    LPD   AU000000LPD2

LEPIDICO LIMITED

(LPD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.047 AUD   -4.08%
Lepidico : Application for quotation of securities - LPD

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LEPIDICO LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LPD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,500,000

17/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LEPIDICO LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99008894442

1.3

ASX issuer code

LPD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LPDAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LPD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

17,500,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Brian Talbot (former director)

Brian Talbot

Shontel Norgate

Shontel Norgate

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

7,500,000

10,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 17/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

only

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,500,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

personalFor

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lepidico Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
