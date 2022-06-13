Lepanto Consolidated Mining : Legal Proceedings

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
Jun 10, 2022
LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY
Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Favorable Court of Appeals Decision in the case "Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company vs. N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Ltd."
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
The Company initiated in 2005 a case for the declaration of nullity of hedging contracts with Rothschild on the ground that they are considered as wagering transactions under Article 2018 of the Civil Code. The RTC-Makati upheld the position of Lepanto, declaring as null and void the said hedging contracts in a decision dated February 5, 2018. Rothschild elevated the matter to the Court of Appeals and in a decision dated May 26, 2022 which Lepanto received on June 10, 2022, the Court of Appeals affirmed in toto the RTC Makati's decision.
|
Name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending
|
Court of Appeals
|
Date Instituted
|
Aug 30, 2005
|
Docket Number
|
CA-G.R. CV No. 112286
|
Principal Parties
|
Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company
N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Australia) Ltd.
|
Nature and description of the legal proceedings
|
Affirmation by the Court of Appeals of the RTC-Makati's 2018 decision declaring as null and void certain hedging contracts between Lepanto and Rothschild.
|
The effect(s) on the Issuer's business or operations, if any
|
This decision has no effect on the current business or operations of Lepanto.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Odette Javier
|
Designation
|
Vice President and Assistant Corporate Secretary
