Crypto Tracker Certificates Listed on BX Swiss
MT
03/31PRESS RELEASE : Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting
EQ
03/31LEONTEQ : Voting Results
PU
Press release: Leonteq expects record profits for the first half of 2022

06/03/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Press release: Leonteq expects record profits for the first half of 2022

03-Jun-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPECTS RECORD PROFITS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Zurich, 03 June 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it expects to generate significant revenue growth on the back of strong net trading results and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022.

Following a very strong start to 2022, Leonteq continued to focus on disciplined risk management and saw a very substantial increase in net trading results in the year-to-date compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects unprecedented market conditions characterised by higher levels of overall market volatility, including exceptional share price fluctuations of selected large-cap companies around their fourth quarter 2021 as well as their first quarter 2022 earnings announcements.

During this time of an overall more challenging market environment for investors, Leonteq registered subdued levels of client activity in most of its regions which notably reduced net fee income as compared to the same period in 2021.

Furthermore, on the back of the year-to-date trading result, income taxes for the Group are expected to significantly exceed prior year levels.

As a result of these factors, Leonteq expects to generate significant growth in its total operating income and to report record Group net profits of more than CHF 110 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of more than 50% compared to CHF 74.4 million for the same period last year.

Leonteq will publish its half-year 2022 results on 21 July 2022.

 

CONTACT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ
Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the ?Company?) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like ?believe?, ?assume?, ?expect?, "target" ?forecast?, ?project?, ?may?, ?could?, ?might?, ?will? or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


End of ad hoc announcement

1367751  03-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2022 99,7 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart LEONTEQ AG
Duration : Period :
Leonteq AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,10 CHF
Average target price 90,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lukas T. Ruflin Non-Executive Director
Marco Amato Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Head-Front Office IT
Thomas Roland Meier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONTEQ AG-16.16%1 114
INTUIT INC.-36.51%115 192
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.43%63 040
ADYEN N.V.-37.37%47 766
WORLDLINE-22.28%11 385
KAKAO PAY CORP.-40.11%11 161