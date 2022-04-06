Log in
    LPD   AU000000LPD2

LEPIDICO LIMITED

(LPD)
  Report
Lepidico : Application for quotation of securities - LPD

04/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

LEPIDICO LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

LPD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,929,565

06/04/2022

be quoted

ASX +security

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity LEPIDICO LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LPD

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

Registration number 99008894442

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LPDOC : OPTION EXPIRING 18-MAY-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LPD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

6/4/2022

6/4/2022

17,905,923

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 6/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,905,923

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description LPDOD : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JUN-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description LPD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

6/4/2022

6/4/2022

23,642

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lepidico Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,89 M -2,96 M -2,96 M
Net cash 2022 17,7 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart LEPIDICO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lepidico Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEPIDICO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 AUD
Average target price 0,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Pearce Walsh Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Shontel Norgate Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Gary Donald Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Trevor Rodda Non-Executive Director
Cynthia Patricia Thomas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEPIDICO LIMITED10.53%201
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.97%74 048
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.27%60 301
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-93.89%22 271
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-11.21%15 562
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.45.47%14 168