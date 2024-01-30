Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES DIGITAL OFFERING FOR INSURANCE COMPANIES AND ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST AGREEMENT WITH CNP LUXEMBOURG

Zurich, 30 January 2024

Leonteq today announced the expansion of its digital offering to insurance companies for the lifecycle management of investment products. CNP Luxembourg is the first insurance company to use LynQs for the performance monitoring of its structured products.

Following the successful launch of LynQs for financial advisors, asset managers and private banks, Leonteq is expanding its digital offering to insurance companies. As an in-house developed technology, LynQs helps insurance companies to digitalise and automate the lifecycle management of their outstanding structured products.

By using LynQs, insurance companies can monitor their structured products portfolio across all issuers and keep track of related events. The LynQs dashboard provides a broad overview of product information, including pricing, distance from the barrier and coupon payments. The platform’s best-in-class user interface can be fully customised in a white-labelled format. In a second phase, Leonteq intends to launch additional features that will support the digitalisation of the unit-linked product segment.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions at Leonteq, stated: “LynQs aims to simplify the daily life of its users. With our new offering for life-insurance companies, monitoring structured products invested in by unit-linked life insurance policies becomes much more efficient.”

First Collaboration with CNP Luxembourg

In this context, Leonteq has signed an agreement with CNP Luxembourg (CNPL) to provide them access to LynQs’ Portfolio module and to update and efficiently monitor its outstanding structured products.

LynQs offers CNPL powerful lifecycle management capabilities for all structured products, such as those invested in by its specialised insurance funds (FAS) and dedicated or collective internal funds (FID/FIC).

Sebastien Noujaim, Branch Manager and Head of Sales Paris at Leonteq, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with one of the leading life insurers in Luxembourg. Following the launch of our white-labelling partnership with Banque International à Luxembourg, this new collaboration with CNP Luxembourg will further strengthen our footprint in the FraBeLux region.”

CNP Luxembourg, life insurance company created in 2015, is a 100% subsidiary of CNP Assurances, a leading player in the French insurance industry. CNP Luxembourg markets a range of high-end life insurance and capitalization contracts for individuals and legal entities residing in Luxembourg, France, Belgium or Italy.

About LynQs

LynQs gives Leonteq’s clients digital access to one of the largest and independent structured product universes available. LynQs is based on Leonteq’s powerful analytical library and financial products engine, providing users with a completely new investment experience. Today, LynQs has approximately 4,500 users from more than 1,000 financial intermediaries. The platform manages more than 250,000 monthly pricings on 12 issuers and provides lifecycle management services for more than 40,000 outstanding structured products.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI.

