LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Re-postponement of Announcing Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2020

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Re-postponement of Announcing Financial Results

for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

Pursuant to a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 9, 2020, Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce that the Company determined to re-postpone the announcement of financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021, which was scheduled for September 11, 2020.

1. Reason for postponement

Amid the difficulties incurred by COVID-19, the Company announced on July 30, 2020, the delay in disclosing the financial statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 in the "Notice Concerning Postponement of Announcing Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021."

The Company has been continuing to take measures such as allowing work from home and flexible-time work schedules in response to COVID-19 even after the government's lifting the declaration of a state of emergency. In these circumstances, as a result of the voluntary retirement program, a number of employees who were involved in the financial closing left the Company for which the Company was not prepared. As the closing process requires further time, the Company is forced to make another postponement of the announcement which was scheduled for September 11, 2020.

2. Future plan

We plan to disclose the financial results by the end of September and will notify the date of announcement as soon as it is finalized.

We deeply apologize and ask for your understanding for the inconveniences which we have caused to shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders.

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:04:08 UTC
