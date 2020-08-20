MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Leopalace21 Corporation 8848 JP3167500002 LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION (8848) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/19 173 JPY +2.98% 12:18a LEOPALACE21 : Corporate Governance Report PU 08/17 LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Recording Gain on Sale of Investment Securities in Extraordinary Income PU 08/07 LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Result of Voluntary Retirement Program PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Leopalace21 : Corporate Governance Report 0 08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: July 31, 2020 Leopalace21 Corporation Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Contact: Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer, representative in charge of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations, Management Planning Headquarters Securities Code: 8848 http://eg.leopalace21.com/ The corporate governance of Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views We see the construction and reinforcement of corporate governance as one of our most critical management tasks, and will aim to realize our corporate philosophy, achieve business plans, improve corporate value in the medium to long term, and grow continuously by reinforcing the corporate governance. Our fundamental goal of corporate activities is to pursue efficient, fair, and highly transparent operations to attain greater corporate value for the sake of all our stakeholders. To achieve the above goal, we endeavor to improve our management system and management organization mainly through appropriate and rapid decision-making, reinforcing the monitoring function of our decision- making, establishment of a compliance system, improvement and strengthening of an internal control system, and establishment of good relations with stakeholders. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated Principle 1-4Cross-held shares We have a basic policy of not acquiring cross-held shares. However, if the acquisition of shares of business partners and business alliance partners is deemed useful for maintaining and strengthening relationships with such partners and if the medium- to long-term economic benefits from acquiring the shares are expected to be greater than the expenses for the acquisition, we may acquire the shares according to the procedures set forth in the internal regulations. We currently hold shares of two listed companies, with a total market capital equal to about 0.8% of our total net assets. We verify the economic rationality of each company at the Board of Directors, such as the propriety with the purpose of acquisition, dividends, and the effectiveness of the business relationship. If there is any doubt about the economic rationality as a result of the verification, we will examine the necessity of maintaining the holding of the shares. With respect to the exercise of voting on the proposals, the Finance and Accounting Department comprehensively takes into consideration the purpose of holding the shares as well as the governance system of the issuer and whether there is an improvement in shareholder value. The Department exercises voting rights after making decisions based on the Company's decision-making rules. Principle 1-7 Related party transactions If the Company needs to conduct a transaction with its officers, affiliates or major shareholders, the Company will conduct the transaction based on the Regulations on Related Party Transactions, which set forth the scope of the covered transactions, approval procedures and ex-post confirmation for the purpose of eliminating the impairment of the Company's interest and common interest of the shareholders and avoiding the violation of laws and regulations that should be observed by the officers. - 1 - Based on the Regulations, the Board of Directors will make a prior approval for the transaction and make an ex-post confirmation to see whether the transaction is conducted with the approved content by receiving a confirmation letter from the related party on the details and obligations arising from the transaction. Principle 2-6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as an asset owner The Company's Corporate Pension Fund is a defined contribution type pension plan, and employees have control over investment decisions. We provide employees with various investment products to choose from, as well as the opportunity to learn about asset management. Principle 3-1 Enhancement of information disclosure (1) What the Company aims for (corporate philosophy, etc.), management strategies and business plans Our corporate philosophy is to create new value in our own unique way by keeping a close eye on modern- day needs, constantly work to improve our products, services and technologies and grow as a company, and provide new value throughout society to help create a more comfortable and affluent society. We disclosed in June, 2020 new business plans considering drastic strategies reconstruction. The main policy and medium- to long-term strategies consists of "Reconstructing the business foundation through selective concentration," "Structural reforms," and "Restoring social trust." Please refer to the announcement of "Notice Concerning Implementing Structural Reforms based on Strategic Review Results for Drastic Business Strategies Reconstruction" in the company website. (2) Fundamental view and policy of corporate governance We regard the construction and enhancement of corporate governance as one of the most important management issues. Our fundamental goal of corporate activities is to pursue efficient, fair and highly transparent management to attain greater corporate value for all our stakeholders. To achieve the above goal, we endeavor to improve our management system and management organization mainly through appropriate and rapid decision-making, reinforcing the monitoring function of our decision- making, establishment of a compliance system, improvement and strengthening of an internal control system, and establishment of good relations with stakeholders. Policy and procedures for the Board of Directors to determine remuneration for management executives and directors

Remuneration for directors of the Company is provided for the purpose of motivating the directors to execute their business to the maximum extent possible to achieve business plans and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term.

For this purpose, the Company pays remuneration for directors consisting of four components, namely basic remuneration, stock options, performance bonus for a single fiscal year and performance bonus for the period of the medium-term management plan.

The remuneration will be determined through deliberations by the Nomination and Compensation Committee so that the remuneration for individual directors should be appropriate. The Nomination and Compensation Committee consists of seven outside directors and the President and CEO. Please refer to the policy and procedures for determining the remuneration for directors which are stated in "Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods" of this Report and the annual securities report. Policy and procedures for the Board of Directors to appoint and dismiss management executives and nominate candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

To achieve the business plans and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term, we set a policy of structuring the Board of Directors by giving due consideration to securing the speediness of decision making and strengthening the management supervisory function.

Accordingly, the Board will nominate the candidates for directors from talent pool with extensive knowledge of the Company's business and the business environment surrounding the Company as an executive director, and at the same time, nominate persons with deep expert insight in an independent position as outside directors to strengthen the management supervisory function. We adopted a policy of making the majority of Board of Directors consists of outside directors in order to emphasize the supervisory function.

With regard to candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Board will nominate persons with in- depth knowledge of finance and accounting to strengthen the management supervisory function. Particularly 2 - for outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Board will nominate persons with deep expert insight in an independent position. Candidates for outside directors shall meet the independence criteria that we formulated in accordance with the independence standards of the Guidelines for Listing Examination, etc. of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To nominate candidates for directors in accordance with these policies, the Board of Directors will determine through deliberations at the Nomination and Compensation Committee. When a director or an Audit & Supervisory Board Member is determined that they are not fulfilling their roles, a proposal for dismissing the subject director and/or Audit & Supervisory Board Member will be brought up to the General Shareholders' Meeting, after deliberations at the Nomination and Compensation Committee and resolution of the Board of Directors. Explanation of individual election and nomination when management executives are elected and dismissed and when candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are nominated

At the general shareholders' meeting held on July 22, 2020, the election of nine directors were approved. The reasons for nominating them are disclosed in the reference materials for the general shareholders' meeting.

Please refer to the reasons for the individual election and nominations stated on pages 3 through 9 of the Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. For outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, please refer to the relevant sections of this Corporate Governance Report as well. Principle 4-1-1 Roles and duties of the Board of Directors (1) (Scope of delegation to management) The Board of Directors regulations stipulate that the major roles of the Board of Directors of the Company are to make decisions on important matters for business operation, such as business plans, to resolve legally defined matters, and to monitor business activities. However, certain judgment is delegated to the management to operate business promptly, and the Company's decision-making rules clearly define the scope of the delegation to management. Principle 4-9 Independence criteria and qualifications for independent outside directors To ensure the independence of outside officers, including outside directors, we developed independence criteria, taking into consideration issues for the business operation of the Company, with meeting the independence standards of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as the minimum requirement. For details, please refer to the relevant sections of this Corporate Governance Report. Principle 4-11-1 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit Supervisory Board (Policy and procedures for the appointment of directors) To achieve the medium-term management plan and enhance the corporate value in the medium to long term, we set a policy of structuring the Board of Directors by giving due consideration to securing the speediness of decision making and strengthening the management supervisory function. Accordingly, candidates for directors will be nominated from persons who have extensive knowledge about the Company's business and the business environment surrounding the Company as an executive director, and at the same time, persons with deep expert insight in an independent position will be nominated as outside directors to strengthen the management supervisory function. We adopted a policy of making the majority of Board of Directors consists of outside directors in order to emphasize on the supervisory function. We pay attention to structuring the Board of Directors to avoid extreme disparity in the length of service of the directors in order to strike a balance between the enhancement of experience and knowledge and creativity from a new perspective. With respect to the number of directors on the Board, we pay attention to setting a number that can secure fulfilling deliberations and is suited to the scale of business activities. Principle 4-11-2 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit Supervisory Board (Concurrent serving as an officer in another listed company) We limit in principle the number of other listed companies to three where a director or an Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company can concurrently serve as an officer, so as not to pose a problem for their execution of duty in the Company. With respect to the directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are concurrently serving as officers in another listed company, Mr. Hisafumi Koga, a Director, serves as director of Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd, Mr. Akira Watanabe, a Director, serves as director of ASIA PILE HOLDINGS - 3 - CORPORATION and as director of Maeda Road Construction Co., Ltd., and as Audit & Supervisory Board Member of KADOKAWA CORPORATION and Mr. Takao Yuhara, an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, currently serves as a director of T.HASEGAWA CO., LTD and an auditor of KAMEDA SEIKA CO., LTD. Principle 4-11-3 Prior conditions for securing the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and the Audit Supervisory Board (Analysis and evaluation of the Board of Directors) After the end of the fiscal year, we evaluated the function, etc. to be fulfilled by the Board of Directors mainly for the purpose of improving management issues. The evaluation method was an individual evaluation using a questionnaire to all the members of the Board of Directors. The secretariat of the Board of Directors aggregated data, undertook an analysis and made a report to the Board of Directors to hold discussions. In the evaluation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, we confirmed that the Company's Board of Directors and governance system functioned effectively in general. Specifically, based on the evaluation of the Board of Directors in the previous fiscal year, we made reform in compliance framework, changes in the risk management system, and deepened discussions on strategies for each business. The Board of Directors completed the strategic review process for drastic business strategies reconstruction, and concluded the new business plan. As to rebuilding the undermined brand, succession planning for next generation of management, and assisting female employees' career advancement, the Board's initiatives are restricted and not sufficient enough to produce concrete outcome and therefore it is necessary for the Board of Directors to continue to make efforts. The Board of Directors agreed to implement the new business plan as top priority and to monitor the progress of sure execution of the structural reforms, enhancing the profitability of leasing business and continuous efforts in resolving the construction defects problem for timely discussion and decision making as well as necessary corrections when needed. In addition, each Audit & Supervisory Board Member evaluated the effectiveness of the Audit & Supervisory Board and submitted a report in writing to the President and CEO. It was the third time for the Audit & Supervisory Board to exercise the evaluation and the President and CEO as well as the Corporate Planning Department received the report. For the issues identified last time in the governance of the affiliated companies, they replaced the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the affiliated companies and improved the monitoring system of the internal control for the total group. As it took time for the Audit & Supervisory Board to respond to the construction defects problem, they did not manage to implement sufficient number of audits for local offices amid COVID- 19 triggered restrictions, which yielded disappointing evaluation scores. Principle 4-14-2 Training of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Training policy) In the belief that facilitating the acquisition of the necessary knowledge by the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members will contribute to the execution of business operation and the enhancement of corporate value in the future, we provide and support opportunities for acquiring knowledge. Specifically, we provide training that will contribute to the resolution of management issues such as corporate governance and corporate finance as well as understanding the business environment, development of human resources and strengthening the organization. We also provide training on legal responsibilities after the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members have taken office. Principle 5-1 Policy for constructive dialogues with shareholders To promote the sustainable growth of the Company and enhance its corporate value in the medium to long term, we established a department specializing in IR headed by the director in charge of IR to promote constructive dialogues (meetings) with shareholders. Specifically, we provide clear explanations about the Company's management policies, etc. to stakeholders including shareholders by holding results briefings, individual investors' meetings and foreign institutional investors' meetings, in addition to individual meetings. With respect to the policy and efforts for the development of a system for promoting constructive dialogues with shareholders, we developed a Disclosure Policy and disclosed it on our website. Please refer to it. 2. Capital Structure Updated Foreign Shareholding Ratio Between 10% and 20% - 4 - [Status of Major Shareholders] Updated Name / Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) Ardisia Investment, Inc. 48,683,600 19.94 City Index Eleventh, Co., Ltd. 21,904,900 8.97 S-GRANT.CO., LTD. 16,456,100 6.74 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 7,640,900 3.13 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 5,283,700 2.16 Leopalace21 Business Partners Stock Ownership 4,975,400 2.03 Association J.P. Morgan Bank (Ireland) Public Limited Company 4,742,463 1.94 Leopalace21 Employees Stock Ownership Association 4,013,990 1.64 UBS AG LONDON A/C IPB SEGREGATED CLIENT 3,825,578 1.56 ACCOUNT State Street Bank and Trust Company 3,639,874 1.49 Controlling Shareholder (excluding Parent Company) ‒ Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation ‒ 3. Corporate Attributes Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Fiscal Year-End March Type of Business Real Estate Number of Employees (consolidated) as of More than 1,000 the End of the Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the From ¥100 billion to less than ¥1 trillion Previous Fiscal Year Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of From 10 to less than 50 the End of the Previous Fiscal Year - 5 - Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

‒ Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance Updated We are in the midst of implementing various countermeasures based on what the External Investigation Committee recommended in the wake of a series of construction defects. We set up on February 27, 2019 as a result of the construction defects problem a third-party External Investigation Committee which is independent and does not hold any interest with the Company. We received an investigation report from the Committee and took special notice of the overall and fundamental causes of the problem which the Committee specified in the report. We are trying to restore the credibility by all the stakeholders and put the three-pointed countermeasures in execution: Introduce radical reform of corporate culture to develop customer-oriented culture, rebuild the structure and system for compliance and risk management, and revise the construction subcontracting business system. - 6 - II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management 1. Organizational Composition and Operation Organization Form Company with Audit & Supervisory Board [Directors] Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in 20 Articles of Incorporation Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of 1 year Incorporation Chairperson of the Board President and CEO Number of Directors 9 Updated Appointment of Outside Directors Elected Number of Outside Directors 6 Updated Number of Independent Directors 5 Updated Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1) Updated Name Attribute Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k Tadashi Kodama From another company △ Tetsuji Taya From another company ○ Hisafumi Koga From another company ○ Kazuyasu Fujita From another company Yutaka Nakamura From another company △ Akira Watanabe From another company ○ Categories for "Relationship with the Company"

" ○ " when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; " △ " when the director fell under the category in the past

" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; " " when the director fell under the category in the past "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past

Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries Non-executive director or executive of a parent company of the Company Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof 7 -

f. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/Audit & Supervisory Board Member g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity) h. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director himself/herself only) i. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members are mutually appointed (the director himself/herself only) j. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director himself/herself only) k. Others Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2) Updated Designa- tion as Supplementary Explanation of Name Indepen- Reasons of Appointment the Relationship dent Director Mr. Tadashi Kodama held Mr. Tadashi Kodama fulfills an appropriate role positions including the as Outside Director in supervising the business representative director and vice execution of the Company by actively providing chairman of and the special advice from an independent and fair perspective advisor to Aioi Nissay Dowa during the Board of Directors meetings and other Insurance Co., Ltd. and retired meetings. He also serves as chairman of the in June 2015. He assumed the Nomination and Compensation Committee, office of an outside director of thereby increasing the transparency and the Company in June 2016. objectivity of officer election and remuneration While the Company has a decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in business relationship with Aioi important positions at a large non-life insurance Nissay Dowa Insurance, its company, and he possesses keen insight amount is less than 0.1% of the accumulated through his career as a senior last consolidated net sales of manager of a listed company and deep knowledge the Company, it does not have and experience in corporate management. For this an impact on the independence reason, it is judged that he can make a Tadashi Yes of the Outside Director. contribution based on his experience and Kodama knowledge regarding growth strategy and Important concurrent post business promotion in pushing through ・Not applicable fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's social trust and business performance which were undermined by the problem concerning construction defects, and he can play a role in supervising business execution in the Board of Directors from an independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has nominated him once more as a candidate for Outside Director. Mr. Kodama meets the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination and the Company's own Independence Criteria for Outside Directors. Mr. Tetsuji Taya is a Mr. Tetsuji Taya fulfills an appropriate role as Tetsuji Taya Yes Representative Director, CFO Outside Director in supervising the business and Managing Director of execution of the Company by actively providing - 8 - Industrial Growth Platform, advice from an independent and fair perspective Inc. during the Board of Directors meetings and other While the Company has a meetings. He also serves as a member of the business relationship with Nomination and Compensation Committee, Industrial Growth Platform, the thereby increasing the transparency and amount was less than 0.1% of objectivity of officer election and remuneration the past consolidated net sales decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in of the Company, it does not important positions, including the Industrial have an impact on the Revitalization Corporation of Japan and the independence of the Outside Industrial Growth Platform, Inc., and he Director. possesses keen insight accumulated through his career as senior manager of the said entities and Important concurrent post deep knowledge and experience in corporate ・ Representative Director, management. For this reason, it is judged that he CFO and Managing Director of can make a contribution based on his experience Industrial Growth Platform, and knowledge regarding business revitalization, Inc. growth strategy, business promotion and finance in pushing through fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's social trust and business performance which were undermined by the problem concerning construction defects, and he can play a role in supervising business execution in the Board of Directors from an independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has nominated him once more as a candidate for Outside Director. Mr. Taya meets the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination and the Company's own Independence Criteria for Outside Directors. Mr. Koga serves as chairman of Mr. Hisafumi Koga fulfills an appropriate role as Kyodo Public Relations Co., Outside Director in supervising the business Ltd. The Company has a execution of the Company by actively providing business relationship with advice from an independent and fair perspective Kyodo Public Relations with during the Board of Directors meetings and other the latter's amount which meetings. He also serves as a member of the stood at less than 3 percent of Nomination and Compensation Committee, its consolidated net sales in the thereby increasing the transparency and previous fiscal year and with objectivity of officer election and remuneration the former's amount which was decision procedures. Moreover, he has served in less than 0.1 percent of our important positions at Kyodo News KK, etc. and Hisafumi consolidated net sales in the he possesses keen insight accumulated through previous fiscal year. his career as a senior manager of a listed company Koga and deep knowledge and experience in corporate management. For this reason, it is judged that he can make a contribution based on his experience and knowledge regarding reputation risk management, growth strategy and business promotion in pushing through fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's social trust and business performance which were undermined by the problem concerning construction defects, and he can play a role in supervising business execution in the Board of Directors from an - 9 - independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has nominated him once more as a candidate for Outside Director. Important concurrent post Mr. Kazuyasu Fujita fulfills an appropriate role as ・President, Management Outside Director in supervising the business Consulting Partner execution of the Company by actively providing advice from an independent and fair perspective during the Board of Directors meetings and other meetings. He also serves as a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, thereby increasing the transparency and objectivity of officer election and remuneration decision procedures. Moreover, he possesses keen insight accumulated through his career as a senior manager and deep knowledge and experience in corporate management, most notably of which has been his active involvement in the planning of proposals for rehabilitation plans in accordance with the Private Rehabilitation Guidelines at Toyo Shutter Co., Ltd. along with his implementation of a seven- year reconstruction plan as President and Kazuyasu Yes Representative Director of said company where Fujita he completed reconstruction in a three-year shorter period. For this reason, it is judged that he can make a contribution based on his experience and knowledge regarding business revitalization and construction and technology in pushing through fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's social trust and business performance which were undermined by the problem concerning construction defects, and he can play a role in supervising business execution in the Board of Directors from an independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has nominated him once more as a candidate for Outside Director. Mr. Fujita meets the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination and the Company's own Independence Criteria for Outside Directors. Important concurrent post Mr. Yutaka Nakamura fulfills an appropriate role ・Nothing particular as Outside Director in supervising the business execution of the Company by actively providing advice from an independent and fair perspective during the Board of Directors meetings and other meetings. He also serves as a member of the Yutaka Yes Nomination and Compensation Committee, Nakamura thereby increasing the transparency and objectivity of officer election and remuneration decision procedures. After joining Panasonic Homes Co., Ltd, he consistently was involved in quality and environmental management, achieving strong results in lifting that company's quality and environmental management to the top - 10 - level in the industry. Moreover, he has experience in serving in important positions at multiple organizations in the housing industry. Although he has never participated in the management of a company in the past other than as an Outside Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he possesses keen insight accumulated through the aforementioned careers and deep knowledge and experience in the fields of quality control and environmental management. For this reason, it is judged that he can make a contribution based on his experience and knowledge regarding construction and technology in pushing through fundamental structural reforms and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Company's social trust and business performance which were undermined by the problem concerning construction defects, and he can play a role in supervising business execution in the Board of Directors from an independent and fair perspective. Therefore, the Company has nominated him once more as a candidate for Outside Director. Mr. Nakamura meets the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Examination and the Company's own Independence Criteria for Outside Directors. Mr. Watanabe is an Outside Mr. Akira Watanabe possesses specialized Director, Maeda Road knowledge as an attorney at law and keen insight Construction Co., Ltd. While accumulated through his career as an outside the Company has a business director of other companies as well as deep relationship with Maeda Road knowledge and experience in corporate Construction Co., Ltd., the management. For this reason, it is judged that he amount was less than 0.1% of can make a contribution based on his experience the past consolidated net sales and knowledge regarding legal compliance in of the Company, it does not pushing through fundamental structural reforms have an impact on the and in efforts to realize early recovery of the Akira independence of the Outside Company's social trust and business performance Yes Director. which were undermined by the problem Watanabe concerning construction defects, and he can play Important concurrent post a role in supervising business execution in the ・ Director, ASIA PILE Board of Directors from an independent and fair HOLDINGS CORPORATION perspective. Therefore, the Company has ・ Director, Maeda Road nominated him as a candidate for Outside Construction Co., Ltd. Director. Mr. Watanabe meets the independence standards ・Audit & Supervisory Board set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Member, KADOKAWA Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing CORPORATION Examination and the Company's own ･Partner, Comm & Path Law Independence Criteria for Outside Directors. Office Voluntary Establishment of Committee(s) Corresponding to Nomination Committee or Established Remuneration Committee - 11 - Committee's Name, Composition, and Attributes of Chairperson Updated Committee Corresponding to Committee Corresponding to Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Committee's Name Nomination and Compensation Nomination and Compensation Committee Committee All Committee Members 7 7 Full-time Members 0 0 Inside Directors 1 1 Outside Directors 6 6 Outside Experts 0 0 Other 0 0 Chairperson One of the Outside Directors One of the Outside Directors Supplementary Explanation The Company established policies for nominating candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and for determining remuneration recommendations for these officers as well as procedures for making decisions through deliberations by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors, according to the policies for making the best nomination and determination of remuneration. [Audit & Supervisory Board Members] Establishment of Audit & Supervisory Board Established Maximum Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation 4 Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members4 Cooperation between Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Accounting Auditor and Internal Auditing Departments We entered into an auditing contract with Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, an accounting firm to conduct audits in accordance with the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor exchange opinions by holding quarterly briefing meetings on the settlement of accounts four times a year, and ad-hoc meetings as required. With regard to the Internal Audit organization, the Auditing Department, which is independent from the business departments, was established as a department under the direct control of the President and CEO and reports the audit results to the Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the monthly meetings of Auditing Council to share information. The Auditing Department informs the Accounting Auditor of results of their internal audits. - 12 - Appointment of Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Appointed Number of Outside Audit & Supervisory Board 2 Members Updated Number of Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Members Updated 2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member's Relationship with the Company (1) Updated Name Attribute Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k l m Takao Yuhara From another company △ Jiro Yoshino From another company △ Categories for "Relationship with the Company"

"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; " △ " when the director fell under the category in the past

" when the director fell under the category in the past "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category;

"▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past

"▲"when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past Executive of the Company or its subsidiary Non-executive director or accounting advisor of the Company or its subsidiaries Non-executive director or executive of a parent company of the Company Audit & Supervisory Board Member of a parent company of the Company Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity) Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only) Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members are mutually appointed (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only) Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the Audit & Supervisory Board Member himself/herself only) Others

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member's Relationship with the Company (2) Updated Designation as Independent Name Audit & Supplementary Explanation of Reasons of Appointment Supervisory the Relationship Board Member Mr. Takao Yuhara held several Mr. Yuhara serves as Auditor of Takao Yuhara Yes executive positions such as the a number of companies after managing executive director of served as CFO of a listed Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. and company. We nominated Mr. - 13 - retired from it in January 2013. Yuhara once more as a candidate He assumed the office of an for Independent Audit & outside Audit & Supervisory Supervisory Board Member to Board Member of the Company strengthen the monitoring in June 2015. function of the Company's While the Company has a management from an objective business relationship with standpoint based on his deep Zensho Holdings with the insight in a range of areas as a amount of less than 0.1% of the result of considerable business consolidated net sales of the experience. Company, and more than seven Mr. Yuhara meets the years have passed from the time independence standards set forth when he was a managing by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in executive director of Zensho the Article 436-2 of its Holdings, it does not have an Guidelines for Listing impact on his independence as an Examination and the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board own Independence Criteria for Member. Outside Officers. Important concurrent positions ・ Director, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. ・ Auditor, Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. Mr. Jiro Yoshino held positions Mr. Yoshino worked as an such as an executive officer and executive officer and served as an the full-time auditor of MS&AD auditor of the listed companies. Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. We nominated Mr. Yoshino once and retired from it in June 2017. more as a candidate for He assumed the office of a full- Independent Audit & time outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member to Supervisory Board Member of strengthen the monitoring the Company in June 2017. function of the Company's While the Company has a management from an objective Jiro Yoshino Yes business relationship with standpoint based on his MS&AD Insurance Group considerable experience and Holdings with the amount of less expertise cultivated in the than 0.1% of the consolidated net previous positions. sales of the Company, it does not Mr. Yoshino meets the have an impact on his independence standards set forth independence as an Audit & by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Supervisory Board Member. the Article 436-2 of its Guidelines for Listing Important concurrent positions Examination and the Company's Nothing particular own Independence Criteria for Outside Officers. [Independent Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members] Number of Independent Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members Updated 7 Other matters relating to Independent Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members - 14 - Our criteria for independence at the time of appointing an outside director and an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member stipulate that they shall not fall under any of the following. A person who executes business in the Leopalace21 Group (a person who executes business such as a director (excluding an outside director), an executive officer, an employee who executes business, an executive board member or any other similar manager or employee of a corporation or a group) A major shareholder of the Company (a shareholder who directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the total voting rights) or a person who executes business at the major shareholder A person who executes business in a corporation in which the Company is a significant investor (a person who directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the total voting rights) An entity of which the major business partner is the Company (a business partner which provides products or services to the Company and whose transactions with the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year accounted for 2% or more of its net sales or total revenue) or a person who executes business at the entity A major business partner of the Company (a business partner to whom the Company provides products or services and the Company's transactions with which, in the immediate preceding fiscal year, accounted for 2% or more of the Company's net sales) or a person who executes business at the major business partner A person who executes business at a major financial institution of the Company (a financial institution from which the Company borrows and the amount of borrowings of the Company which, in the immediate preceding fiscal year, accounted for 2% or more of the Company's total assets) A person who belongs to an audit firm that conducts statutory audits of the Company A person who receives a fee of at least 10 million yen a year, or 2% of net sales or total revenue of an accounting expert such as a certified public accountant, a tax expert such as a certified tax accountant, a legal expert such as a lawyer or other consultant (hereinafter collectively referred to the "Consultant and the like"), whichever is higher, from the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year, except for his/her officer's remuneration, or a person who belongs to a group in cases where the Consultant and the like is the group, such as a corporation and an association A person who executes business in the Company, if he/she serves as an outside officer at present or within the past three years at some other company An entity which received a donation of 10 million yen a year or 2% of the entity's net sales or total revenue, whichever is higher, from the Company in the immediate preceding fiscal year, or a person who executes business at the entity An entity which or a person who has fallen under any of (a) through (j) in the past three years A relative within second degree of kinship of any of the persons listed in (a) through (j) above or a person who depends on any of the persons listed in (a) through (j) above (however, in the "person who executes business" listed in (b) through (f), (i) and (j) above, this is limited to a director (excluding an outside director), an executive officer, an employee who executes business, an executive board member or a person who executes important business such as a responsible person of a department, and in the "person who belongs to" listed in (g) and (h) above, this is limited to a person who has a professional qualification such as a certified public accountant or a lawyer) A person who is reasonably judged to give rise to conflicts of interest with shareholders who is equivalent to that in (a) through (l) above [Incentives] Incentive Policies for Directors Stock Options Supplementary Explanation - 15 - At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 15, 2009, we resolved to reform the directors' remuneration system. That is, we decided to introduce an incentive bonus system linked to the business performance of the Company to create a fair and transparent directors' remuneration system by clarifying the directors' responsibility for the business results and abolish the current retirement benefit plan. For full-time directors, we decided to change the system to a method of incorporating some of the current payment amount in their monthly remuneration and granting the remaining payment amount as a stock option. These measures were approved and passed at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on June 29, 2009. Recipients of Stock Options Inside Directors Supplementary Explanation We will provide the equivalent amount of remuneration right to those eligible directors who receive the allotment of share acquisition rights and offset their rights to request remuneration from the Company against their payment obligations to be paid for the allotment of share acquisition rights. [Director Remuneration] Disclosure of Individual Directors' Remuneration Supplementary Explanation No Individual Disclosure Content of Directors' and Audit & Supervisory Board Member' remuneration (the payment amounts in the most recent fiscal year) The payment amounts to 12 Directors, 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member and 10 outside Officers for 23 in total aggregated to 228 million yen. The annual securities report and the business report in which the above content is stated are posted on the Company's website. Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods Established Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods The Company holds a basic policy of the remuneration system for directors, namely the amount and calculation method, which will contribute to an improvement in the Company's business performance in various ranges and the enhancement of its corporate value. The remuneration has four components: the basic remuneration as a fixed portion, the stock options which is designed to boost medium- to long-term Company earnings and corporate value by sharing the advantages and disadvantages of stock price fluctuations with the shareholders, the annual performance bonuses on the attainment of a single fiscal year management targets, and the medium-term performance bonuses on the attainment of the medium-term management plan. Each of the four types of remuneration will be determined considering the following: the basic remuneration is paid as a fixed amount dependent on the job responsibility and job-associated risks; the stock options are granted in light of the Company performance and in calculation of respective directors' comprehensive contribution according to the internal regulations; the performance bonuses for a single fiscal year is payable based on the respective directors' comprehensive contribution in achieving the numerical targets and qualitative targets such as strengthening management bases; the performance bonuses for the period of the medium-term management plan is payable based on the respective directors' comprehensive contribution against the numerical targets and qualitative targets including reinforcing the business foundations. Outside directors are not eligible for the stock options and the performance bonuses for a single fiscal year as well as for the period of the medium-term management plan. The resolution date for the directors' remuneration was - 16 - June 29, 2017 at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The annual remuneration for directors are capped at 800 million yen which excludes employee-portion of salaries and that for outside directors is limited to 100 million yen. The stock option scheme as stock-linked compensation is granted 300 million yen at maximum which excludes employee-portion of salaries. The general meeting also decided upon leaving the individual amount of remuneration with the Board of Directors. The maximum number of directors are stipulated as 20 in the Article of Incorporation. The Board of Directors has the authority of determining the calculation method and individual amount of remuneration, accordingly the Board approves the respective directors' amount of remuneration in accordance with the internal regulations. The Nomination and Compensation Committee, a voluntary organ, submits the proposal to the Board of Directors for approval. For this fiscal year the Committee deliberated the proposal and the Board approved it on June 27, 2019. The general meeting determined on June 29, 2004, the maximum amount of remuneration for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members as 60 million yen and the individual amount is discussed and mutually agreed in the Audit & Supervisory Board. [Support for Outside Directors and/or Outside Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board] The Corporate Planning Department provides support for the activities of the outside directors. An employee assigned by the Auditing Department provides support for the activities of the outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members. In addition, the Department Manager of the Corporate Planning Department, among others, reports on important changes in the business environment and provides a prior explanation about individual projects as required to maintain the proper decision-making process. [Status of officer who previously took office of President and CEO and the like] Details including name of officer who previously took office of President and CEO Updated Name Position Job Description Work Pattern Date of retiring Term of Service from President and CEO － － － － － － Number of Advisors who previously took office of President and CEO and the like Updated Others Updated Nil In accordance with a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting, all existing service agreements with the current counselor and advisors were terminated at the end of June 2020 and positions of counselors and advisors were made redundant as the Company abolished the related internal regulations in accordance with the resolution. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System) Updated 1. Corporate Governance System We set up the Board of Directors which has the authority to decide important matters concerning business operations such as the decision of business plans, to make resolutions set out by the laws and regulations as - 17 - well as the Articles of Incorporation, and to monitor the business activities with the objective of improving corporate value by responding dynamically to the changes in the business and management environment. The Board of Directors consults before the meeting of the Board of Directors the Corporate Management Council which discuss important matters concerning business operation for the purpose of rapid decision- making of management and smooth business operation. In addition, the Board of Executive Officers meeting is held to share information about company management to aim at smooth business operation and further organizational cooperation. Furthermore, the Board of Directors set up various committees as its advisory bodies to discuss the major management challenges of the Company and make recommendations back to the Board. Specifically, we set up the "Nomination and Compensation Committee" for nominating director candidates and for preparing a proposal for directors' remuneration, the "Risk Management Committee" to manage risks in the business operation, the "Compliance Committee" to maintain and manage the compliance structure, the "Personnel Committee" to confer about personnel utilization, the "IT Committee" to maintain IT environment, the "CSR Executive Committee" and "CSR Committee" to work on CSR challenges. In the business operation structure, the Company holds four headquarters organizations: the Business Operation Headquarters managing each business division and mutual cooperation, Corporate Planning Headquarters which formulates and monitors the management strategies as well as strengthens the ties between the business divisions, Management Headquarters supporting the business operations, and Compliance Promotion Headquarters which maintains the legal compliance and monitor to see if the compliance is duly put in place. We also recognize that improving our capabilities to oversee business operations is a key management issue. That is why we have in place the Audit & Supervisory Board to monitor business execution of directors, appointed outside directors, and in addition set up the Auditing Department to perform internal audits, through which we strive to enhance management oversight functions. Under these systems, we will take steps to clarify the scope of responsibilities and authority and make every effort to further strengthen our corporate governance. The Board of Directors, composed of 9 directors including 6 outside directors, emphasizes both securing speediness of decision-making process and improving monitor function. We think appropriate election of directors is important to improve the corporate value. We incorporate therefore in the decision process the deliberation at Nomination and Compensation Committee which has outside directors as committee members. The Board of Directors holds a monthly regular meetings and extraordinary meetings at any time as required, to make timely decisions on critical management matters as well as to monitor business operations and directors' performance of duties. The director in charge of the Corporate Planning Headquarters is responsible for supervising the management of Leopalace21 and its affiliates in order to achieve thorough governance throughout the Group. We hold a regular affiliates conference to facilitate smooth information exchange and to align all group activities. In addition, directors of each affiliate are in charge of establishing CSR promoting framework, compliance system, and risk management system, in line with policies based on business plan and efficient business operation. To strengthen the compliance system, the Company established the Compliance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, in addition to implementing the Corporate Ethics Charter and the internal compliance hotline. With one of the outside directors serving as chair, the Compliance Committee consists of the members which include lawyers and other external experts. In the efforts to bolster governance, the Committee develops various measures relating to compliance such as enhancing training and reinforcing the information management system as well as strengthening monitoring systems and identifying problems for improvement. Each department assigns a person responsible for compliance to ensure promoting compliance- related measures in the respective workplaces. To reinforce risk management, the Company established the Risk Management Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors to comprehensively identify and manage the risks facing the entire Company. With the president serving as chair, the Risk Management Committee membership includes lawyers and other external experts. The Committee not only examines risk management conditions but also plans and implements training and other measures in its efforts to reduce risk and increase preparedness and prevention. Each department extracts and analyzes risks concerning their operations, establishes and supervises risk - 18 - countermeasures, and reports these efforts to the Risk Management Committee. The Committee ensures the proper management of risks in each department through consultation and guidance. The Company controls and maintains the proper operations of its subsidiaries by adhering to the management rules of the affiliated companies and by holding a regular affiliates conference to facilitate the smooth information exchange and to align all group activities. The decision on each subsidiary's management issues require prior approval by and subsequent reporting to the Company's Board of Directors, or Corporate Management Council, or responsible Board member in accordance with the decision rules. Furthermore the director in charge of the Corporate Planning Headquarters is responsible for supervising the Company's affiliates and he performs his overseeing duty by receiving reports by the relevant subsidiaries at the affiliated companies liaison meeting. The respective directors are responsible for overseeing each subsidiary's business while respecting its autonomy, ensuring its business activities aligned with the corporate business plans, and implementing the Group's compliance system and risk management system to support the efficient operations. Such directors collect relevant information through regular and ad-hoc meetings with the relevant subsidiaries and report the state of managing subsidiaries to the Board of Directors and the Corporate Management Council. Our Group's basic policy of the internal control system is to base our corporate activities on legal compliance and compliance with social ethics. Specifically, the Audit & Supervisory Board, the Compliance Committee, the Compliance Promotion Division, the General Affairs Department, and the Auditing Department supervise and check if all departments comply with relevant laws and regulations, with the Corporate Ethics Charter as a fundamental reference. Additionally, we established the Auditing Council to prepare proper financial statements while aiming to comply with relevant laws and regulations, to safeguard the company's assets, and to carry out efficient business activities. We also created the Risk Management Committee, which operates a system to investigate in advance all management risks within the company group to sort them into categories of significance. We set up a function of internal hotlines to collect and grasp various risk issues and others to further improve and reinforce the internal control system. 2. Internal Audit and Audit by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members The Auditing Department, directly reporting to the president, oversees the internal control and internal audit functions and conducts audits not only for the Company but for affiliated companies as well. The Auditing Council was set up to maintain sound internal control such as monitoring management activities and risk management and thereby strengthens governance. The Auditing Department reports the results of audits to the directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members at monthly meetings of the Auditing Council and also to the Accounting Auditor for information sharing. The Audit & Supervisory Board, composed of four Members including two Outside Members, makes audit plans, and the Members attend important meetings, including meetings of the Board of Directors, according to the audit plans to monitor important decision-making processes and the directors' performance of their duties. They also conduct operational status investigations and regularly exchange opinions with the President to enhance the effectiveness of audits. All of the four Members have considerable knowledge of finance and accounting, for Jiro Yoshino having experience of an executive officer and an audit & supervisory board member of a listed company, for Kenichiro Samejima for his wealth of experience in the leasing business of the Company, for Takao Yuhara having experienced CFO roles in several listed companies, and Yoshitaka Murakami with his experience of serving as a director of a listed company and as an audit & supervisory board member of a listed company. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor exchange their opinions at quarterly briefing sessions on closing of accounts and hold other meetings as needed. As described above, the Auditing Department, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the Accounting Auditor work together to carry out efficient internal audits and auditor's audits. 3. Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members The Company has six Outside Directors: Tadashi Kodama, Tetsuji Taya, Hisafumi Koga, Kazuyasu Fujita, Yutaka Nakamura, and Akira Watanabe; and two Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members: Jiro Yoshino and Takao Yuhara. The Company expects that the appointment of the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members will help secure the transparency and fairness of management by strengthening the function - 19 - of making proposals and of supervision from an objective standpoint based on the considerable knowledge and experience and deep insight as corporate executives they cultivated through their careers. There is no personal, capital or business relationship or any other interest between the Company and the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, except for their holding of the Company's shares by the two Outside Directors, Tadashi Kodama, and Tetsuji Taya as well as one Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Jiro Yoshino. The Company has no more than a usual business relationship with Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd. for which Hisafumi Koga, one of the Company's Outside Directors serving as a chairman, with the comparable terms and conditions to other general business partners. There is no personal, capital or business relationship or any other interest between the Company and the companies where the Outside Directors and the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members have a concurrent post. We notified Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. of Tadashi Kodama, Tetsuji Taya, Kazuyasu Fujita, Yutaka Nakamura and Akira Watanabe out of the Outside Directors as independent directors, and of Jiro Yoshino and Takao Yuhara, Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as independent. With respect to their independence at the time of appointing them as Outside Directors or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, they have independence based on the Independence Criteria for Outside Officers established by the Company on its own and the independence standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in its Guidelines Concerning Listing Examination, etc. Given the appointment of highly independent Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members with professional knowledge as described above, we believe that we established a system in which an objective and neutral management supervision fully functions from the external standpoint. The reference is made to the supervision by the Outside Directors and mutually coordinated audits between audits by the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board and financial audits as well as the status of control by the departments responsible for the internal control. The Outside Directors fulfill their duty of supervision by attending the Board of Directors meetings and Auditing Council meetings to receive reports on the findings by the internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board and financial audits as well as the things raised by the responsible departments for internal control, for making relevant proposals and recommendations as needed. The Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members strive to perform efficient audits in mutual coordination between internal audits, audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the financial audits by receiving reports on the findings of these audits and the status of control by the departments responsible for internal control at the Board of Directors meetings and the Audit & Supervisory Board meetings. 3. Reasons for Adoption of Current Corporate Governance System We adopted the current corporate governance system to strengthen the supervisory function over decision- making, to establish the compliance system, to enhance and strengthen the internal control system, and to build good relationships with stakeholders and so on. - 20 - III. Implementation of Measures for Shareholders and Other Stakeholders 1. Measures to Vitalize the General Shareholders Meetings and Smooth Exercise of Voting Rights Supplementary Explanations Electromagnetic Means of We developed and have been utilizing the voting environment by using the Exercising Voting Rights electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. Participation in Electronic Voting Platform and Other Initiatives to Improve the We developed and have been utilizing the voting environment by using the Environment for Exercising electronic voting platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc. Voting Rights by Institutional Investors Providing Convocation Notice We have been preparing an English convocation notice (summary version). in English 2. IR Activities Updated Supplementary Explanations Explanation by the Repre- sentative in Person Preparation and Publication of We make disclosure in "Information for Investors" on the ― Disclosure Policy website. We hold, in principle, a results briefing at the head office on Organize Regular Investor the business day following the announcement of the half- Briefings for Analysts and year interim results and the annual results. We release on the Yes Institutional Investors IR part of the website the presentation materials and video of the meeting. The URL of the IR site is http://eg.leopalace21.com/ir/. which contains the materials including monthly data, Posting of IR Materials on materials for timely disclosure, financial statements, ― Website Investor Meeting presentations, Integrated Reports, the medium-term management plans, and reports on IR activities (mainly for individual investors). Dedicated Organization or Department in charge of IR: IR Promotion Office, Corporate Planning Department Personnel Handling IR ― Officer in charge of IR: Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer and Matters Deputy Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters Deliver monthly result of major indicators (occupancy rates Other and the like) to institutional and individual investors in Japan ― and overseas by email. 3. Measures to Demonstrate Respect for Stakeholders 21 - Supplementary Explanations Stipulate Stakeholder-related The Corporate Ethics Charter prescribes relationships with all stakeholders Clauses in Internal Rules or including customers, business partners, shareholders, investors and other things employees. It is disclosed on the website. As the basic policy on CSR activities, we set the following five themes: 1. "Providing high-quality services and supporting affluent living," 2. "Contributing to local communities," 3. "Creating pleasant work environments and developing diverse human resources," 4. "Creating an environmentally friendly society" and 5. "Engaging in sound, constructive communication with stakeholders." The Company continues its CSR activities based on this policy. Specifically, we work to propose and provide a living environment tailored to customers' lifestyles by capturing their needs, and to increase their satisfaction through the technology enabled by IoT such as "promotion of smart apartments" and our "electronic contract services." We also strive to reduce the environmental burden of our business activities through efforts to Implement Environmental save electricity and water in our apartments nationwide and the promotion of a "Cool Biz" dress code for summer, the reuse of discarded materials and the Activities, CSR Activities etc. introduction of more mini motor vehicles in our fleet. We place emphasis on work-life balance for the creation of pleasant workplace environments and the development of human resources. We work to ensure that the work-life balance prevail in practice with understanding the management policy focusing on diversity, including promoting female employees' career development and harnessing the capability of global human resources. For communications with stakeholders, we built a careful follow-up system for customers. We also provide opportunities to actively share information on the Company's business and performance by regularly holding events and seminars to enhance our IR activities. In addition, we publish the Integrated Report annually for the purpose of comprehensively reporting our efforts through business activities for the fiscal year. The Corporate Ethics Charter stipulates that "Officers and employees shall maintain appropriate and harmonious relationships with customers, Develop Policies on shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, make every effort to disclose Information Provision to management information fairly, timely and adequately, and ensure that Stakeholders management is transparent and sound." According to the Charter, we set the disclosure policy and established the IR Promotion Office in the Corporate Planning Department to provide information promptly to all stakeholders. - 22 - IV. Matters Related to the Internal Control System 1. Basic Views on Internal Control System and the Progress of System Development 1. Systems for execution of duties by Directors and employees of the Company as well as its subsidiaries to ensure compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation The Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") shall conduct business based on its corporate philosophy of "creating new value." As part of that process, the Company created a Corporate Ethics Charter. The Company shall be determined to establish legal and social compliance be most important policy (compliance-first) in the business execution and as the cornerstone of all of its corporate activities. This is exemplified by the President and CEO and the Chief of Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO), whose role is to continuously share the spirit of this charter with all officers and employees of the Group. The Company's Board of Directors, of which Outside Directors should consist of at least one third, develops the control environment including compliance system and enhances the function for overseeing the legality of the decision-making and the execution of business of the Board of Directors to ensure the transparency and fairness of management. The Company established the Compliance Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors and ensured a system related to compliance. The Committee is composed of one of the Outside Directors as the chairman and members including the external experts such as attorneys at law. The Compliance Committee as a part of the Group's efforts of strengthening governance, plans and implements the measures regarding Group's compliance framework including reinforcing the training and information management system, and monitors the corporate activities in accordance with the compliance regulations to identify the issues for improvement. In cases of suspected violations of laws and regulations, the Compliance Committee will have the authority to suspend operations. The Company established the Compliance Promotion Headquarters headed by the Chief of the Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO), who manages all the matters related to the legal compliance. The Compliance Promotion Headquarters is responsible for planning and implementing measures to promote the Group's compliance as well as improving issues to develop the autonomous corporate culture. The Company created under the Compliance Promotion Headquarters the Compliance Promotion Department which is responsible for planning and drafting functions related to compliance promotion within the Group, as well as for the function of checking the legal compliance, which is separated from business departments, particularly for verifying the products such as buildings comply with related laws and regulations. The Department is also responsible for supporting, progress management and monitoring of the compliance-related operations conducted by business departments, as well as legal functions such as confirming contracts and handling lawsuits. As a system that does not overlook compliance concerns, the Group assigns compliance coordinators to business sites to publicize compliance measures and report any violations of laws and regulations.

The internal reporting system has also been established, and a whistleblowing hotline has been set up both inside and outside the Company to instruct officers and employees of the Group to immediately consult about or report any compliance violations. The Group organizes periodic survey on the employees' awareness with a view to grasp risks at an early stage and to gauge the degree of compliance awareness. The Group provides a clause about the protection of whistleblowers to the Internal Report Regulations to the effect that, if its officers and employees recognized an act, etc., which is doubtful based on the laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, the Company shall prohibit treating the employee unfavorably by the reason of consultation or report. The Auditing Department was established as a department under the direct supervision of the Company's

President and CEO, which oversees the internal control function and internal audit function. The Auditing Department shall examine the business audit items and implementation methods. In addition, to perform monitoring and risk management of business activities in the Group, as well as to implement governance strengthening and promote creation of the appropriate financial statements and compliance 23 - with regulations, enabling the Group to conserve assets and efficiently carry out its business activities. The Company holds Auditing Council to increase the effectiveness of the auditing system. The Company works continuously to develop the compliance regulations, related individual regulations, guidelines, manuals, etc. and to periodically organize the compliance-centered training programs in light of hierarchical positions and jobs so that the Company can enhance the compliance awareness by officers and employees in the Group. In addition, in order to instill the concept that promoting compliance enhances corporate value, the performance appraisal system may include the measurement in terms of proactively demonstrating compliance behavior and multi-directional personnel rating method. The Company promotes the active dialogues between the management team and all the stakeholders so that it leads to develop the customer-oriented corporate culture by increasing the transparency of management and fostering the mutual understanding. Through the establishment of these systems, the Group put as basis development of a firm sense of compliance in the organization, and having in combination the structure that ensures legal compliance in an organizational manner spearheaded by the Compliance Promotion Headquarters and the structure that does not overlook the illegality assisted by the Auditing Department's audits and internal reporting system, the Group can pursue the concept of "compliance-first." Systems for retention and management of information on execution of duties by Directors

The President and CEO of the Company shall appoint the Chief of the Management Headquarters of the Company as the person generally responsible for the retention and management of information on the execution of the duties of Directors. As to the retention and management of information on the execution of duties of Directors, the information, which is recorded in documents or electromagnetic record media, shall be organized and retained based on Document Handling Regulations and Information Management Regulations. The Company conducts training with the aim of strengthening the information management system and strictly manages information. Regulations and other systems concerning management of risk of loss by the Company as well as its subsidiaries The Company established a Risk Management Committee as an advisory organ of its Board of Directors to comprehensively identify and manage the Group's various risk. The Risk Management Committee is composed of the Company's President and CEO as the chairman and members including outside experts, such as attorneys at law. The Risk Management Committee shall confirm the development and operational status of the Risk Management Regulations, related individual regulations, guidelines, manuals, etc. for the risk management of the Group, and conduct trainings for officers and employees of the Group. The Company's Chief of the Compliance Promotion Headquarters, and concurrently Chief Legal Officer (CLO) shall submit quarterly reports on risk management of the Group to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company's Auditing Department shall audits the conditions for the execution of business execution for each department of the Group. If an act with a risk of loss was found in business operations, the Auditing Department shall immediately notify the Company's President and CEO, as well as the department in charge of its details of the degree of loss to be thereby incurred. 4. Systems to ensure the efficient fulfillment of duties by Directors The Company set up the Board of Directors to enhance business performance through appropriate and rapid decision-making, responding flexibly to changes in the business and management environment. The Board of Directors shall be composed of a fair and appropriate number of members with diverse background, considers important management functions and hold regular meetings once a month, while extraordinary meetings can be called at any time as required, in order for decisions to be made on critical management matters as well as to monitor the status of business performance. 24 - As a prior deliberative organ of the Board of Directors, regular meetings of the Corporate Management Council shall be held to discuss business operation policies and its implementation and to consider measures to be taken. The Company shall set up a Medium-term Management Plan for the Group, and determine the priority objective and budgetary allocation of the whole Group every fiscal year to materialize the relevant plan. The progress of income and expenditure plans and other important business plans of each department and subsidiary shall be reviewed monthly or appropriately by the Board of Directors and other bodies, where problems will be extracted and counter measures will be executed. 5. Systems for reporting of matters concerning execution of duties of Directors of the Company's subsidiaries, and other systems to ensure appropriate business operations in the Group The Affiliated Companies Management Regulations shall be applied to subsidiaries of the Company. Each subsidiary shall obtain approval of the Board of Directors or the Officers of the Company in charge of the respective subsidiary for important matters of corporate management in accordance with the decision- making standards of the Company and ensure the appropriateness of business operations. The management of subsidiaries of the Company shall be supervised by the Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters. The Company's Chief of the Corporate Planning Headquarters shall periodically hold an affiliated companies liaison meeting to smoothly exchange information and promote group activities, and mutually receive reports between the Company and its subsidiaries as necessary. The manager of the responsible department shall supervise and manage business conducted by subsidiaries to establish a compliance system, and a risk management system in line with measures based on management plans and efficient business execution while respecting the independency of subsidiaries. The manager of the responsible department shall make periodic reports on the condition of progress in the management of subsidiaries by exchanging information in regular and timely manners with the subsidiary to the Board of Directors and the Corporate Management Council. The Company's Auditing Department and Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall conduct a regular or special audit of each subsidiary while cooperating with Audit & Supervisory Board Members of subsidiaries and then report to the Company's President and CEO and the Auditing Council. 6. Matters concerning employees when Audit & Supervisory Board Members request the secondment of employees to assist with duties, matters concerning the independence of those employees from Directors and matters for securing effective direction of Audit & Supervisory Board Members When a Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member requests to assign an employee to assist with the duties of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company's Board of Directors shall nominate an employee assisting the Audit & Supervisory Board Member from the members of the Company's Auditing Department after consultation with the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member. In assisting the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, the right of command over the appointed employee shall be transferred to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members to ensure independence from the Company's Board of Directors. The appointed employee shall submit to the orders of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members when supporting their duties. An evaluation of the support work of Audit & Supervisory Board Member's duties shall be conducted by the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Department Manager of the Human Resources Department shall confer about personnel changes and treatment. 7. Systems for Directors and employees, as well as Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and employees, etc. of the subsidiaries to report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, other systems of reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and other systems to secure effective conduct of audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members Officers and employees of the Group shall make reports on matters possibly causing serious damage and losses to the Group, illegal acts and other necessary important matters to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members as necessary based on laws and regulations, and internal regulations such as 25 - the Audit & Supervisory Board Rules and Auditing Standards for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. In order to ensure thorough reporting to the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the relevant system shall be regularly communicated to officers and employees. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members may always require officers and employees to report as necessary. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall attend the meetings of important committees such as the Board of Directors, the Corporate Management Council, the Compliance Committee, the Risk Management Committee and affiliates companies liaison committee to understand the process of important decision-making and the conditions of the execution of the duties by Directors of the Group, and may peruse important documents about the fulfillment of such duties, such as circular memos for approval. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall periodically exchange opinions with the Company's President and CEO, and monitor and inspect each department of the Group and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of subsidiaries through period hearings and on-the-spot audits. The Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members, by the independence and authority based on the Audit & Supervisory Board Rules and the Auditing Standards for the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, shall ensure the effectiveness of the audit, and maintain close cooperation with the Auditing Department and the Accounting Auditors to promote the achievement of their outcomes by receiving reports of audit situation of each department from the Auditing Department. The Group shall prohibit unfavorable treatment of officers and employees of the Group who have reported to the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Members on the grounds of having made a report, and fully enforce this rule. In the case where an Audit & Supervisory Board Member demands payment in advance or redemptions of expenses incurred for duties executed, the subject expenses or liabilities shall immediately be paid or reimbursed, excluding the case where such expenses or the liabilities are not necessary for the execution of the duties of the Company's Audit & Supervisory Board Member. 8. Systems to secure reliable financial reporting For the purpose of securing reliable financial reporting of the Company and effective and proper submission of internal control reports by the Company as provided in the Financial Instruments an Exchange Act, the Group shall set up a structure to establish and apply a proper internal control system under the command of the Company's President and CEO, continue to evaluate whether or not the structure will function properly, make necessary corrections, and ensure conformity with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and other applicable laws and regulations. 2. Basic Views on Eliminating Anti-Social Forces and the Progress of System Development 1. Development of a system to eliminate anti-social forces The Group's Corporate Ethics Charter shall clearly set out the Group's determination to "oppose all anti- social forces." The Group is committed to eliminate all ties, and dealing resolutely, with any anti-social forces or organizations posing a threat to public order or safety. The Group shall enact detailed regulations for opposing anti-social forces and establish a system that will not yield to unlawful demands from anti-social forces by appointing a person responsible for preventing unlawful demands in all branches and sales offices. The General Affairs Department and the Compliance Promotion Headquarters of the Company shall be generally responsible for establishing the system, and the system shall be established by consulting with the Compliance Committee, the Risk Management Committee, related departments and external professional organizations. 26 - V. Other 1. Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures Adoption of Anti-Takeover Measures Not Adopted Supplementary Explanation ‒ 2. Other Matters Concerning to Corporate Governance System ‒ - 27 - - 28 - Attachments Original document

