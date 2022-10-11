Advanced search
    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
2022-10-11
36.60 CHF   -6.03%
Shares in Leonteq hammered after FT report on unusual trading activity
RE
Leonteq Tanks 19% After Auditor EY Faces Accusations of Whitewashing Suspicious Trades
MT
Leonteq is now recognised as a benchmark administrator under the European Benchmarks Regulation
EQ
Shares in Leonteq hammered after FT report on unusual trading activity

10/11/2022 | 05:14am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Leonteq fell further on Tuesday, erasing as much as one fifth of its market value in two days after the Financial Times reported on unusual trading activity at the Swiss fintech company.

The FT reported on Monday that whistleblowers have accused auditor EY of whitewashing suspicious trades including money laundering and tax evasion in an investigation it conducted this year for Leonteq, a long-standing client.

The company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The FT quoted Leonteq as saying it had "a strict zero tolerance policy regarding non-compliant business behaviour" and that all allegations were "managed, monitored and reported with due care and process."

Its shares fell another 7% in Zurich on Tuesday, adding to a 19% drop on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of less than 700 million Swiss francs($700.63 million).

($1 = 0.9991 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2022
Leonteq Adds Decentraland To Its Platform
MT
Transcript : Leonteq AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
Switzerland's Leonteq Eyes Record FY22 as H1 Earnings Soar on Market Volatility
MT
Leonteq publishes half-year 2022 results
EQ
Leonteq AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Leonteq : publishes half-year 2022 results
PU
Leonteq AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 417 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2022 163 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,44x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 710 M 710 M 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 49,0%
Lukas T. Ruflin Non-Executive Director
Marco Amato Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Head-Front Office IT
Thomas Roland Meier Independent Director
LEONTEQ AG-43.80%710
INTUIT INC.-39.73%109 264
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-30.62%46 042
ADYEN N.V.-44.98%38 200
WORLDLINE-11.24%11 881
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-40.77%9 261