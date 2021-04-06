Leopalace21 : (Correction) Partial Correction to Notice Concerning an Administrative Action in light of Act on Architects and Building Engineers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2021

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation Representative: Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Shinji Takekura, Senior Department Manager Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

(Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice Concerning an Administrative Action in

light of Act on Architects and Building Engineers"

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce that there was an error to be corrected in the announcement dated April 6, 2021 titled "Notice Concerning an Administrative Action in light of Act on Architects and Building Engineers."

1. Reason for Correction

There was an error on the date of administrative action taken by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

2. Correction Details

Below please find the sentence with incorrect date and with correct date each underlined.

(Incorrect)

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce that one first-class architect formerly employed by the Company got the qualification revoked due to the Company's construction defects problem on April 6, 2021by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in accordance with Article 10 of Act on Architects and Building Engineers.

(Correct)

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce that one first-class architect formerly employed by the Company got the qualification revoked due to the Company's construction defects problem on March 30, 2021by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in accordance with Article 10 of Act on Architects and Building Engineers.