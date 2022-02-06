Lepidico : Corporate Presentation - February 2022

THE GLOBAL LEADER IN LITHIUM MICA PROCESSING
Corporate Update: Shaw & Partners Resources Conference
February 2022
Market
ASX
Ticker
LPD
Market Cap
A$237m
(sh re price A3.8c)
(at 1 February 2022)
Cash
A$10.4m
(no debt)
(at 31 December 2021)
1
THE FUNDAMENTALS:
VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FROM MINETO LITHIUM CHEMICAL
Lepidico's tech-focused,pilot-proven,ESG-ledbusinessmodel delivers lithium from far less contested mineralsources, with first delivery due in late 2023
Corporate Office,
Toronto, Canada
Phase 1 Chemical
Plant, Abu Dhabi, UAE
8%
31%
61%
|
Karibib Project, Namibia
|
Pilot Plant & Registered Office,
|
Phase 1 Mines &
|
Perth, Australia
|
Concentrator
|
Board and Management
Top 40 Public shareholders
Balance
onlyuse2013-2015
2013 L-Max® process concept
ersonal 2014 Provisional p tent application
First continuous lab trials 2015
Legend
Achieved Ta get
2
|
2019
|
2021
|
LOH-Max® provisional
|
EPCM contract awarded
|
patent application
|
First product offtake
|
Acquisition of TSX-V listed
|
agreement
|
Desert Lion Energy &
|
Demonstration Plant
|
Karibib assets
|
operational
-
Pilot Plant confirms viability of L-Max® technology
-
First L-Max® patent
protection received
2017
-
Pre-FeasibilityStudy complete
-
Phase 1 Feasibility
|
Study starts
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inaugural Ore Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimates for Rubicon and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Helicon announced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World's only Ore Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L-Max® Pilot Plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
development
|
|
estimate for "Critical
|
2016
|
|
Provisional patent
|
|
Minerals" Cs & Rb
|
|
|
|
|
ASX listing
|
|
Phase 1 Project DFS
|
|
|
|
|
|
application for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Cs & Rb separation
|
|
completed
|
|
|
|
|
name change
|
|
process
|
|
|
Namibia ESIA & ESMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Lepidico Ltd
|
|
Cs
|
Rb
|
|
completed to IFC Standards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PFS starts
|
|
|
Mandate letter with DFC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
Karibib mining
Karibib concentrator ore commissioning
Chemical Plant commissioning starts
Phase 2 Feasibility Study starts
2022
-
Front End Engineering & Design to complete
-
By-productofftakes
-
Phase 1 full funding package
-
Construction starts
THIS IS WHAT WE DO:
FROM MINE TO MARKET - a low carbon value chain
When operations come on onlystream in 2023, lithium
mica ore mined and concentrated in Namibia will be shipped as
concentrate for processing usein the UAE.
Our patented technologies transform the concentrate
into lithium hydroxide - or ersonalcarbonate - as well as in-
demand strategic chemicals, caesium and SOP - and other saleable outputs.
3
