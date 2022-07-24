Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCB   PH5267323005

LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY

(LCB)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
0.1340 PHP    0.00%
07/24LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Quarterly Report
PU
06/20LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
06/13LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Legal Proceedings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lepanto Consolidated Mining : Quarterly Report

07/24/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES
REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER 1. For the quarterly period ended Jun 30, 20222. SEC Identification Number 1013. BIR Tax Identification No. 320-000-160-2474. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 21st Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, PhilippinesPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8815-94479. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Class "A" 39,822,869,196
Class "B" 26,552,888,901
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange Classes "A' and "B"12. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Lepanto Consolidated Mining CompanyLC PSE Disclosure Form 17-2 - Quarterly Report References: SRC Rule 17 and
Sections 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the period ended Jun 30, 2022
Currency (indicate units, if applicable) PHP
Balance Sheet
Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Audited)
Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Current Assets 1,745,025,000 1,546,321,000
Total Assets 16,259,331,000 16,114,484,000
Current Liabilities 3,361,317,000 2,903,201,000
Total Liabilities 11,170,445,000 10,724,496,000
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit) 		-6,747,964,000 -6,446,394,000
Stockholders' Equity 5,088,886,000 5,389,988,000
Stockholders' Equity - Parent 4,290,847,000 4,588,804,000
Book Value per Share 0.08 0.08
Income Statement
Current Year
(3 Months) 		Previous Year
(3 Months) 		Current Year-To-Date Previous Year-To-Date
Gross Revenue 392,818,000 389,526,000 816,658,000 797,081,000
Gross Expense 549,700,000 501,306,000 1,129,280,000 974,516,000
Non-Operating Income 6,466,000 12,564,000 15,935,000 15,944,000
Non-Operating Expense 2,746,000 2,776,000 5,475,000 5,614,000
Income/(Loss) Before Tax -153,162,000 -101,992,000 -302,162,000 -167,105,000
Income Tax Expense -289,000 -1,876,000 -120,000 -3,823,000
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax -152,873,000 -100,116,000 -302,042,000 -163,282,000
Net Income Attributable to
Parent Equity Holder 		-152,515,000 -100,076,000 -301,574,000 -163,189,000
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Basic) 		-0 -0 -0 -0
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(Diluted) 		-0 -0 -0 -0
Current Year (Trailing 12 months) Previous Year (Trailing 12 months)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) -0 -0
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) -0 -0
Other Relevant Information

n/a

Filed on behalf by:
Name Odette Javier
Designation Vice President and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY
07/24LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Quarterly Report
PU
06/20LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
06/13LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Legal Proceedings
PU
05/22Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/17Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
05/16Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company Announces Resignation of Joseph Vernon B. Patano as..
CI
04/18LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Public Ownership Report (Classified Shares)
PU
04/07LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Stock Rights Offering
PU
03/21LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Postponement of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
PU
03/21LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 523 M - -
Net income 2021 -522 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 974 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felipe U. Yap Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan U. Yap President, COO & Executive Director
Ramon T. Diokno Chief Financial Officer
Abigail Ang Yap Vice President-Technology & Planning
Knestor Jose Y. Godino Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY-5.63%160
NEWMONT CORPORATION-17.14%40 952
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.96%27 270
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%19 412
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-24.20%18 328
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.68%14 743