    ALLPL   FR001400F2Z1

LEPERMISLIBRE

(ALLPL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:54:58 2023-03-13 am EDT
2.560 EUR   -0.43%
01:21pLepermislibre : 2023 Financial Calendar
EQ
Lepermislibre: 2023 Financial Calendar

03/13/2023 | 01:21pm EDT
Lepermislibre
Lepermislibre: 2023 Financial Calendar

13-March-2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Lyon, 13 March 2023

 

 

 

2023 Financial Calendar

 

 

Lepermislibre, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial communication calendar for the year 2023.

 

  • 6 April 2023 : 2022 Annual Results     
  • 6 April 2023 : 2023 First Quarter Sales      
  • 24 May 2023 : Annual General Meeting     
  • 13 July 2023 : 2023 Half Year Sales  
  • 28 September 2023 : 2023 Half Year Results   
  • 12 October 2023 : 2023 Third Quarter Sales    
  • 11 January 2024 : 2023 Annual Sales    

 

All announced publication dates are after the close of trading.

 

CONTACTS

LEPERMISLIBRE

Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO

Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO

invest@lepermislibre.fr

 

ACTIFIN, investor relations
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY
+33 (0) 9 70 68 28 93
lepermislibre@actifin.fr

ACTIFIN, Financial press relations
Isabelle DRAY
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 29
idray@actifin.fr

     

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014, Lepermislibre is an online driving school at the forefront of the digitization of the driving training market. Lepermislibre is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.

The cornerstone of its service is that Lepermislibre brings together a community of more than 900 loyal[1], committed and passionate instructors, all of whom are State-qualified, delivering daily driver training quality with nearly 240,000 lessons rated by candidates since the start of the company, leading to an overall average rate of 4.94/5[2].

Its digital model, which is more agile, fully transparent and 30% less expensive than traditional driving schools, has enabled it to attract nearly 400,000 candidates already trained in the highway code or the B licence.

With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities and at more than 1,480 meeting points throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

[1] A retention rate of 82% since 2018

[2] Source: lepermislibre

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2023 Financial Calendar

Language: English
Company: Lepermislibre
29 avenue Joannes Masset
69009 Lyon
France
Phone: +33660423991
Internet: ww.lepermislibre.fr
ISIN: FR001400F2Z1
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1581313
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1581313  13-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1581313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
