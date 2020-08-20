Lerøy Seafood : Q2 2020 Presentation

Significant impact of Covid-19, gradually with less impact from second half of the quarter
EBIT pre FV adj. NOK 322m. Lower price realisation for salmon and trout the most important driver for y-o-y fall in profitability
Strong quarterly operational cashflow. Dividend of NOK 1.5 per share for 2019 paid out in quarter. The board has additional authorisation to pay out NOK 0.8 per share before the end of 2020. NIBD at end of quarter at NOK 3 517 million, at level with last year
Growth from post smolt investments on track. Expects harvest incl. associated 183-188'' GWT for 2020 and 200-210'' GWT salmon and trout for 2021
Expect whitefish volume around 65 000 tonnes for 2020
1 300
EBIT*
1 200
1 100
1 000
900
million
800
700
NOK
600
500
400
322
300
200
100
0
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Harvest volume salmon&trout (GWT)
38 896
37 055
78 273
69 372
Catch volume whitefish (tonnes)
19 708
15 860
44 717
36 395
Revenue (NOKm)
4 712
5 340
10 017
10 086
EBIT before FV adj. (NOKm)
322
774
1 138
1 465
ROCE before FV adj.
7,2%
17,1%
12,0%
17,0%
Q2 2020 Farming highlights
Spot prices below last year
NSI Q2/20 NOK 57.9 vs NOK 62.1 in Q2/19 (-7%)
Down NOK 11/kg q-o-q, and down NOK 4/kg y-o-y
Demand, and consequently price realisation, significantly impacted by restrictions related to Covid - 19, with improvements in second half of quarter.
Higher price impact on trout, due to high export volumes
Contract share 30%, price realisation on contracts higher than spot
Cost (RFS) up from Q1/20
EBIT/kg in farming in Q2/20 of NOK 5.5 compared to NOK 16.1 in Q2/19
1 100
EBIT* farming
1 000
900
800
million
700
600
NOK
500
400
300
216
200
100
0
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
4qtr rolling Harvest volume (GWT) & EBIT/kg
22
167
170
20
18
16
160
14
EBIT/kg
12
10,4
150
GWT``
10
8
6
140
4
2
0
130
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Farming volumes
2014 GWT
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
GWT
GWT
GWT
GWT
GWT
GWT
Lerøy Aurora AS*
26 800
29 200
30 000
39 200
36 800
32 800
~37 000
Lerøy Midt AS
68 300
71 400
52 200
64 500
66 500
64 800
~68 000
Lerøy Sjøtroll
63 200
57 100
68 000
54 000
58 800
60 600
~67 000
Total Norway
158 300
157 700
150 200
157 800
162 000
158 200
~172 000
Villa Organic AS**
6 000
Norskott Havbruk (UK)***
13 800
13 500
14 000
15 500
13 700
12 900
~13 000
Total
178 100
171 200
164 200
173 300
175 800
171 100
~185 000
*) Included harvested volume from Villa Organic after split July 2014 **) LSG's share of Villa Organic's volume in H1 2014, not consolidated
***) LSG's share, not consolidated
Q2 2020 Wildcatch highlights
Challenging market situation in following restrictions from Covid-19.Q-o-Q decline in prices for key species. However, improving late in quarter
Changing catch strategy towards lower value species, which has an negative impact on profitability in the quarter. Average price realisation across species significantly reduced compared to same quarter last year
Catch volume at 19 708 tonnes, up 24% y-o-y
Framework conditions continue to be challenging for the processing industry, with no signs of improvement
300
EBIT Wildcatch
270
250
million
200
150
NOK
100
50
0
-5
-50
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
40
Price development, key species
35
33,9
30
NOK
25
23,1
20
15
14,1
Cod
10
Haddock
5
Saithe
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Catch volumes and quotas Havfisk/Wild Catch
Catch volume
Catch volume
YTD 20
YTD 19
Remaining quota
Remaining quota
Q2/20
Q2/19
2020
2019
Cod
2 299
3 009
14 829
11 889
8 861
10 540
Saithe
6 218
2 250
9 820
5 464
5 767
11 667
Haddock
1 046
928
6 244
6 174
3780
2 922
Shrimps
1 972
6 332
2 115
7 103
Other
8 173
3 340
11 709
5 766
Total
19 708
15 860
44 717
36 395
Q2 2020 VAPS&D highlights
Significant increase in most aspects of risk due to Covid-19, and an unprecedented impact on the HoReCa market. While clear improvements from second half of the quarter, the demand for seafood has not fully recovered
Core focus for Lerøy is to keep the value chain open. This has been successful, but not without additional costs
EBIT margin of 2.5% at same level as the same quarter last year. EBIT in Q2/20 of NOK 114m compared to NOK 130m in Q2/19.
Revenue and EBIT-margin VAPS&D
5 500
3,5
5 000
3,0
2,5
4 500
4 483
marginEBIT(%)
millionNOK
2,0
4 000
1,5
3 500
1,0
3 000
0,5
2 500
0,0
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
20.000
4qtr rolling revenue & EBIT (NOKm)
500
18.000
475
450
(Revenue)millionNOK
16.000
425
225
(EBIT)millionNOK
400
14.000
375
12.000
350
325
10.000
300
275
8.000
250
6.000
200
4.000
175
150
2.000
125
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
Q4/17
Q1/18
Q2/18
Q3/18
Q4/18
Q1/19
Q2/19
Q3/19
Q4/19
Q1/20
Q2/20
Key financial figures
Key financial figures - Q2 2020
(NOKm)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
▲%
Revenue
4 712
5 340
-12 %
Other gains and losses
1
10
EBITDA
606
1 023
-41 %
Depreciation & amortisation
284
250
EBIT*
322
774
-58 %
Income from associates*
44
56
Net finance
-63
-48
Pre-tax profit*
303
776
-61 %
EPS (NOK)*
0,42
1,00
-58 %
Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT)
38 896
37 055
5 %
EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg
7,8
19,0
Whitefish catch volume (tonnes)
19 708
15 860
24%
EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment
-0,3
2,5
ROCE* (%)
7,2 %
17,1 %
* Before biomass adjustment
Key financial figures - YTD 2020
(NOKm)
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
▲%
Revenue
10 017
10 086
-1 %
Other gains and losses
1
10
EBITDA
1 703
1 957
-13 %
Depreciation & amortisation
565
492
EBIT*
1 138
1 465
-22 %
Income from associates*
56
145
Net finance
-157
-85
Pre-tax profit*
1037
1 524
-32 %
EPS (NOK)*
1,33
1,97
-32 %
Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT)
78 273
69 372
13 %
EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg
11,3
18,4
Whitefish catch volume (tonnes)
44 717
36 395
23%
EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment
5,9
5,8
ROCE* (%)
12,0 %
17,0 %
* Before biomass adjustment
Balance sheet
(NOKm)
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Intangible assets
8 224
8 167
Right-of-use-assets
2 326
2 407
Tangible fixed assets
6 707
5 981
Financial non-current assets
1 050
1 079
Total non-current assets
18 306
17 635
Biological assets at cost
4 107
4 028
Fair value adjustment of biomass
909
1 495
Other inventory
1294
1 113
Receivables
2 445
2 877
Cash and cash equivalents
3 073
1 896
Total current assets
11 828
11 410
Total assets
30 134
29 045
Equity
17 459
17 047
Equity ratio
57,9 %
58,7 %
NIBD
3 517
3 745
▲%
4 %
4%
4 %
%
-6 %
Change in NIBD
Change in NIBD
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
FY 2019
EBITDA before fair value adjustment on biological assets
606
1 023
1 703
1 957
3 746
Paid tax
-45
-278
-261
-671
-690
Change in working capital
276
27
-163
-355
-169
Other
0
-10
-1
-12
-27
NIBD impact from operating activities
837
763
1 278
919
2 859
New intangibles, fixed assets and right of use assets (from credit institutions), net
a)
-326
-951
-752
-1 460
-338
Dividends and interests received
27
133
33
147
304
Other changes in non-current assets
-15
-11
0
3
2
NIBD impact from investing activities
b)
-315
-202
-930
-605
-1 153
Dividends distributed
-920
-1 265
-924
-1 272
-1 272
Installments paid on lease liabilities with other than credit institutions
c)
-52
-4
-106
-54
-206
Interests and other financial expenses
-80
-56
-154
-107
-254
NIBD impact from financing activities
-1 052
-1 325
-1 184
-1 434
-1 732
Implementation effect from IFRS 16
0
-53
0
-53
-74
Other changes (currency conversion, unrealized agio etc)
16
-40
-26
5
-39
NIBD impact from other changes (incl.currency effects)
d)
16
-93
-40
-80
-69
Total change in NIBD
-514
-856
-875
-1 198
-95
NIBD at beginning
3 003
2 889
2 641
2 546
2 546
Change in NIBD
514
856
875
1 198
95
NIBD at end
e)
3 517
3 745
3 517
3 745
2 641
EBIT per segment
NOKm
EBIT* Q2 2020
800
700
600
500
400
114
322
300
-28
26
216-5
200
100
0
Farming
Wildcatch
VAPS&D LSG ASA/other Elimination
Q2 2020
EBIT* Q2 2019
800
130
-21
29
774
700
40
595
600
500
NOKm
400
300
200
100
0
Farming
Wildcatch
VAPS&D
LSG
Elimination
Q2 2019
ASA/other
* Before biomass adjustment
Lerøy Aurora
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
250
372
776
739
EBIT* (NOKm)
23
88
165
210
Harvested volume (GWT)
3 735
4 971
12 269
9 912
EBIT/kg* (NOK)
6.3
17.7
13.5
21.2
EBIT*/kg
30
25.4
25
20
17.7
16.6
16.2
NOK
15
10
6.3
5
0
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Low volumes, and challenges with winter wounds on H18 generation significantly impacting both price realisation and cost in the quarter
Production in sea developing according to plan, expect significant improvements in cost from V19 generation in H2/20 and beyond.
Smolt development in Laksefjord according to plan, with final step of build-out to finalise in Q4/20
Average size of smolt released in 2020 to more than double compare to 2019 and reach about 300 grams, with further growth in average size into 2021. Significant potential for growth beyond 2020
* Before biomass adjustment
Lerøy Midt
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
915
1172
1 843
1 942
EBIT* (NOKm)
222
384
489
617
Harvested volume (GWT)
15 791
18 648
30 292
30 947
EBIT/kg* (NOK)
14.1
20.6
16.1
19.9
EBIT*/kg
22
20.6
20
18.4
18
16
14.1
14
NOK
12
10.7
10
8.4
8
6
4
2
0
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Good growth in quarter
RFS costs down q-o-q. Currently expectation for further cost reductions during 2020
Finally started expansion of smolt facility at Belsvik. The facility will have a capacity of about 5000 tonnes annual biomass growth when finalised, giving potential for significant growth from 2022
* Before biomass adjustment
Lerøy Sjøtroll
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
948
770
1 916
1 612
EBIT* (NOKm)
-31
124
123
275
Harvested volume (GWT)
19 370
13 436
35 712
28 513
EBIT/kg* (NOK)
-1.6
9.2
3.4
9.7
EBIT*/kg
10
9.2
9.4
8
7.0
NOK
6
4
2.6
2
0
-2
-1.6
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
* Before biomass adjustment
Overall good growth in the quarter, but weak performance on V19 generation of salmon with high cost
Better performance on H19 generation on salmon and expect gradually lower cost on salmon late Q3 and beyond
High export volumes gives significant lower price realisation on trout than on salmon. 35% of quarterly harvest volume was trout. Cost and price realisation below salmon
Gradually more smolt release of higher quality and with larger sizes from Kjærelva expected to improve both production volume and cost into 2021
Wildcatch (Lerøy Havfisk/LNWS)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
609
668
1 601
1 464
EBITDA (NOKm)
42
79
360
289
EBIT (NOKm)
-5
40
264
212
Havfisk, catch volume
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Cod
2 299
3 009
14 829
11 889
Saithe
6 218
2 250
9 820
5 464
Haddock
1 046
928
6 244
6 174
Shrimps
1 972
6 332
2 115
7 103
Other
8 173
3 340
11 709
5 766
Total
19 708
15 860
44 717
36 395
Havfisk, prices
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
2019
Cod
33.9
33.7
37.3
34.5
Haddock
23.1
25.3
25.7
26.7
Saithe
14.1
13.1
14.7
13.7
Demand impacted by Covid-19. Changing catch strategy to lower value species like saithe and redfish, giving a significant decrease in average price realisation per ton of catch in the quarter
Covid-19also with negative impact for the landbased processing industry, which was until Covid-19 imposed restrictions, showing improvements
Norskott Havbruk (associate, 50% owned by Lerøy Seafood Group)
NOK
20
15
10
5
0
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
465
407
729
813
EBIT* (NOKm)
89
106
131
216
Harvested volume (GWT)
6 529
5 796
9 446
10 598
EBIT/kg* (NOK)
13.7
18.4
13.9
20.4
EBIT*/kg
18.4
14.4 13.7
9.3
2.7
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Covid-19with negative demand and price implications also for UK based salmon
Good growth and biological performance with low mortality rates in the quarter. Q-o-q reduction in cost
1.3m smolts transferred in the quarter with average weight of 168 gram (larger more robust smolts)
Harvest volumes up 13% y-o-y in the quarter
Harvest guidance of 26,000 GWT in 2020 with growth potential into 2021
Before biomass adjustment ** Figures based on 100% basis
VAPS&D - VAP, Sales and Distribution
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue (NOKm)
4 483
5 099
9 395
9 612
EBIT (NOKm)
114
130
169
223
EBIT margin
2.5%
2.5 %
1.8%
2.2%
Covid 19 restriction impacting demand negatively particularly in the first half of second quarter.
From second half of the quarter, lift in restrictions in key markets which has gradually improved demand with also part of HoReCa markets opening up. Still the market is not back to "normal"
• Believes long term trends for the seafood industry remains very positive,
Revenue and EBIT margin (line graph)
and with several new factories started in recent years significant
5 500
5 099
4 962
4 912
4 %
potential in this segment in years to come
5 000
4 813
4 483
4 500
3 %
4 000
NOKm
3 500
marginEBIT
2 000
3 000
2 %
2 500
1 500
1 %
1 000
500
0
0 %
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Outlook
Spot prices - Fresh Atlantic salmon
Cross section as of week 33, FCA Oslo, Superior quality
Market
2018
2019
2020 Chng
Chng %
EU
241 500
262 600
269 500
6
900
3 %
USA
123 700
128 000
131 700
3
700
3 %
Russia
22 200
17 100
14 000
-3
100
-18 %
Japan
13 400
13 700
16 400
2
700
20 %
Other Markets
158 200
173 600
171 400
-2
200
-1 %
Total
559 000
595 000
603 000
8
000
1 %
Market
2018
2019
2020 Chng
Chng %
EU
478 400
510 000
515 900
5
900
1 %
USA
245 600
256 200
267 200
11
000
4 %
Russia
46 400
35 200
33 800
-1
400
-4 %
Japan
27 600
28 600
31 300
2
700
9 %
Other Markets
336 900
361 000
350 900
-10
100
-3 %
Total
1 134 900
1 191 000
1 199 100
8
100
1 %
Outlook
The end of Covid-19 is unpredictable. Situation has improved during Q2, but has a significant impact on market development and thus earnings short term
Long term the demand pictures for seafood remains sound
Expect significant growth in harvest volume and lower costs from the investments in smolt facilities
Expected contract share for salmon in Q3/20 ~25-30%
Significant potential in whitefish
Quota advice for ICES for 2020 is up 20% for cod, up 8% for haddock, up 15 % for saithe North of 62 degrees and down 15% in the North Sea
