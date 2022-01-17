EQS-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Press release: Leonteq launches cooperation with VP Bank



17-Jan-2022

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR







PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COOPERATION WITH VP BANK



Zurich, 17 January 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it has entered into a new cooperation with VP Bank AG for the manufacturing and distribution of structured investment products.

Leonteq and VP Bank have launched a cooperation for the manufacturing and distribution of structured investment products under a newly created innovative white-labelling issuance model. As part of this cooperation, VP Bank will utilise Leonteq's technology platform to price, trade and distribute VP Bank guaranteed investment products to its clients. VP Bank will be responsible for the distribution of these structured investment products to its own clients, while Leonteq has received an international distribution mandate from VP Bank providing it access to Leonteq's broad network of investors globally. The first VP Bank guaranteed structured investment products are expected to be available on Leonteq's platform in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "We are pleased to welcome VP Bank, a leading bank for private clients and intermediaries, onto our white-labelling platform. This cooperation will provide clients unique exposure to structured investment products, and we look forward to providing our new partner with our solutions and expertise."

Paul Arni, CEO of VP Bank, said: "Thanks to the cooperation we have the possibility to act as a guarantor which allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive and attractive range of structured products in the future. This underlines our ambition to be an international wealth management service provider. Leonteq is the ideal service and technology partner for this, as the competencies of both companies complement each other perfectly."

VP Bank AG was founded in 1956 and, with its 1,013 employees as at mid-2021, ranks amongst the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank is present with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). VP Bank Group offers tailor-made asset management and investment advisory services to private clients and financial intermediaries. As at 30 June 2021, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 52.6 billion. VP Bank is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and has received an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

