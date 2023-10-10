Lepermislibre
Press release
lePERMISLIBRE launches a new unique and unprecedented offer in the driving school market:
The “Driving License Insurance”
Lyon, October 10, 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, the pioneer of online driving school in France, introduces a new unique and unprecedented offer in the driving school market: the “Driving License Insurance”.
The driving license is the primary exam before the baccalaureate. More than 1.5 million people1 take it every year. Since 2020, the success rate has decreased by 4 points, which means roughly 60,000 more unsuccessful candidates. Considering this issue, the development of new offers to anticipate the future candidates’ needs is essential. Moreover, requiring an average budget of 2,000 euros2 per candidate, the driving license becomes a source of anxiety in case of failure.
In this environment, lePERMISLIBRE launches a new offer, the "Driving License Insurance", unique in France and initially exclusively available for its candidates. This offer3 is structured as follows:
Once the license is obtained, the "Driving License Insurance" ensures that drivers retain it by offering3:
To benefit from this unprecedented offer, candidates have two options, depending on their profile:
Commenting on this new offer, Lucas TOURNEL, CEO of lePERMISLIBRE, says: "This innovation tackles head-on the major challenges associated with obtaining a driving license, such as the often-prohibitive cost and the anxiety along with the fear of failure. We have designed our driving license insurance offer with this in mind and with this conviction, to guarantee everyone a more serene learning experience and assured mobility".
A new step forward on the roadmap and an additional source of revenue forPERMISLIBRE
After a first half-year marked by the development of new offerings, lePERMISLIBRE continues to revolutionize a market that hasn't seen such innovation since the arrival of online driving schools 10 years ago, and is poised to take on a challenge in a sector that needs change to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The "Driving License Insurance" is also expected to contribute to the company's sales growth from 2024.
Next press release
23 January 2024: 2023 annual revenue
ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE
Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 35% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants.
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.
For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr
CONTACTS
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: lePERMISLIBRE launches a new unique and unprecedented offer in the driving school market: The “Driving License Insurance”
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lepermislibre
|29 avenue Joannes Masset
|69009 Lyon
|France
|Phone:
|+33660423991
|Internet:
|ww.lepermislibre.fr
|ISIN:
|FR001400F2Z1
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / Other releases
|EQS News ID:
|1744729
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1744729 10-Oct-2023 CET/CEST