Lepermislibre: 2023 Financial Calendar

Lyon, 13 March 2023

2023 Financial Calendar

Lepermislibre, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial communication calendar for the year 2023.

6 April 2023 : 2022 Annual Results

6 April 2023 : 2023 First Quarter Sales

24 May 2023 : Annual General Meeting

13 July 2023 : 2023 Half Year Sales

28 September 2023 : 2023 Half Year Results

12 October 2023 : 2023 Third Quarter Sales

11 January 2024 : 2023 Annual Sales

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014, Lepermislibre is an online driving school at the forefront of the digitization of the driving training market. Lepermislibre is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.

The cornerstone of its service is that Lepermislibre brings together a community of more than 900 loyal[1], committed and passionate instructors, all of whom are State-qualified, delivering daily driver training quality with nearly 240,000 lessons rated by candidates since the start of the company, leading to an overall average rate of 4.94/5[2].

Its digital model, which is more agile, fully transparent and 30% less expensive than traditional driving schools, has enabled it to attract nearly 400,000 candidates already trained in the highway code or the B licence.

With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities and at more than 1,480 meeting points throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr