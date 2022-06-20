Log in
    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
237.00 JPY   -0.84%
02:24aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/10LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Changes in the Responsibilities of Executive Officers
PU
06/09LEOPALACE21 : Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2022

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact:

Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Corrections to

Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following corrections to the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. We are sorry for your inconvenience.

The disclosed Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website shall be corrected accordingly.

  1. Information to be Corrected
    Page 67 of the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:
    Item 9 Revenue Recognition, (3) Information for understanding amounts of revenue for the fiscal year under review and the next fiscal year onward, (b) Transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations
  2. Details of Corrections
    The underlined numbers in the below table were corrected.

(JPY million)

As of March 31, 2022

Within 1 year

287,659

After 1 year

131,999

Total

419,658

(JPY million)

As of March 31, 2022

Within 1 year

289,104

After 1 year

133,860

Total

422,965

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
