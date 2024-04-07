633,750 Common Shares of Leopard Lake Gold Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 915 days starting from 5-OCT-2021 to 7-APR-2024.

Details:
The company securities being, 4,225,000 Common Shares will be deposited in escrow, and 10% of the total escrowed shares will be released from escrow on the date of listing and the remaining shall be released in 6 equal tranches of 15% on the dates which will be 6 months, 12 months and 18, 24, 30 and 36 months after listing date.