  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lepidico Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPD   AU000000LPD2

LEPIDICO LIMITED

(LPD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
0.037 AUD   +2.78%
04:48pLEPIDICO : Corporate Presentation - February 2022
PU
01/31LEPIDICO : Application for quotation of securities - LPD
PU
01/21LEPIDICO : Application for quotation of securities - LPD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lepidico : Corporate Presentation - February 2022

02/06/2022 | 04:48pm EST
ersonal use only

THE GLOBAL LEADER IN LITHIUM MICA PROCESSING

Corporate Update: Shaw & Partners Resources Conference

February 2022

Market

ASX

ASX

Ticker

LPD

LPD

Market Cap

ersonalA$237m

(sh re price A3.8c)

(at 1 February 2022)

Cash

A$10.4m

(no debt)

(at 31 December 2021)

1

THE FUNDAMENTALS:

VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FROM MINETO LITHIUM CHEMICAL

Lepidico's tech-focused,pilot-proven,ESG-ledbusinessmodel delivers lithium from far less contested mineralsources, with first delivery due in late 2023

Corporate Office,

Toronto, Canada

Phase 1 Chemical

Plant, Abu Dhabi, UAE

8%

31%

61%

Karibib Project, Namibia

Pilot Plant & Registered Office,

Phase 1 Mines &

Perth, Australia

Concentrator

Board and Management

Top 40 Public shareholders

Balance

Corporate Timeline

onlyuse2013-2015

2013 L-Max® process concept

First continuous lab trials 2015

Legend

Achieved Target

First continuous lab trials 2015

Legend

Achieved Ta get

2

2019

2021

LOH-Max® provisional

EPCM contract awarded

patent application

First product offtake

Acquisition of TSX-V listed

agreement

Desert Lion Energy &

Demonstration Plant

Karibib assets

operational

  • Pilot Plant confirms viability of L-Max® technology
  • First L-Max® patent

protection received

2017

  • Pre-FeasibilityStudy complete
  • Phase 1 Feasibility

Study starts

2020

Inaugural Ore Reserve

estimates for Rubicon and

2018

Helicon announced

World's only Ore Reserve

L-Max® Pilot Plant

development

estimate for "Critical

2016

Provisional patent

Minerals" Cs & Rb

ASX listing

Phase 1 Project DFS

application for

Company

Cs & Rb separation

completed

name change

process

Namibia ESIA & ESMP

to Lepidico Ltd

Cs

Rb

completed to IFC Standards

PFS starts

Mandate letter with DFC

2023

Karibib mining

Karibib concentrator ore commissioning

Chemical Plant commissioning starts

Phase 2 Feasibility Study starts

2022

  • Front End Engineering & Design to complete
  • By-productofftakes
  • Phase 1 full funding package
  • Construction starts

THIS IS WHAT WE DO:

FROM MINE TO MARKET - a low carbon value chain

When operations come on onlystream in 2023, lithium

mica ore mined and concentrated in Namibia will be shipped as

concentrate for processing usein the UAE.

Our patented technologies transform the concentrate

into lithium hydroxide - or ersonalcarbonate - as well as in-

demand strategic chemicals, caesium and SOP - and other saleable outputs.

3

OUR TECHNOLOGIES & ESG

OUR TECHNOLOGIES & ESG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lepidico Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:47:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
