Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

June 20, 2022

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation
Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Notice Concerning Corrections to

Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following corrections to the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. We are sorry for your inconvenience.

The disclosed Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website shall be corrected accordingly.

Information to be Corrected

Page 67 of the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:

Item 9 Revenue Recognition, (3) Information for understanding amounts of revenue for the fiscal year under review and the next fiscal year onward, (b) Transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations Details of Corrections

The underlined numbers in the below table were corrected.

(JPY million) As of March 31, 2022 Within 1 year 287,659 After 1 year 131,999 Total 419,658 (JPY million) As of March 31, 2022 Within 1 year 289,104 After 1 year 133,860 Total 422,965

