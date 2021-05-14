Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Leopalace21 Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2021

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Shinji Takekura, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following revision of earnings forecasts based on a resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 14, 2021, comparing with the previous earnings forecast which was announced on February 12, 2021.

1. Revision of Earnings Forecasts [Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Million yen)

Net income

Net

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

attributable to

income

profit

profit

shareholders

per share

of the parent

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

408,900

(34,600)

(39,800)

(44,400)

(169.02)

Revised forecast (B)

409,000

(29,100)

(34,100)

(23,600)

(84.88)

Amount change (B - A)

100

5,500

5,700

20,800

Percentage change (%)

0.02

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

433,553

(36,473)

(36,341)

(80,224)

(328.77)

ended March 31, 2020

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Million yen)

Recurring

Net

Net income

Net sales

per share

profit

income

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

392,100

(35,000)

(39,200)

(149.22)

Revised forecast (B)

392,600

(29,000)

(18,600)

(66.97)

Amount change (B - A)

500

6,000

20,600

Percentage change (%)

0.13

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

413,844

(36,589)

(35,189)

(313.99)

ended March 31, 2020

1

2. Reasons for Revision of Earnings Forecasts

The earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 overachieved the previous forecast due mainly to reversal of reserve for apartment vacancy loss of 3.6 billion yen as a result of recalculation which contributed to the operating loss reduction, and reversal of reserve for losses related to repairs of 15.3 billion yen contributed to the net loss reduction.

END

2

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
10:49aLEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts
PU
04/28LEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning Partial Revision of Basic Policy for Establishi..
PU
04/09Leopalace21 Architects' Office Ordered Shut for 12 Months Due to Construction..
MT
04/08LEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning an Administrative Action in light of Act on Arc..
PU
04/06LEOPALACE21  : (Correction) Partial Correction to Notice Concerning an Administr..
PU
04/06LEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning an Administrative Action in light of Act on Arc..
PU
03/30Leopalace21's Thai Subsidiary to Sell Serviced Apartment Property for $5 Mill..
MT
03/30LEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning Sale of Non-current Asset at a Subsidiary Compa..
PU
03/22LEOPALACE21  : to Record $1 Million Loss on Sale of Investment Securities
MT
03/22LEOPALACE21  : Notice Concerning Recording Loss on Sale of Investment Securities..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 408 B 3 730 M 3 730 M
Net income 2021 -32 300 M -295 M -295 M
Net cash 2021 34 692 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 351 M 432 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 043
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Leopalace21 Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 135,00 JPY
Last Close Price 143,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -5,59%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bunya Miyao President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsumi Hinohara Group Manager-Accounting
Mayumi Hayashima Director & Chief Legal Officer
Tetsuji Taya Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Kodama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION17.21%429
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.50%42 710
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.66%35 208
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.94%32 586
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.71%25 989
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.37%25 979