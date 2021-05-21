Leopalace21 : Messages and Q&A Session for Fiscal Year (Ended March 31, 2021)

Leopalace21 Corporation Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 May 14, 2021

Today's speakers and participants in the question and answer session are Bunya Miyao, President and CEO; Shigeru Ashida, Director and Managing Executive Officer; and Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer and Senior Department Manager of Corporate Planning Department. Miyao, President and CEO, will now explain the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the plan for the current fiscal year.

FY21/3 Financial Results and FY 22/3 Business Plan Miyao: Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I am Miyao, President and CEO. I would like to quickly summarize our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and report on our plans for the current fiscal year. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, we posted our second consecutive operating loss and our third consecutive net loss. On the other hand, we were able to maintain positive net assets due to our ongoing efforts to reduce SG&A expenses, as well as fundraising during the period and the reversal of various reserves toward the end of the period. On the other hand, although shareholders' equity combined with accumulated other comprehensive income was negative at the end of the period, as the impact of the spread of the COVID-19, which I will explain later, had a strong impact on our business performance. I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that the grace period for the demotion to the second section and the de-listing criteria for TSE is expected to be extended by 1 year each. Sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were JPY408.9 billion, a decrease of JPY24.5 billion from the previous fiscal year, due to a significant slump in occupancy rate caused by the issuance of the declaration of a State of Emergency twice during the fiscal year. I would like to explain again why our company has been so deeply affected by COVID-19 in the real estate industry, starting with the characteristics of our business. 2

Please refer to page 14 of the investor meeting presentation. As for our business characteristics, in terms of business segments, our company largely depends upon Leasing Business, with sales from Leasing Business accounting for 90% of our business. In the past, we also had construction subcontracting business, but since the change in our business structure, 90% of our sales are from Leasing Business, and our business structure is such that the occupancy rate of Leasing 3

Business directly affects our business performance. In addition, our products are mainly studio apartments, and our main targets are single corporate employees and students, which are also very different from other companies in the industry. Due to COVID-19, the customer base that had been one of our strengths was directly affected by it, including the cancellation of business trips and staff reassignment by corporate customers, the spread of online lectures at universities, and the restriction on the entry of foreign nationals. There is also the fact that the occupancy rate slumped due to the construction defects problem that was discovered in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. However, the recovery trend was seen in H2 of the previous fiscal year, namely the fiscal year ended March 2020, and had it not been for COVID-19, the recovery trend was expected to continue. Please refer to page 16 of the investor meeting presentation. In fact, the number of leasing contracts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 17.6% compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, which was before the discovery of the construction defects problem and without the impact of COVID-19. Looking at the breakdown in the graph, on the right, we can see a noticeable decrease in the number of our contracts in corporate industries that are generally said to be heavily affected by COVID-19, such as the manufacturing industry, the service industry including tourism, and the food service and hotel industry. There was also a noticeable decrease in contracts due to reduced mobility and business travel needs, as well as a decrease in contracts due to restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.