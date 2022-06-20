Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 20, 2022
|
Company Name:
|
Leopalace21 Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
|
Code Number:
|
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
|
Contact:
|
Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer
|
|
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
|
|
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Corrections to
Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following corrections to the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. We are sorry for your inconvenience.
The disclosed Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website shall be corrected accordingly.
-
Information to be Corrected
Page 67 of the Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:
Item 9 Revenue Recognition, (3) Information for understanding amounts of revenue for the fiscal year under review and the next fiscal year onward, (b) Transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations
-
Details of Corrections
The underlined numbers in the below table were corrected.
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
As of March 31, 2022
|
Within 1 year
|
287,659
|
After 1 year
|
131,999
|
Total
|
419,658
|
|
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
As of March 31, 2022
|
Within 1 year
|
289,104
|
After 1 year
|
133,860
|
Total
|
422,965
END
