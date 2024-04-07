Leopard Lake Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. The Companyâs properties include St. Robert property, which is made up of about 220 claims, totaling 11,000 hectares (ha) and is located in the Riseborough and Marlow Townships in St-Robert-Bellarmin, near Quebec City, Montreal and is approximately eight kilometers (km) to the north-west of the United Stated border and the Stella property located in the Abitibi region of Northwestern Quebec, made up of about 52 contiguous mining claims for a total of 2,987 ha, approximately 65 km east of the town of Val d-Or. Its Leduc Gold Project Property consists of about nine unpatented mining claims (114 cells), which covers an area of approximately 2,290 ha near Jellicoe, Ontario, Canada, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division. The Leduc Gold Project Property is located approximately three km south of Jellicoe, Ontario, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division.

Sector Gold