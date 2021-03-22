Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Recording Loss on Sale of Investment Securities in Extraordinary Losses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 22, 2021

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Shinji Takekura, Senior Department Manager Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Recording Loss on Sale of Investment Securities in Extraordinary Losses

Pursuant to a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 22, 2021, Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announces that the Company determined to sell the following investment securities that the Company holds. The Company will consequently record a loss on sale of investment securities in the extraordinary losses.

1. Reasons for the sale of the investment securities The Company decided to accept the tender offer for shares by Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. to make efficient use of the resources that the Company possesses and to aim at reinforcing the financial position.

2. Planned date of sale March 29, 2021

3. Details of the investment securities (i) Investment securities held for sale Shares in a company, Ace Securities Co., Ltd. (ii) Estimated loss on sale of the investment securities 114 million yen

4. Outlook If the tender offer succeeds and the whole shares are sold, the Company will record the loss on sale of investment securities in extraordinary losses for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021.

