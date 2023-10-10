Press release

lePERMISLIBRE launches a new unique and unprecedented offer in the driving school market:

The “Driving License Insurance”

Lyon, October 10, 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, the pioneer of online driving school in France, introduces a new unique and unprecedented offer in the driving school market: the “Driving License Insurance”.

The driving license is the primary exam before the baccalaureate. More than 1.5 million people1 take it every year. Since 2020, the success rate has decreased by 4 points, which means roughly 60,000 more unsuccessful candidates. Considering this issue, the development of new offers to anticipate the future candidates’ needs is essential. Moreover, requiring an average budget of 2,000 euros2 per candidate, the driving license becomes a source of anxiety in case of failure.

In this environment, lePERMISLIBRE launches a new offer, the "Driving License Insurance", unique in France and initially exclusively available for its candidates. This offer3 is structured as follows:

A rigorous training program with an attendance commitment,

The possibility to fail without penalty, with up to 20 additional driving hours covered,

A major asset to reassure and eliminate the stress associated with failure,

The solution to successfully complete the driving license training.

Once the license is obtained, the "Driving License Insurance" ensures that drivers retain it by offering3:

2 hours of "advanced" driving included (per year),

20 hours of driving in case of withdrawal of license,

A training course to recover the driving license,

An SOS Taxis card.

To benefit from this unprecedented offer, candidates have two options, depending on their profile:

A candidate who directly registers on lePERMISLIBRE can benefit from the driving package (theoretical test and 30 hours of driving) including the " Driving License Insurance ", with full support for a total budget of 1,498 euros. This represents a saving of up to 1,200 euros in case of failure compared with a traditional driving school. The aim is to maximize the driver's chances of success, and also to provide him/her with some follow-up after the driving test.

A candidate already in training who has not yet completed more than 15 hours of driving lessons can subscribe to the " Driving license Insurance ". For 19.90 euros per month, this insurance is available to all candidates wishing to complete their manual gearbox driver's license training with lePERMISLIBRE.

Commenting on this new offer, Lucas TOURNEL, CEO of lePERMISLIBRE, says: "This innovation tackles head-on the major challenges associated with obtaining a driving license, such as the often-prohibitive cost and the anxiety along with the fear of failure. We have designed our driving license insurance offer with this in mind and with this conviction, to guarantee everyone a more serene learning experience and assured mobility".

A new step forward on the roadmap and an additional source of revenue forPERMISLIBRE

After a first half-year marked by the development of new offerings, lePERMISLIBRE continues to revolutionize a market that hasn't seen such innovation since the arrival of online driving schools 10 years ago, and is poised to take on a challenge in a sector that needs change to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The "Driving License Insurance" is also expected to contribute to the company's sales growth from 2024.

ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 35% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants.



With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 530 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

