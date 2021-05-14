Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts
05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
May 14, 2021
Company Name:
Leopalace21 Corporation
Representative:
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
Code Number:
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts
Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following revision of earnings forecasts based on a resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 14, 2021, comparing with the previous earnings forecast which was announced on February 12, 2021.
1. Revision of Earnings Forecasts [Consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Million yen)
Net income
Net
Net sales
Operating
Recurring
attributable to
income
profit
profit
shareholders
per share
of the parent
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
408,900
(34,600)
(39,800)
(44,400)
(169.02)
Revised forecast (B)
409,000
(29,100)
(34,100)
(23,600)
(84.88)
Amount change (B - A)
100
5,500
5,700
20,800
Percentage change (%)
0.02
―
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year
433,553
(36,473)
(36,341)
(80,224)
(328.77)
ended March 31, 2020
[Non-consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Million yen)
Recurring
Net
Net income
Net sales
per share
profit
income
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
392,100
(35,000)
(39,200)
(149.22)
Revised forecast (B)
392,600
(29,000)
(18,600)
(66.97)
Amount change (B - A)
500
6,000
20,600
Percentage change (%)
0.13
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year
413,844
(36,589)
(35,189)
(313.99)
ended March 31, 2020
2. Reasons for Revision of Earnings Forecasts
The earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 overachieved the previous forecast due mainly to reversal of reserve for apartment vacancy loss of 3.6 billion yen as a result of recalculation which contributed to the operating loss reduction, and reversal of reserve for losses related to repairs of 15.3 billion yen contributed to the net loss reduction.
