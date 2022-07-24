Lepanto Consolidated Mining : Quarterly Report

SEC FORM 17-Q

Jun 30, 2022

101

320-000-160-247

LEPANTO CONSOLIDATED MINING COMPANY

Makati City, Philippines

21st Floor, Lepanto Building, 8747 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, Philippines

Postal Code

1226

(632) 8815-9447

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Class "A" 39,822,869,196 Class "B" 26,552,888,901

Philippine Stock Exchange Classes "A' and "B"

1. For the quarterly period ended2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:12. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company

LC

References: SRC Rule 17 and

Sections 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the period ended Jun 30, 2022 Currency (indicate units, if applicable) PHP

Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Audited) Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Current Assets 1,745,025,000 1,546,321,000 Total Assets 16,259,331,000 16,114,484,000 Current Liabilities 3,361,317,000 2,903,201,000 Total Liabilities 11,170,445,000 10,724,496,000 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) -6,747,964,000 -6,446,394,000 Stockholders' Equity 5,088,886,000 5,389,988,000 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 4,290,847,000 4,588,804,000 Book Value per Share 0.08 0.08

Current Year

(3 Months) Previous Year

(3 Months) Current Year-To-Date Previous Year-To-Date Gross Revenue 392,818,000 389,526,000 816,658,000 797,081,000 Gross Expense 549,700,000 501,306,000 1,129,280,000 974,516,000 Non-Operating Income 6,466,000 12,564,000 15,935,000 15,944,000 Non-Operating Expense 2,746,000 2,776,000 5,475,000 5,614,000 Income/(Loss) Before Tax -153,162,000 -101,992,000 -302,162,000 -167,105,000 Income Tax Expense -289,000 -1,876,000 -120,000 -3,823,000 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax -152,873,000 -100,116,000 -302,042,000 -163,282,000 Net Income Attributable to

Parent Equity Holder -152,515,000 -100,076,000 -301,574,000 -163,189,000 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(Basic) -0 -0 -0 -0 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(Diluted) -0 -0 -0 -0

Current Year (Trailing 12 months) Previous Year (Trailing 12 months) Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) -0 -0 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) -0 -0

Other Relevant Information n/a

Filed on behalf by: Name Odette Javier Designation Vice President and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Balance SheetIncome Statement