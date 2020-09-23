Log in
Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Date of Announcing Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

09/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 23, 2020

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Date of Announcing Financial Results

for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

Pursuant to a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 23, 2020, Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announces that the Company determined the date for announcing the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 as follows.

1. Date for announcing financial results for first quarter of fiscal year ending March 2021 The Company fixed on September 30, 2020 as the date of announcement,

considering the current state of book-closing process.

The Company released on September 9, 2020 that it was forced to re-postpone the announcement which had been scheduled for September 11, 2020 in the "Notice Concerning Re-postponement of Announcing Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021."

The Company will submit the Quarterly Securities Report* for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 on September 30, 2020.

We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences and ask for your understanding to shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders.

* It is submitted to FSA/TSE and available in Japanese only.

END

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 06:14:08 UTC
