Leopalace21 : Corporate Governance Report

The corporate governance of Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") is described below.
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other
Basic Information
1. Basic Views
We see the construction and reinforcement of corporate governance as one of our most critical management tasks, and will aim to realize our corporate philosophy, achieve business plans, improve corporate value in the medium to long term, and grow continuously by reinforcing the corporate governance.
Our fundamental goal of corporate activities is to pursue efficient, fair, and highly transparent operations to attain greater corporate value for the sake of all our stakeholders.
To achieve the above goal, we endeavor to improve our management system and management organization mainly through appropriate and rapid decision-making, reinforcing the monitoring function of our decision- making, establishment of a compliance system, improvement and strengthening of an internal control system, and establishment of good relations with stakeholders.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated
Principle 1-4Cross-held shares
We have a basic policy of not acquiring cross-held shares. However, if the acquisition of shares of business partners and business alliance partners is deemed useful for maintaining and strengthening relationships with such partners and if the medium- to long-term economic benefits from acquiring the shares are expected to be greater than the expenses for the acquisition, we may acquire the shares according to the procedures set forth in the internal regulations. We currently hold shares of two listed companies, with a total market capital equal to about 0.8% of our total net assets.
We verify the economic rationality of each company at the Board of Directors, such as the propriety with the purpose of acquisition, dividends, and the effectiveness of the business relationship. If there is any doubt about the economic rationality as a result of the verification, we will examine the necessity of maintaining the holding of the shares.
With respect to the exercise of voting on the proposals, the Finance and Accounting Department comprehensively takes into consideration the purpose of holding the shares as well as the governance system of the issuer and whether there is an improvement in shareholder value. The Department exercises voting rights after making decisions based on the Company's decision-making rules.
Principle 1-7 Related party transactions
If the Company needs to conduct a transaction with its officers, affiliates or major shareholders, the Company will conduct the transaction based on the Regulations on Related Party Transactions, which set forth the scope of the covered transactions, approval procedures and ex-post confirmation for the purpose of eliminating the impairment of the Company's interest and common interest of the shareholders and avoiding the violation of laws and regulations that should be observed by the officers.
Based on the Regulations, the Board of Directors will make a prior approval for the transaction and make an ex-post confirmation to see whether the transaction is conducted with the approved content by receiving a confirmation letter from the related party on the details and obligations arising from the transaction.
Principle 2-6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as an asset owner
The Company's Corporate Pension Fund is a defined contribution type pension plan, and employees have control over investment decisions. We provide employees with various investment products to choose from, as well as the opportunity to learn about asset management.
Principle 3-1 Enhancement of information disclosure
(1) What the Company aims for (corporate philosophy, etc.), management strategies and business plans
Our corporate philosophy is to create new value in our own unique way by keeping a close eye on modern- day needs, constantly work to improve our products, services and technologies and grow as a company, and provide new value throughout society to help create a more comfortable and affluent society.
We disclosed in June, 2020 new business plans considering drastic strategies reconstruction. The main policy and medium- to long-term strategies consists of "Reconstructing the business foundation through selective concentration," "Structural reforms," and "Restoring social trust." Please refer to the announcement of "Notice Concerning Implementing Structural Reforms based on Strategic Review Results for Drastic Business Strategies Reconstruction" in the company website.
(2) Fundamental view and policy of corporate governance
We regard the construction and enhancement of corporate governance as one of the most important management issues. Our fundamental goal of corporate activities is to pursue efficient, fair and highly transparent management to attain greater corporate value for all our stakeholders.
To achieve the above goal, we endeavor to improve our management system and management organization mainly through appropriate and rapid decision-making, reinforcing the monitoring function of our decision- making, establishment of a compliance system, improvement and strengthening of an internal control system, and establishment of good relations with stakeholders.
Policy and procedures for the Board of Directors to determine remuneration for management executives and directors
Remuneration for directors of the Company is provided for the purpose of motivating the directors to execute their business to the maximum extent possible to achieve business plans and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term.
For this purpose, the Company pays remuneration for directors consisting of four components, namely basic remuneration, stock options, performance bonus for a single fiscal year and performance bonus for the period of the medium-term management plan.
The remuneration will be determined through deliberations by the Nomination and Compensation Committee so that the remuneration for individual directors should be appropriate. The Nomination and Compensation Committee consists of seven outside directors and the President and CEO. Please refer to the policy and procedures for determining the remuneration for directors which are stated in "Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods" of this Report and the annual securities report.
Policy and procedures for the Board of Directors to appoint and dismiss management executives and nominate candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
To achieve the business plans and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term, we set a policy of structuring the Board of Directors by giving due consideration to securing the speediness of decision making and strengthening the management supervisory function.
Accordingly, the Board will nominate the candidates for directors from talent pool with extensive knowledge of the Company's business and the business environment surrounding the Company as an executive director, and at the same time, nominate persons with deep expert insight in an independent position as outside directors to strengthen the management supervisory function. We adopted a policy of making the majority of Board of Directors consists of outside directors in order to emphasize the supervisory function.
With regard to candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Board will nominate persons with in- depth knowledge of finance and accounting to strengthen the management supervisory function. Particularly
for outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Board will nominate persons with deep expert insight in an independent position.
Candidates for outside directors shall meet the independence criteria that we formulated in accordance with the independence standards of the Guidelines for Listing Examination, etc. of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To nominate candidates for directors in accordance with these policies, the Board of Directors will determine through deliberations at the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
When a director or an Audit & Supervisory Board Member is determined that they are not fulfilling their roles, a proposal for dismissing the subject director and/or Audit & Supervisory Board Member will be brought up to the General Shareholders' Meeting, after deliberations at the Nomination and Compensation Committee and resolution of the Board of Directors.
Explanation of individual election and nomination when management executives are elected and dismissed and when candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are nominated
At the general shareholders' meeting held on July 22, 2020, the election of nine directors were approved. The reasons for nominating them are disclosed in the reference materials for the general shareholders' meeting.
Please refer to the reasons for the individual election and nominations stated on pages 3 through 9 of the Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. For outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, please refer to the relevant sections of this Corporate Governance Report as well.
Principle 4-1-1 Roles and duties of the Board of Directors (1) (Scope of delegation to management)
The Board of Directors regulations stipulate that the major roles of the Board of Directors of the Company are to make decisions on important matters for business operation, such as business plans, to resolve legally defined matters, and to monitor business activities.
However, certain judgment is delegated to the management to operate business promptly, and the Company's decision-making rules clearly define the scope of the delegation to management.
Principle 4-9 Independence criteria and qualifications for independent outside directors
To ensure the independence of outside officers, including outside directors, we developed independence criteria, taking into consideration issues for the business operation of the Company, with meeting the independence standards of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as the minimum requirement. For details, please refer to the relevant sections of this Corporate Governance Report.
Principle 4-11-1 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit
Supervisory Board (Policy and procedures for the appointment of directors)
To achieve the medium-term management plan and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term, we set a policy of structuring the Board of Directors by giving due consideration to securing the speediness of decision making and strengthening the management supervisory function.
Accordingly, candidates for directors will be nominated from persons who have extensive knowledge about the Company's business and the business environment surrounding the Company as an executive director, and at the same time, persons with deep expert insight in an independent position will be nominated as outside directors to strengthen the management supervisory function. We adopted a policy of making the majority of Board of Directors consists of outside directors in order to emphasize on the supervisory function.
We pay attention to structuring the Board of Directors to avoid extreme disparity in the length of service of the directors in order to strike a balance between the enhancement of experience and knowledge and creativity from a new perspective.
With respect to the number of directors on the Board, we pay attention to setting a number that can secure fulfilling deliberations and is suited to the scale of business activities.
Principle 4-11-2 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit
Supervisory Board (Concurrent serving as an officer in another listed company)
We limit in principle the number of other listed companies to three where a director or an Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company can concurrently serve as an officer, so as not to pose a problem for their execution of duty in the Company.
With respect to the directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are concurrently serving as officers in another listed company, Mr. Hisafumi Koga, a Director, serves as director of Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd, Mr. Akira Watanabe, a Director, serves as director of ASIA PILE HOLDINGS
CORPORATION and as director of Maeda Road Construction Co., Ltd., and as Audit & Supervisory Board Member of KADOKAWA CORPORATION and Mr. Takao Yuhara, an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, currently serves as a director of T.HASEGAWA CO., LTD and an auditor of KAMEDA SEIKA CO., LTD.
Principle 4-11-3 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit
Supervisory Board (Analysis and evaluation of the Board of Directors)
After the end of the fiscal year, we evaluated the function, etc. to be fulfilled by the Board of Directors mainly for the purpose of improving management issues. The evaluation method was an individual evaluation using a questionnaire to all the members of the Board of Directors. The secretariat of the Board of Directors aggregated data, undertook an analysis and made a report to the Board of Directors to hold discussions. In the evaluation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, we confirmed that the Company's Board of Directors and governance system functioned effectively in general.
Specifically, based on the evaluation of the Board of Directors in the previous fiscal year, we made reform in compliance framework, changes in the risk management system, and deepened discussions on strategies for each business. The Board of Directors completed the strategic review process for drastic business strategies reconstruction, and concluded the new business plan. As to rebuilding the undermined brand, succession planning for next generation of management, and assisting female employees' career advancement, the Board's initiatives are restricted and not sufficient enough to produce concrete outcome and therefore it is necessary for the Board of Directors to continue to make efforts. The Board of Directors agreed to implement the new business plan as top priority and to monitor the progress of sure execution of the structural reforms, enhancing the profitability of leasing business and continuous efforts in resolving the construction defects problem for timely discussion and decision making as well as necessary corrections when needed.
In addition, each Audit & Supervisory Board Member evaluated the effectiveness of the Audit & Supervisory Board and submitted a report in writing to the President and CEO. It was the third time for the Audit & Supervisory Board to exercise the evaluation and the President and CEO as well as the Corporate Planning Department received the report.
For the issues identified last time in the governance of the affiliated companies, they replaced the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the affiliated companies and improved the monitoring system of the internal control for the total group. As it took time for the Audit & Supervisory Board to respond to the construction defects problem, they did not manage to implement sufficient number of audits for local offices amid COVID- 19 triggered restrictions, which yielded disappointing evaluation scores.
Principle 4-14-2 Training of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Training policy)
In the belief that facilitating the acquisition of the necessary knowledge by the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members will contribute to the execution of business operation and the enhancement of corporate value in the future, we provide and support opportunities for acquiring knowledge.
Specifically, we provide training that will contribute to the resolution of management issues such as corporate governance and corporate finance as well as understanding the business environment, development of human resources and strengthening the organization. We also provide training on legal responsibilities after the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members have taken office.
Principle 5-1 Policy for constructive dialogues with shareholders
To promote the sustainable growth of the Company and enhance its corporate value in the medium to long term, we established a department specializing in IR headed by the director in charge of IR to promote constructive dialogues (meetings) with shareholders. Specifically, we provide clear explanations about the Company's management policies, etc. to stakeholders including shareholders by holding results briefings, individual investors' meetings and foreign institutional investors' meetings, in addition to individual meetings.
With respect to the policy and efforts for the development of a system for promoting constructive dialogues with shareholders, we developed a Disclosure Policy and disclosed it on our website. Please refer to it.
2. Capital Structure Updated
Foreign Shareholding Ratio
Between 10% and 20%
[Status of Major Shareholders] Updated
Name / Company Name
Number of Shares Owned
Percentage (%)
Ardisia Investment, Inc.
48,683,600
19.94
City Index Eleventh, Co., Ltd.
21,904,900
8.97
S-GRANT.CO., LTD.
16,456,100
6.74
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder
‒
Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate GovernanceUpdated
We are in the midst of implementing various countermeasures based on what the External Investigation Committee recommended in the wake of a series of construction defects.
We set up on February 27, 2019 as a result of the construction defects problem a third-party External Investigation Committee which is independent and does not hold any interest with the Company. We received an investigation report from the Committee and took special notice of the overall and fundamental causes of the problem which the Committee specified in the report. We are trying to restore the credibility by all the stakeholders and put the three-pointed countermeasures in execution: Introduce radical reform of corporate culture to develop customer-oriented culture, rebuild the structure and system for compliance and risk management, and revise the construction subcontracting business system.
II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management
1. Organizational Composition and Operation
Organization Form
Company with Audit & Supervisory Board
[Directors]
Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in
20
Articles of Incorporation
Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of
1 year
Incorporation
Chairperson of the Board
President and CEO
Number of Directors
9
Updated
Appointment of Outside Directors
Elected
Number of Outside Directors
6
Updated
Number of Independent Directors
5
Updated
Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1)
Updated
Name
Attribute
Relationship with the Company*
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
Tadashi Kodama
From another company
△
Tetsuji Taya
From another company
○
Hisafumi Koga
From another company
○
Kazuyasu Fujita
From another company
Yutaka Nakamura
From another company
△
Akira Watanabe
From another company
○
Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the director fell under the category in the past
"●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries
Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
f. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/Audit & Supervisory Board Member
g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
h. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director himself/herself only)
i. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members are mutually appointed (the director himself/herself only)
j. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director himself/herself only)
k. Others
Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2) Updated
Designa-
tion as
Supplementary Explanation of
Name
Indepen-
Reasons of Appointment
the Relationship
dent
Director
Mr.
Tadashi
Kodama
held
Mr. Tadashi Kodama fulfills an appropriate role
positions
including
the
as Outside Director in supervising the business
representative director and vice
execution of the Company by actively providing
chairman of and the special
advice from an independent and fair perspective
advisor to Aioi Nissay Dowa
during the Board of Directors meetings and other
Insurance Co., Ltd. and retired
meetings. He also serves as chairman of the
in June 2015. He assumed the
Nomination
and
Compensation Committee,
office of an outside director of
thereby increasing the transparency and
the Company in June 2016.
objectivity of officer election and remuneration
While the Company has a
decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in
business relationship with Aioi
important positions at a large non-life insurance
Nissay Dowa
Insurance,
its
company, and he possesses keen insight
amount is less than 0.1% of the
accumulated through his career as a senior
last consolidated net sales of
manager of a listed company and deep knowledge
the Company, it does not have
and experience in corporate management. For this
an impact on the independence
reason, it is judged that he can make a
Tadashi
Yes
of the Outside Director.
contribution
based
on
his
experience
and
Kodama
knowledge regarding growth strategy and
Important concurrent post
business promotion in pushing through
・Not applicable
fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to
realize early recovery of the Company's social
trust and business performance which were
undermined by the problem concerning
construction defects, and he can play a role in
supervising business execution in the Board of
Directors from an independent and fair
perspective.
Therefore,
the
Company
has
nominated him once more as a candidate for
Outside Director.
Mr. Kodama meets the independence standards
set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the
Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing
Examination and the Company's own
Independence Criteria for Outside Directors.
Mr.
Tetsuji
Taya is a
Mr. Tetsuji Taya fulfills an appropriate role as
Tetsuji Taya
Yes
Representative
Director,
CFO
Outside Director in supervising the business
and
Managing
Director
of
execution of the Company by actively providing
Industrial
Growth
Platform,
advice from an independent and fair perspective
Inc.
during the Board of Directors meetings and other
While the Company has a
meetings. He also serves as a member of the
business
relationship
with
Nomination
and
Compensation
Committee,
Industrial Growth Platform, the
thereby increasing the transparency and
amount was less than 0.1% of
objectivity of officer election and remuneration
the past consolidated net sales
decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in
of the Company, it does not
important positions, including the Industrial
have an impact on the
Revitalization Corporation of Japan and the
independence of the Outside
Industrial Growth Platform, Inc., and he
Director.
possesses keen insight accumulated through his
career as senior manager of the said entities and
Important concurrent post
deep knowledge and experience in corporate
・ Representative
Director,
management. For this reason, it is judged that he
CFO and Managing Director of
can make a contribution based on his experience
Industrial
Growth
Platform,
and knowledge regarding business revitalization,
Inc.
growth strategy, business promotion and finance
in pushing through fundamental structural
reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of
the Company's social trust and business
performance which were undermined by the
problem concerning construction defects, and he
can play a role in supervising business execution
in the Board of Directors from an independent and
fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has
nominated him once more as a candidate for
Outside Director.
Mr. Taya meets the independence standards set
forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article
436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination
and the Company's own Independence Criteria
for Outside Directors.
Mr. Koga serves as chairman of
Mr. Hisafumi Koga fulfills an appropriate role as
Kyodo Public Relations
Co.,
Outside Director in supervising the business
Ltd. The Company has a
execution of the Company by actively providing
business
relationship
with
advice from an independent and fair perspective
Kyodo Public Relations
with
during the Board of Directors meetings and other
the latter's
amount which
meetings. He also serves as a member of the
stood at less than 3 percent of
Nomination
and
Compensation
Committee,
its consolidated net sales in the
thereby increasing the transparency and
previous fiscal year and with
objectivity of officer election and remuneration
the former's amount which was
decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in
less than 0.1 percent of our
important positions at Kyodo News KK, etc. and
Hisafumi
consolidated net sales in the
he possesses keen insight accumulated through
previous fiscal year.
his career as a senior manager of a listed company
Koga
and deep knowledge and experience in corporate
management. For this reason, it is judged that he
can make a contribution based on his experience
and knowledge regarding reputation risk
management, growth strategy and business
promotion in pushing through fundamental
structural reforms and in efforts to realize early
recovery of the Company's social trust and
business performance which were undermined by
the problem concerning construction defects, and
he can play a role in supervising business
execution in
the
Board of Directors from an
independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the
Company has nominated him once more as a
candidate for Outside Director.
Important concurrent post
Mr. Kazuyasu Fujita fulfills an appropriate role as
・President, Management
Outside Director in supervising the business
Consulting Partner
execution of the Company by actively providing
advice from an independent and fair perspective
during the Board of Directors meetings and other
meetings. He also serves as a member of the
Nomination
and
Compensation
Committee,
thereby increasing the transparency and
objectivity of officer election and remuneration
decision procedures. Moreover, he possesses
keen insight accumulated through his career as a
senior manager and deep knowledge and
experience in corporate management, most
notably of which has been his active involvement
in the planning of proposals for rehabilitation
plans in accordance with the Private
Rehabilitation Guidelines at Toyo Shutter Co.,
Ltd. along with his implementation of a seven-
year reconstruction plan as President and
Kazuyasu
Yes
Representative Director of said company where
Fujita
he completed reconstruction in a three-year
shorter period. For this reason, it is judged that he
can make a contribution based on his experience
and knowledge regarding business revitalization
and construction and technology in pushing
through fundamental structural reforms and in
efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's
social trust and business performance which were
undermined by the problem concerning
construction defects, and he can play a role in
supervising business execution in the Board of
Directors from an independent and fair
perspective.
Therefore, the Company has
nominated him once more as a candidate for
Outside Director.
Mr. Fujita meets the independence standards set
forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article
436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination
and the Company's own Independence Criteria
for Outside Directors.
Important concurrent post
Mr. Yutaka Nakamura fulfills an appropriate role
・Nothing particular
as Outside Director in supervising the business
execution of the Company by actively providing
advice from an independent and fair perspective
during the Board of Directors meetings and other
meetings. He also serves as a member of the
Yutaka
Yes
Nomination
and
Compensation
Committee,
Nakamura
thereby increasing the transparency and
objectivity of officer election and remuneration
decision procedures. After joining Panasonic
Homes Co., Ltd, he consistently was involved in
quality and
environmental
management,
achieving strong results in lifting that company's
quality and environmental management to the top
level in the industry. Moreover, he has experience
in serving in important positions at multiple
organizations in the housing industry. Although
he has never participated in the management of a
company in the past other than as an Outside
Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board
Member, he possesses keen insight accumulated
through the aforementioned careers and deep
knowledge and experience in the fields of quality
control and environmental management. For this
reason, it is judged that he can make a
contribution based on his experience and
knowledge
regarding
construction
and
technology in pushing through fundamental
structural reforms and in efforts to realize early
recovery of the Company's social trust and
business performance which were undermined by
the problem concerning construction defects, and
he can play a role in supervising business
execution in the Board of Directors from an
independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the
Company has nominated him once more as a
candidate for Outside Director.
Mr. Nakamura meets the independence standards
set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the
Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing
Examination and the Company's own
Independence Criteria for Outside Directors.
Mr. Watanabe is an Outside
Mr. Akira Watanabe possesses specialized
Director,
Maeda
Road
knowledge as an attorney at law and keen insight
Construction
Co.,
Ltd. While
accumulated through his career as an outside
the Company has a business
director of other companies as well as deep
relationship with Maeda Road
knowledge and experience in corporate
Construction
Co.,
Ltd., the
management. For this reason, it is judged that he
amount was less than 0.1% of
can make a contribution based on his experience
the past consolidated net sales
and knowledge regarding legal compliance in
of the Company, it does not
pushing through fundamental structural reforms
have an impact on the
and in efforts to realize early recovery of the
Akira
independence
of the
Outside
Company's social trust and business performance
Yes
Director.
which
were
undermined
by the problem
Watanabe
concerning construction defects, and he can play
Important concurrent post
a role in supervising business execution in the
・ Director,
ASIA
PILE
Board of Directors from an independent and fair
HOLDINGS CORPORATION
perspective. Therefore, the Company has
・ Director,
Maeda
Road
nominated him as a candidate for Outside
Construction Co., Ltd.
Director.
Mr. Watanabe meets the independence standards
・Audit & Supervisory Board
set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the
Member,
KADOKAWA
Article
436-2
of its
Guidelines for
Listing
CORPORATION
Examination
and
the
Company's
own
･Partner, Comm & Path Law
Independence Criteria for Outside Directors.
Office
Voluntary Establishment of Committee(s)
Corresponding to Nomination Committee or Established
Remuneration Committee
Committee's Name, Composition, and Attributes of Chairperson Updated
Committee Corresponding to
Committee Corresponding to
Nomination Committee
Remuneration Committee
Committee's Name
Nomination and Compensation
Nomination and Compensation
Committee
Committee
All Committee Members
7
7
Full-time Members
0
0
Inside Directors
1
1
Outside Directors
6
6
Outside Experts
0
0
Other
0
0
Chairperson
One of the Outside Directors
One of the Outside Directors
Supplementary Explanation
The Company established policies for nominating candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and for determining remuneration recommendations for these officers as well as procedures for making decisions through deliberations by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors, according to the policies for making the best nomination and determination of remuneration.
[Audit & Supervisory Board Members]
Establishment of Audit & Supervisory Board
Established
Maximum Number of Audit & Supervisory Board
Members Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation
4
Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members4
Cooperation between Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Accounting Auditor and Internal Auditing Departments
We entered into an auditing contract with Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, an accounting firm to conduct audits in accordance with the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor exchange opinions by holding quarterly briefing meetings on the settlement of accounts four times a year, and ad-hoc meetings as required. With regard to the Internal Audit organization, the Auditing Department, which is independent from the business departments, was established as a department under the direct control of the President and CEO and reports the audit results to the Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the monthly meetings of Auditing Council to share information.
The Auditing Department informs the Accounting Auditor of results of their internal audits.
Appointment of Outside Audit & Supervisory
Board Members
Appointed
Number of Outside Audit & Supervisory Board
2
Members Updated
Number of Independent Audit & Supervisory
Board Members Updated
2
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member's Relationship with the Company (1) Updated
Name
Attribute
Relationship with the Company*
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
Takao Yuhara
From another company
△
Jiro Yoshino
From another company
△
Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the director fell under the category in the past
"●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category;
"▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
Non-executivedirector or accounting advisor of the Company or its subsidiaries
Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of a parent company of the Company
Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only)
Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members are mutually appointed (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only)
Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only)
Others
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member's Relationship with the Company (2) Updated
Other matters relating to Independent Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Our criteria for independence at the time of appointing an outside director and an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member stipulate that they shall not fall under any of the following.
A person who executes business in the Leopalace21 Group (a person who executes business such as a director (excluding an outside director), an executive officer, an employee who executes business, an executive board member or any other similar manager or employee of a corporation or a group)
A major shareholder of the Company (a shareholder who directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the total voting rights) or a person who executes business at the major shareholder
A person who executes business in a corporation in which the Company is a significant investor (a person who directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the total voting rights)
An entity of which the major business partner is the Company (a business partner which provides products or services to the Company and whose transactions with the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year accounted for 2% or more of its net sales or total revenue) or a person who executes business at the entity
A major business partner of the Company (a business partner to whom the Company provides products or services and the Company's transactions with which, in the immediate preceding fiscal year, accounted for 2% or more of the Company's net sales) or a person who executes business at the major business partner
A person who executes business at a major financial institution of the Company (a financial institution from which the Company borrows and the amount of borrowings of the Company which, in the immediate preceding fiscal year, accounted for 2% or more of the Company's total assets)
A person who belongs to an audit firm that conducts statutory audits of the Company
A person who receives a fee of at least 10 million yen a year, or 2% of net sales or total revenue of an accounting expert such as a certified public accountant, a tax expert such as a certified tax accountant, a legal expert such as a lawyer or other consultant (hereinafter collectively referred to the "Consultant and the like"), whichever is higher, from the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year, except for his/her officer's remuneration, or a person who belongs to a group in cases where the Consultant and the like is the group, such as a corporation and an association
A person who executes business in the Company, if he/she serves as an outside officer at present or within the past three years at some other company
An entity which received a donation of 10 million yen a year or 2% of the entity's net sales or total revenue, whichever is higher, from the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year, or a person who executes business at the entity
An entity which or a person who has fallen under any of (a) through (j) in the past three years
A relative within second degree of kinship of any of the persons listed in (a) through (j) above or a person who depends on any of the persons listed in (a) through (j) above (however, in the "person who executes business" listed in (b) through (f), (i) and (j) above, this is limited to a director (excluding an outside director), an executive officer, an employee who executes business, an executive board member or a person who executes important business such as a responsible person of a department, and in the "person who belongs to" listed in (g) and (h) above, this is limited to a person who has a professional qualification such as a certified public accountant or a lawyer)
A person who is reasonably judged to give rise to conflicts of interest with shareholders who is equivalent to that in (a) through (l) above
[Incentives]
Incentive Policies for Directors
Stock Options
Supplementary Explanation
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 15, 2009, we resolved to reform the directors' remuneration system. That is, we decided to introduce an incentive bonus system linked to the business performance of the Company to create a fair and transparent directors' remuneration system by clarifying the directors' responsibility for the business results and abolish the current retirement benefit plan. For full-time directors, we decided to change the system to a method of incorporating some of the current payment amount in their monthly remuneration and granting the remaining payment amount as a stock option. These measures were approved and passed at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on June 29, 2009.
Recipients of Stock Options
Inside Directors
Supplementary Explanation
We will provide the equivalent amount of remuneration right to those eligible directors who receive the allotment of share acquisition rights and offset their rights to request remuneration from the Company against their payment obligations to be paid for the allotment of share acquisition rights.
[Director Remuneration]
Disclosure of Individual Directors'
Remuneration
Supplementary Explanation
No Individual Disclosure
Content of Directors' and Audit & Supervisory Board Member' remuneration (the payment amounts in the most recent fiscal year)
The payment amounts to 12 Directors, 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member and 10 outside Officers for 23 in total aggregated to 228 million yen.
The annual securities report and the business report in which the above content is stated are posted on the Company's website.
Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts
and Calculation Methods
Established
Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods
The Company holds a basic policy of the remuneration system for directors, namely the amount and calculation method, which will contribute to an improvement in the Company's business performance in various ranges and the enhancement of its corporate value.
The remuneration has four components: the basic remuneration as a fixed portion, the stock options which is designed to boost medium- to long-term Company earnings and corporate value by sharing the advantages and disadvantages of stock price fluctuations with the shareholders, the annual performance bonuses on the attainment of a single fiscal year management targets, and the medium-term performance bonuses on the attainment of the medium-term management plan.
Each of the four types of remuneration will be determined considering the following: the basic remuneration is paid as a fixed amount dependent on the job responsibility and job-associated risks; the stock options are granted in light of the Company performance and in calculation of respective directors' comprehensive contribution according to the internal regulations; the performance bonuses for a single fiscal year is payable based on the respective directors' comprehensive contribution in achieving the numerical targets and qualitative targets such as strengthening management bases; the performance bonuses for the period of the medium-term management plan is payable based on the respective directors' comprehensive contribution against the numerical targets and qualitative targets including reinforcing the business foundations. Outside directors are not eligible for the stock options and the performance bonuses for a single fiscal year as well as for the period of the medium-term management plan. The resolution date for the directors' remuneration was
June 29, 2017 at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The annual remuneration for directors are capped at 800 million yen which excludes employee-portion of salaries and that for outside directors is limited to 100 million yen. The stock option scheme as stock-linked compensation is granted 300 million yen at maximum which excludes employee-portion of salaries. The general meeting also decided upon leaving the individual amount of remuneration with the Board of Directors. The maximum number of directors are stipulated as 20 in the Article of Incorporation.
The Board of Directors has the authority of determining the calculation method and individual amount of remuneration, accordingly the Board approves the respective directors' amount of remuneration in accordance with the internal regulations. The Nomination and Compensation Committee, a voluntary organ, submits the proposal to the Board of Directors for approval. For this fiscal year the Committee deliberated the proposal and the Board approved it on June 27, 2019.
The general meeting determined on June 29, 2004, the maximum amount of remuneration for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members as 60 million yen and the individual amount is discussed and mutually agreed in the Audit & Supervisory Board.
[Support for Outside Directors and/or Outside Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board]
The Corporate Planning Department provides support for the activities of the outside directors. An employee assigned by the Auditing Department provides support for the activities of the outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
In addition, the Department Manager of the Corporate Planning Department, among others, reports on important changes in the business environment and provides a prior explanation about individual projects as required to maintain the proper decision-making process.
[Status of officer who previously took office of President and CEO and the like]
Details including name of officer who previously took office of President and CEO Updated
Name
Position
Job Description
Work Pattern
Date
of retiring
Term of Service
from
President
and CEO
－
－
－
－
－
－
Number of Advisors who previously took office
of President and CEO and the like Updated
Others Updated
Nil
In accordance with a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting, all existing service agreements with the current counselor and advisors were terminated at the end of June 2020 and positions of counselors and advisors were made redundant as the Company abolished the related internal regulations in accordance with the resolution.
2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System) Updated
1. Corporate Governance System
We set up the Board of Directors which has the authority to decide important matters concerning business operations such as the decision of business plans, to make resolutions set out by the laws and regulations as
well as the Articles of Incorporation, and to monitor the business activities with the objective of improving corporate value by responding dynamically to the changes in the business and management environment. The Board of Directors consults before the meeting of the Board of Directors the Corporate Management Council which discuss important matters concerning business operation for the purpose of rapid decision- making of management and smooth business operation. In addition, the Board of Executive Officers meeting is held to share information about company management to aim at smooth business operation and further organizational cooperation.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors set up various committees as its advisory bodies to discuss the major management challenges of the Company and make recommendations back to the Board. Specifically, we set up the "Nomination and Compensation Committee" for nominating director candidates and for preparing a proposal for directors' remuneration, the "Risk Management Committee" to manage risks in the business operation, the "Compliance Committee" to maintain and manage the compliance structure, the "Personnel Committee" to confer about personnel utilization, the "IT Committee" to maintain IT environment, the "CSR Executive Committee" and "CSR Committee" to work on CSR challenges.
In the business operation structure, the Company holds four headquarters organizations: the Business Operation Headquarters managing each business division and mutual cooperation, Corporate Planning Headquarters which formulates and monitors the management strategies as well as strengthens the ties between the business divisions, Management Headquarters supporting the business operations, and Compliance Promotion Headquarters which maintains the legal compliance and monitor to see if the compliance is duly put in place.
We also recognize that improving our capabilities to oversee business operations is a key management issue. That is why we have in place the Audit & Supervisory Board to monitor business execution of directors, appointed outside directors, and in addition set up the Auditing Department to perform internal audits, through which we strive to enhance management oversight functions.
Under these systems, we will take steps to clarify the scope of responsibilities and authority and make every effort to further strengthen our corporate governance.
The Board of Directors, composed of 9 directors including 6 outside directors, emphasizes both securing speediness of decision-making process and improving monitor function. We think appropriate election of directors is important to improve the corporate value. We incorporate therefore in the decision process the deliberation at Nomination and Compensation Committee which has outside directors as committee members. The Board of Directors holds a monthly regular meetings and extraordinary meetings at any time as required, to make timely decisions on critical management matters as well as to monitor business operations and directors' performance of duties.
The director in charge of the Corporate Planning Headquarters is responsible for supervising the management of Leopalace21 and its affiliates in order to achieve thorough governance throughout the Group. We hold a regular affiliates conference to facilitate smooth information exchange and to align all group activities. In addition, directors of each affiliate are in charge of establishing CSR promoting framework, compliance system, and risk management system, in line with policies based on business plan and efficient business operation.
To strengthen the compliance system, the Company established the Compliance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, in addition to implementing the Corporate Ethics Charter and the internal compliance hotline. With one of the outside directors serving as chair, the Compliance Committee consists of the members which include lawyers and other external experts. In the efforts to bolster governance, the Committee develops various measures relating to compliance such as enhancing training and reinforcing the information management system as well as strengthening monitoring systems and identifying problems for improvement. Each department assigns a person responsible for compliance to ensure promoting compliance- related measures in the respective workplaces.
To reinforce risk management, the Company established the Risk Management Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors to comprehensively identify and manage the risks facing the entire Company. With the president serving as chair, the Risk Management Committee membership includes lawyers and other external experts. The Committee not only examines risk management conditions but also plans and implements training and other measures in its efforts to reduce risk and increase preparedness and prevention. Each department extracts and analyzes risks concerning their operations, establishes and supervises risk
countermeasures, and reports these efforts to the Risk Management Committee. The Committee ensures the proper management of risks in each department through consultation and guidance.
The Company controls and maintains the proper operations of its subsidiaries by adhering to the management rules of the affiliated companies and by holding a regular affiliates conference to facilitate the smooth information exchange and to align all group activities. The decision on each subsidiary's management issues require prior approval by and subsequent reporting to the Company's Board of Directors, or Corporate Management Council, or responsible Board member in accordance with the decision rules. Furthermore the director in charge of the Corporate Planning Headquarters is responsible for supervising the Company's affiliates and he performs his overseeing duty by receiving reports by the relevant subsidiaries at the affiliated companies liaison meeting.
The respective directors are responsible for overseeing each subsidiary's business while respecting its autonomy, ensuring its business activities aligned with the corporate business plans, and implementing the Group's compliance system and risk management system to support the efficient operations.
Such directors collect relevant information through regular and ad-hoc meetings with the relevant subsidiaries and report the state of managing subsidiaries to the Board of Directors and the Corporate Management Council.
Our Group's basic policy of the internal control system is to base our corporate activities on legal compliance and compliance with social ethics. Specifically, the Audit & Supervisory Board, the Compliance Committee, the Compliance Promotion Division, the General Affairs Department, and the Auditing Department supervise and check if all departments comply with relevant laws and regulations, with the Corporate Ethics Charter as a fundamental reference. Additionally, we established the Auditing Council to prepare proper financial statements while aiming to comply with relevant laws and regulations, to safeguard the company's assets, and to carry out efficient business activities. We also created the Risk Management Committee, which operates a system to investigate in advance all management risks within the company group to sort them into categories of significance. We set up a function of internal hotlines to collect and grasp various risk issues and others to further improve and reinforce the internal control system.
2. Internal Audit and Audit by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The Auditing Department, directly reporting to the president, oversees the internal control and internal audit functions and conducts audits not only for the Company but for affiliated companies as well. The Auditing Council was set up to maintain sound internal control such as monitoring management activities and risk management and thereby strengthens governance. The Auditing Department reports the results of audits to the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members at monthly meetings of the Auditing Council and also to the Accounting Auditor for information sharing.
The Audit & Supervisory Board, composed of four Members including two Outside Members, makes audit plans, and the Members attend important meetings, including meetings of the Board of Directors, according to the audit plans to monitor important decision-making processes and the directors' performance of their duties. They also conduct operational status investigations and regularly exchange opinions with the President to enhance the effectiveness of audits. All of the four Members have considerable knowledge of finance and accounting, for Jiro Yoshino having experience of an executive officer and an audit & supervisory board member of a listed company, for Kenichiro Samejima for his wealth of experience in the leasing business of the Company, for Takao Yuhara having experienced CFO roles in several listed companies, and Yoshitaka Murakami with his experience of serving as a director of a listed company and as an audit & supervisory board member of a listed company. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor exchange their opinions at quarterly briefing sessions on closing of accounts and hold other meetings as needed.
As described above, the Auditing Department, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the Accounting Auditor work together to carry out efficient internal audits and auditor's audits.
3. Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The Company has six Outside Directors: Tadashi Kodama, Tetsuji Taya, Hisafumi Koga, Kazuyasu Fujita,
Yutaka Nakamura, and Akira Watanabe; and two Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members: Jiro Yoshino and Takao Yuhara.
The Company expects that the appointment of the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members will help secure the transparency and fairness of management by strengthening the function
of making proposals and of supervision from an objective standpoint based on the considerable knowledge and experience and deep insight as corporate executives they cultivated through their careers.
There is no personal, capital or business relationship or any other interest between the Company and the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, except for their holding of the Company's shares by the two Outside Directors, Tadashi Kodama, and Tetsuji Taya as well as one Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Jiro Yoshino. The Company has no more than a usual business relationship with Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd. for which Hisafumi Koga, one of the Company's Outside Directors serving as a chairman, with the comparable terms and conditions to other general business partners. There is no personal, capital or business relationship or any other interest between the Company and the companies where the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members have a concurrent post.
We notified Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. of Tadashi Kodama, Tetsuji Taya, Kazuyasu Fujita, Yutaka Nakamura and Akira Watanabe out of the Outside Directors as independent directors, and of Jiro Yoshino and Takao Yuhara, Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as independent.
With respect to their independence at the time of appointing them as Outside Directors or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, they have independence based on the Independence Criteria for Outside Officers established by the Company on its own and the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in its Guidelines Concerning Listing Examination, etc.
Given the appointment of highly independent Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members with professional knowledge as described above, we believe that we established a system in which an objective and neutral management supervision fully functions from the external standpoint.
The reference is made to the supervision by the Outside Directors and mutually coordinated audits between audits by the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board and financial audits as well as the status of control by the departments responsible for the internal control. The Outside Directors fulfill their duty of supervision by attending the Board of Directors meetings and Auditing Council meetings to receive reports on the findings by the internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board and financial audits as well as the things raised by the responsible departments for internal control, for making relevant proposals and recommendations as needed. The Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members strive to perform efficient audits in mutual coordination between internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the financial audits by receiving reports on the findings of these audits and the status of control by the departments responsible for internal control at the Board of Directors meetings and the Audit & Supervisory Board meetings.
3. Reasons for Adoption of Current Corporate Governance System
We adopted the current corporate governance system to strengthen the supervisory function over decision- making, to establish the compliance system, to enhance and strengthen the internal control system, and to build good relationships with stakeholders and so on.
III. Implementation of Measures for Shareholders and Other Stakeholders
1. Measures to Vitalize the General Shareholders Meetings and Smooth Exercise of Voting Rights Supplementary Explanations
Electromagnetic Means of
We developed and have been utilizing the voting environment by using the
Exercising Voting Rights
electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
Participation in Electronic
Voting Platform and Other
Initiatives to Improve the
We developed and have been utilizing the voting environment by using the
Environment for Exercising
electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
Voting Rights by Institutional
Investors
Providing Convocation Notice
We have been preparing an English convocation notice (summary version).
in English
2. IR Activities Updated
Supplementary Explanations
Explanation
by the Repre-
sentative in
Person
Preparation and Publication of
We make disclosure in "Information for Investors" on the
―
Disclosure Policy
website.
We hold, in principle, a results briefing at the head office on
Organize Regular Investor
the business day following the announcement of the half-
Briefings for Analysts and
year interim results and the annual results. We release on the
Yes
Institutional Investors
IR part of the website the presentation materials and video
which contains the materials including monthly data,
Posting of IR Materials on
materials for timely disclosure, financial statements,
―
Website
Investor Meeting presentations, Integrated Reports, the
medium-term management plans, and reports on IR
activities (mainly for individual investors).
Dedicated Organization or
Department in charge of IR: IR Promotion Office, Corporate
Planning Department
Personnel Handling IR
―
Officer in charge of IR: Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer and
Matters
Deputy Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters
Deliver monthly result of major indicators (occupancy rates
Other
and the like) to institutional and individual investors in Japan
―
and overseas by email.
3. Measures to Demonstrate Respect for Stakeholders
Supplementary Explanations
Stipulate Stakeholder-related
The Corporate Ethics Charter prescribes relationships with all stakeholders
Clauses in Internal Rules or
including customers, business partners, shareholders, investors and
other things
employees. It is disclosed on the website.
As the basic policy on CSR activities, we set the following five themes: 1.
"Providing high-quality services and supporting affluent living," 2.
"Contributing to local communities," 3. "Creating pleasant work
environments and developing diverse human resources," 4. "Creating an
environmentally friendly society" and 5. "Engaging in sound, constructive
communication with stakeholders." The Company continues its CSR
activities based on this policy.
Specifically, we work to propose and provide a living environment tailored
to customers' lifestyles by capturing their needs, and to increase their
satisfaction through the technology enabled by IoT such as "promotion of
smart apartments" and our "electronic contract services." We also strive to
reduce the environmental burden of our business activities through efforts to
Implement Environmental
save electricity and water in our apartments nationwide and the promotion of
a "Cool Biz" dress code for summer, the reuse of discarded materials and the
Activities, CSR Activities etc.
introduction of more mini motor vehicles in our fleet. We place emphasis on
work-life balance for the creation of pleasant workplace environments and
the development of human resources. We work to ensure that the work-life
balance prevail in practice with understanding the management policy
focusing on diversity, including promoting female employees' career
development and harnessing the capability of global human resources. For
communications with stakeholders, we built a careful follow-up system for
customers.
We also provide opportunities to actively share information on the
Company's business and performance by regularly holding events and
seminars to enhance our IR activities. In addition, we publish the Integrated
Report annually for the purpose of comprehensively reporting our efforts
through business activities for the fiscal year.
The Corporate Ethics Charter stipulates that "Officers and employees shall
maintain appropriate and harmonious relationships with customers,
Develop Policies on
shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, make every effort to disclose
Information Provision to
management information fairly, timely and adequately, and ensure that
Stakeholders
management is transparent and sound." According to the Charter, we set the
disclosure policy and established the IR Promotion Office in the Corporate
Planning Department to provide information promptly to all stakeholders.
- 22 -
1. Basic Views on Internal Control System and the Progress of System Development
1. Systems for execution of duties by Directors and employees of the Company as well as its subsidiaries to ensure compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation
The Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") shall conduct business based on its corporate philosophy of "creating new value." As part of that process, the Company created a Corporate Ethics Charter. The Company shall be determined to establish legal and social compliance be most important policy (compliance-first) in the business execution and as the cornerstone of all of its corporate activities. This is exemplified by the President and CEO and the Chief of Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO), whose role is to continuously share the spirit of this charter with all officers and employees of the Group.
The Company's Board of Directors, of which Outside Directors should consist of at least one third, develops the control environment including compliance system and enhances the function for overseeing the legality of the decision-making and the execution of business of the Board of Directors to ensure the transparency and fairness of management.
The Company established the Compliance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors and ensured a system related to compliance. The Committee is composed of one of the Outside Directors as the chairman and members including the external experts such as attorneys at law. The Compliance Committee as a part of the Group's efforts of strengthening governance, plans and implements the measures regarding Group's compliance framework including reinforcing the training and information management system, and monitors the corporate activities in accordance with the compliance regulations to identify the issues for improvement. In cases of suspected violations of laws and regulations, the Compliance Committee will have the authority to suspend operations.
The Company established the Compliance Promotion Headquarters headed by the Chief of the Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO), who manages all the matters related to the legal compliance. The Compliance Promotion Headquarters is responsible for planning and implementing measures to promote the Group's compliance as well as improving issues to develop the autonomous corporate culture.
The Company created under the Compliance Promotion Headquarters the Compliance Promotion Department which is responsible for planning and drafting functions related to compliance promotion within the Group, as well as for the function of checking the legal compliance, which is separated from business departments, particularly for verifying the products such as buildings comply with related laws and regulations. The Department is also responsible for supporting, progress management and monitoring of the compliance-related operations conducted by business departments, as well as legal functions such as confirming contracts and handling lawsuits.
As a system that does not overlook compliance concerns, the Group assigns compliance coordinators to business sites to publicize compliance measures and report any violations of laws and regulations.
The internal reporting system has also been established, and a whistleblowing hotline has been set up both inside and outside the Company to instruct officers and employees of the Group to immediately consult about or report any compliance violations. The Group organizes periodic survey on the employees' awareness with a view to grasp risks at an early stage and to gauge the degree of compliance awareness. The Group provides a clause about the protection of whistleblowers to the Internal Report Regulations to the effect that, if its officers and employees recognized an act, etc., which is doubtful based on the laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, the Company shall prohibit treating the employee unfavorably by the reason of consultation or report.
The Auditing Department was established as a department under the direct supervision of the Company's
President and CEO, which oversees the internal control function and internal audit function. The Auditing Department shall examine the business audit items and implementation methods. In addition, to perform monitoring and risk management of business activities in the Group, as well as to implement governance strengthening and promote creation of the appropriate financial statements and compliance
with regulations, enabling the Group to conserve assets and efficiently carry out its business activities. The Company holds Auditing Council to increase the effectiveness of the auditing system.
The Company works continuously to develop the compliance regulations, related individual regulations, guidelines, manuals, etc. and to periodically organize the compliance-centered training programs in light of hierarchical positions and jobs so that the Company can enhance the compliance awareness by officers and employees in the Group. In addition, in order to instill the concept that promoting compliance enhances corporate value, the performance appraisal system may include the measurement in terms of proactively demonstrating compliance behavior and multi-directional personnel rating method.
The Company promotes the active dialogues between the management team and all the stakeholders so that it leads to develop the customer-oriented corporate culture by increasing the transparency of management and fostering the mutual understanding.
Through the establishment of these systems, the Group put as basis development of a firm sense of compliance in the organization, and having in combination the structure that ensures legal compliance in an organizational manner spearheaded by the Compliance Promotion Headquarters and the structure that does not overlook the illegality assisted by the Auditing Department's audits and internal reporting system, the Group can pursue the concept of "compliance-first."
Systems for retention and management of information on execution of duties by Directors
The President and CEO of the Company shall appoint the Chief of the Management Headquarters of the Company as the person generally responsible for the retention and management of information on the execution of the duties of Directors. As to the retention and management of information on the execution of duties of Directors, the information, which is recorded in documents or electromagnetic record media, shall be organized and retained based on Document Handling Regulations and Information Management Regulations. The Company conducts training with the aim of strengthening the information management system and strictly manages information.
Regulations and other systems concerning management of risk of loss by the Company as well as its subsidiaries
The Company established a Risk Management Committee as an advisory organ of its Board of Directors to comprehensively identify and manage the Group's various risk. The Risk Management Committee is composed of the Company's President and CEO as the chairman and members including outside experts, such as attorneys at law.
The Risk Management Committee shall confirm the development and operational status of the Risk Management Regulations, related individual regulations, guidelines, manuals, etc. for the risk management of the Group, and conduct trainings for officers and employees of the Group. The Company's Chief of the Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO) shall submit quarterly reports on risk management of the Group to the Company's Board of Directors.
The Company's Auditing Department shall audits the conditions for the execution of business execution for each department of the Group. If an act with a risk of loss was found in business operations, the Auditing Department shall immediately notify the Company's President and CEO, as well as the department in charge of its details of the degree of loss to be thereby incurred.
4. Systems to ensure the efficient fulfillment of duties by Directors
The Company set up the Board of Directors to enhance business performance through appropriate and rapid decision-making, responding flexibly to changes in the business and management environment. The Board of Directors shall be composed of a fair and appropriate number of members with diverse background, considers important management functions and hold regular meetings once a month, while extraordinary meetings can be called at any time as required, in order for decisions to be made on critical management matters as well as to monitor the status of business performance.
As a prior deliberative organ of the Board of Directors, regular meetings of the Corporate Management Council shall be held to discuss business operation policies and its implementation and to consider measures to be taken.
The Company shall set up a Medium-term Management Plan for the Group, and determine the priority objective and budgetary allocation of the whole Group every fiscal year to materialize the relevant plan.
The progress of income and expenditure plans and other important business plans of each department and subsidiary shall be reviewed monthly or appropriately by the Board of Directors and other bodies, where problems will be extracted and counter measures will be executed.
5. Systems for reporting of matters concerning execution of duties of Directors of the Company's subsidiaries, and other systems to ensure appropriate business operations in the Group
The Affiliated Companies Management Regulations shall be applied to subsidiaries of the Company. Each subsidiary shall obtain approval of the Board of Directors or the Officers of the Company in charge of the respective subsidiary for important matters of corporate management in accordance with the decision- making standards of the Company and ensure the appropriateness of business operations.
The management of subsidiaries of the Company shall be supervised by the Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters. The Company's Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters shall periodically hold an affiliated companies liaison meeting to smoothly exchange information and promote group activities, and mutually receive reports between the Company and its subsidiaries as necessary.
The manager of the responsible department shall supervise and manage business conducted by subsidiaries to establish a compliance system, and a risk management system in line with measures based on management plans and efficient business execution while respecting the independency of subsidiaries. The manager of the responsible department shall make periodic reports on the condition of progress in the management of subsidiaries by exchanging information in regular and timely manners with the subsidiary to the Board of Directors and the Corporate Management Council.
The Company's Auditing Department and Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall conduct a regular or special audit of each subsidiary while cooperating with Audit & Supervisory Board Members of subsidiaries and then report to the Company's President and CEO and the Auditing Council.
6. Matters concerning employees when Audit & Supervisory Board Members request the secondment of employees to assist with duties, matters concerning the independence of those employees from Directors and matters for securing effective direction of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
When a Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member requests to assign an employee to assist with the duties of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company's Board of Directors shall nominate an employee assisting the Audit & Supervisory Board Member from the members of the Company's Auditing Department after consultation with the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
In assisting the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, the right of command over the appointed employee shall be transferred to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members to ensure independence from the Company's Board of Directors. The appointed employee shall submit to the orders of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members when supporting their duties. An evaluation of the support work of Audit & Supervisory Board Member's duties shall be conducted by the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Department Manager of the Human Resources Department shall confer about personnel changes and treatment.
7. Systems for Directors and employees, as well as Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and employees, etc. of the subsidiaries to report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, other systems of reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and other systems to secure effective conduct of audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Officers and employees of the Group shall make reports on matters possibly causing serious damage and losses to the Group, illegal acts and other necessary important matters to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members as necessary based on laws and regulations, and internal regulations such as
the Audit & Supervisory Board Rules and Auditing Standards for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. In order to ensure thorough reporting to the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the relevant system shall be regularly communicated to officers and employees. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members may always require officers and employees to report as necessary.
The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall attend the meetings of important committees such as the Board of Directors, the Corporate Management Council, the Compliance Committee, the Risk Management Committee and affiliates companies liaison committee to understand the process of important decision-making and the conditions of the execution of the duties by Directors of the Group, and may peruse important documents about the fulfillment of such duties, such as circular memos for approval. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall periodically exchange opinions with the Company's President and CEO, and monitor and inspect each department of the Group and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of subsidiaries through period hearings and on-the-spot audits.
The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members, by the independence and authority based on the Audit & Supervisory Board Rules and the Auditing Standards for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, shall ensure the effectiveness of the audit, and maintain close cooperation with the Auditing Department and the Accounting Auditors to promote the achievement of their outcomes by receiving reports of audit situation of each department from the Auditing Department.
The Group shall prohibit unfavorable treatment of officers and employees of the Group who have reported to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members on the grounds of having made a report, and fully enforce this rule.
In the case where an Audit & Supervisory Board Member demands payment in advance or redemptions of expenses incurred for duties executed, the subject expenses or liabilities shall immediately be paid or reimbursed, excluding the case where such expenses or the liabilities are not necessary for the execution of the duties of the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
8. Systems to secure reliable financial reporting
For the purpose of securing reliable financial reporting of the Company and effective and proper submission of internal control reports by the Company as provided in the Financial Instruments an Exchange Act, the Group shall set up a structure to establish and apply a proper internal control system under the command of the Company's President and CEO, continue to evaluate whether or not the structure will function properly, make necessary corrections, and ensure conformity with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
2. Basic Views on Eliminating Anti-Social Forces and the Progress of System Development
1. Development of a system to eliminate anti-social forces
The Group's Corporate Ethics Charter shall clearly set out the Group's determination to "oppose all anti- social forces." The Group is committed to eliminate all ties, and dealing resolutely, with any anti-social forces or organizations posing a threat to public order or safety.
The Group shall enact detailed regulations for opposing anti-social forces and establish a system that will not yield to unlawful demands from anti-social forces by appointing a person responsible for preventing unlawful demands in all branches and sales offices. The General Affairs Department and the Compliance Promotion Headquarters of the Company shall be generally responsible for establishing the system, and the system shall be established by consulting with the Compliance Committee, the Risk Management Committee, related departments and external professional organizations.
V. Other
1. Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures
Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures
Not Adopted
Supplementary Explanation
‒
2. Other Matters Concerning to Corporate Governance System
