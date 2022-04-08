Log in
    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:58:38 am EDT
205.00 JPY   -2.38%
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholders
PU
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Changes in Organizational Structure
PU
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Members of Board of Directors and Executive Officers
PU
Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholders

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 8, 2022

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact:

Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholders

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced that there was a change in its major shareholders as of March 31, 2022 as described below.

1. Background of the change

The following shareholders filed with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau a report of possession of large volume and a report of changes in possession of large volume dated April 7, 2022.

The change took place as a result of transferring shares of 50,581,700 in an absorption-type merger, with UH Partners 2, Inc. as the surviving company, and Ardisia Investment, Inc. as the absorbed company.

2.

Outline of the major shareholders

(1) Company which came under the category of major shareholder

(1)

Company Name

UH Partners 2, Inc.

(2)

Address

2-9-9 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(3)

Name of representative and title

Asato Inoue, Representative Director

(4)

Business Activity

Marketable securities holdings and management business

(2) Company which no longer come under the category of major shareholder

(1)

Company Name

Ardisia Investment, Inc.

(2)

Address

7-13-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(3)

Name of representative and title

Takuya Yamazaki, Representative Director

(4)

Business Activity

Investment management business as well as the investment advisory and agency businesses

3. Number of voting rights (number of shares) held by the respective major shareholders and the ratio to the voting rights held by all the shareholders before and after the change

(1) UH Partners 2, Inc.

Number of voting rights

(number of shares)

Ratio to the voting rights held by all shareholders*

Position in the major shareholders

Before the change

- (-)

-%

-

After the change

505,817 (50,581,700)

15.38%

Second largest

* The outstanding number of shares excluding the number of shares without voting rights: 328,872,700

The outstanding number of shares as of March 31, 2022: 329,389,515

(2) Ardisia Investment, Inc.

Number of voting rights

(number of shares)

Ratio to the voting rights held by all shareholders*

Position in the major shareholders

Before the change

505,817 (50,581,700)

15.38%

Second largest

After the change

- (-)

-%

-

* The outstanding number of shares excluding the number of shares without voting rights: 328,872,700

The outstanding number of shares as of March 31, 2022: 329,389,515

4. Future prospects The change will have no effect on the Company's operating structure and earnings.

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
