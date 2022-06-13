Lepanto Consolidated Mining : Legal Proceedings

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 10, 2022

LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY

21st Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, Philippines

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Class "A" 39,822,869,196 Class "B" 26,552,888,901

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company

Subject of the Disclosure Favorable Court of Appeals Decision in the case "Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company vs. N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Ltd." Background/Description of the Disclosure The Company initiated in 2005 a case for the declaration of nullity of hedging contracts with Rothschild on the ground that they are considered as wagering transactions under Article 2018 of the Civil Code. The RTC-Makati upheld the position of Lepanto, declaring as null and void the said hedging contracts in a decision dated February 5, 2018. Rothschild elevated the matter to the Court of Appeals and in a decision dated May 26, 2022 which Lepanto received on June 10, 2022, the Court of Appeals affirmed in toto the RTC Makati's decision.

Name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending Court of Appeals Date Instituted Aug 30, 2005 Docket Number CA-G.R. CV No. 112286

Principal Parties Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company

N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Ltd. Nature and description of the legal proceedings Affirmation by the Court of Appeals of the RTC-Makati's 2018 decision declaring as null and void certain hedging contracts between Lepanto and Rothschild. The effect(s) on the Issuer's business or operations, if any This decision has no effect on the current business or operations of Lepanto. Other Relevant Information n/a