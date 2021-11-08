Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

Results for the 1st half of

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") announced the following revision of earnings forecasts considering the recent performance trends based on a resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting held on November 8, 2021, comparing with the previous earnings forecasts which were announced on May 14, 2021. In addition, the Company is going to record an extraordinary income for 1st half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts and Recording an Extraordinary Income

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the 1st half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021) (JPY Million) Net sales Recurring Net income Net income per share for profit for 1H 1H (yen) Previous forecast (A) 190,300 (9,900) (10,900) (33.15) Revised forecast (B) 192,200 (1,700) 1,400 4.26 Amount change (B - A) 1,900 8,200 12,300 Percentage change (%) 1.0 ― ― (Reference) Results for the 1st half of 199,302 (13,249) (18,008) (73.73) the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) (JPY Million) Net sales Recurring Net income Net income per share profit (yen) Previous forecast (A) 387,300 (2,900) (4,100) (12.47) Revised forecast (B) 386,200 (2,800) 300 0.91 Amount change (B - A) (1,100) 100 4,400 Percentage change (%) (0.3) ― ― (Reference) Results for the fiscal year 392,513 (29,005) (18,685) (66.97) ended March 31, 2021

(2) Reasons for Revision of Earnings Forecasts for 1st Half of Fiscal Year ending March 2022 The Company has been engaged in continued drastic structural reforms and efforts to

increase the occupancy rates, in accordance with the profitability improvement plan announced on May 14, 2021.

The Company's continued cost-cutting measures across the board since the previous fiscal year have produced effective results and contributed to the reduction in cost of sales by JPY 3.1 billion due mainly to the reversal of provision for apartment vacancy loss of JPY

2.5 billion and the reduction in SG&A expenses by JPY 3.6 billion, compared with the respective plans. The average occupancy rate of the Leasing Business exceeded the planned average occupancy rate by 0.21 points. The Company has revised the earnings forecasts because the respective measures in the profitability improvement plan produced larger results than the planned targets. In addition, the Company reflected on the revision of 1st half earnings forecasts the recording of an extraordinary income which is detailed later. Reasons for Revision of Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 2022

Whilst the Company expects the factors mentioned for the 1st half of the fiscal year to produce partially continued momentum for the rest of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company is cautious about continuing unit rent decrease and reducing revenues at

2