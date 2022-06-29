Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Leopalace21 Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
270.00 JPY   +1.50%
04:57aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Removal from Grace Period Pertaining to Delisting
PU
06/20LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/10LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Changes in the Responsibilities of Executive Officers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Removal from Grace Period Pertaining to Delisting

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2022

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact:

Shinji Takekura, Director, Chief of the Corporate Management Headquarters

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Removal from Grace Period Pertaining to Delisting

Resulting from Elimination of Excessive Liabilities

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced that the Tokyo Stock Exchange removed the Company from the grace period pertaining to delisting subsequent to the Company's submission of Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year ended March 2022 to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on June 29, 2022 in which the Company reported that it eliminated the excessive liabilities. The Company entered into the grace period for delisting caused by its state of excessive liabilities at the end the fiscal year ended March 2021.

1. Statutory Disclosure Document

Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (49th fiscal period, available in Japanese language only)

2. Circumstances Leading to Elimination of Excessive Liabilities

The Company recorded excessive liabilities of JPY 8,105 million at the end of the fiscal year ended March 2021 resulting from stagnant occupancy rate due to expanded impact of COVID-19 pandemic and subdued seasonal personnel changes by the corporate customers, a major customer segment of the Leasing Business, decreased demand by students and foreign nationals.

The Company have been making its efforts in stabilizing the business and financial operation through continuously carrying out the measures which were adopted by the drastic business reconstruction policy announced on April 30, 2020, shifting management resources to the Leasing Business, a core business, by selective concentration and implementing the drastic structural reforms to fundamentally improve the financial base which have been in place since the fiscal year ended March 2021.

The Company recorded cost of sales of JPY 352,289 million, a reduction by JPY 35,583 million by cutting down leasing operation cost and leasing management cost; recorded selling and general administrative expenses of JPY 44,302 million , a reduction of JPY 5,966 million through streamlining the operation to improve the profitability. The average occupancy rate was increased to 81.2%, plus 2.3 point year on year, as a result of implementing DX solutions offering such as web-based customer

services, apartment viewing and rental contract signing as well as strengthening customer acquisition through the real estate agents network.

As a result, the Company recorded the net asset of JPY 1,425 million and hence eliminated excessive liabilities at the end of March 2022.

3. Future Outlook

The Company remains committed to make further efforts in improving operational efficiency, strengthening management structure and further enhance the corporate value. The Company appreciates for the stakeholders' continued understanding and cooperation.

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
04:57aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Removal from Grace Period Pertaining to Delisting
PU
06/20LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Corrections to Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareho..
PU
06/10LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Changes in the Responsibilities of Executive Officers
PU
06/09LEOPALACE21 : Notice of the 49th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/01Japan Index Posts Moderate Gains as Border Restrictions Ease; Mercari Shares Surge 7%
MT
05/31LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Lawsuit Filed Against Leopalace21
PU
05/16Leopalace21 Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Six Months End..
CI
05/10Leopalace21 Corporation Revises Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for..
CI
04/19LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Housing Support to Ukrainian Refugees
PU
04/08LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Change in Major Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 400 B 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net income 2022 1 300 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
Net cash 2022 12 627 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87 486 M 642 M 642 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 082
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Leopalace21 Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 266,00 JPY
Average target price 285,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bunya Miyao Executive President & Representative Director
Katsumi Hinohara Group Manager-Accounting
Shinji Takekura Director & GM-Business Administration
Naomichi Mochida Director & Manager-Corporate Sales
Mayumi Hayashima Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION44.57%642
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.74%34 672
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.31.37%33 819
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.21%32 847
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%28 839
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.68%28 228