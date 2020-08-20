Lerøy Seafood : Q2 2020 Presentation 0 08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

Highlights Key Financial Figures Outlook Highlights Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Farming VAP, Sales and Distribution Wild catch Q2 2020 Highlights Significant impact of Covid-19, gradually with less impact from second half of the quarter

Covid-19, gradually with less impact from second half of the quarter EBIT pre FV adj. NOK 322m. Lower price realisation for salmon and trout the most important driver for y-o-y fall in profitability

y-o-y fall in profitability Strong quarterly operational cashflow. Dividend of NOK 1.5 per share for 2019 paid out in quarter. The board has additional authorisation to pay out NOK 0.8 per share before the end of 2020. NIBD at end of quarter at NOK 3 517 million, at level with last year

Growth from post smolt investments on track. Expects harvest incl. associated 183-188'' GWT for 2020 and 200-210'' GWT salmon and trout for 2021

183-188'' GWT for 2020 and 200-210'' GWT salmon and trout for 2021 Expect whitefish volume around 65 000 tonnes for 2020 1 300 EBIT* 1 200 1 100 1 000 900 million 800 700 NOK 600 500 400 322 300 200 100 0 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Harvest volume salmon&trout (GWT) 38 896 37 055 78 273 69 372 Catch volume whitefish (tonnes) 19 708 15 860 44 717 36 395 Revenue (NOKm) 4 712 5 340 10 017 10 086 EBIT before FV adj. (NOKm) 322 774 1 138 1 465 ROCE before FV adj. 7,2% 17,1% 12,0% 17,0% Q2 2020 Farming highlights Spot prices below last year

NSI Q2/20 NOK 57.9 vs NOK 62.1 in Q2/19 (-7%) Down NOK 11/kg q-o-q, and down NOK 4/kg y-o-y

Demand, and consequently price realisation, significantly impacted by restrictions related to Covid - 19, with improvements in second half of quarter.

Higher price impact on trout, due to high export volumes

Contract share 30%, price realisation on contracts higher than spot

Cost (RFS) up from Q1/20

EBIT/kg in farming in Q2/20 of NOK 5.5 compared to NOK 16.1 in Q2/19 1 100 EBIT* farming 1 000 900 800 million 700 600 NOK 500 400 300 216 200 100 0 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 4qtr rolling Harvest volume (GWT) & EBIT/kg 22 167 170 20 18 16 160 14 EBIT/kg 12 10,4 150 GWT`` 10 8 6 140 4 2 0 130 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Farming volumes 2014 GWT 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E GWT GWT GWT GWT GWT GWT Lerøy Aurora AS* 26 800 29 200 30 000 39 200 36 800 32 800 ~37 000 Lerøy Midt AS 68 300 71 400 52 200 64 500 66 500 64 800 ~68 000 Lerøy Sjøtroll 63 200 57 100 68 000 54 000 58 800 60 600 ~67 000 Total Norway 158 300 157 700 150 200 157 800 162 000 158 200 ~172 000 Villa Organic AS** 6 000 Norskott Havbruk (UK)*** 13 800 13 500 14 000 15 500 13 700 12 900 ~13 000 Total 178 100 171 200 164 200 173 300 175 800 171 100 ~185 000 *) Included harvested volume from Villa Organic after split July 2014 **) LSG's share of Villa Organic's volume in H1 2014, not consolidated ***) LSG's share, not consolidated Q2 2020 Wildcatch highlights Challenging market situation in following restrictions from Covid-19.Q-o-Q decline in prices for key species. However, improving late in quarter

Covid-19.Q-o-Q decline in prices for key species. However, improving late in quarter Changing catch strategy towards lower value species, which has an negative impact on profitability in the quarter. Average price realisation across species significantly reduced compared to same quarter last year

Catch volume at 19 708 tonnes, up 24% y-o-y

y-o-y Framework conditions continue to be challenging for the processing industry, with no signs of improvement 300 EBIT Wildcatch 270 250 million 200 150 NOK 100 50 0 -5 -50 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 40 Price development, key species 35 33,9 30 NOK 25 23,1 20 15 14,1 Cod 10 Haddock 5 Saithe 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Catch volumes and quotas Havfisk/Wild Catch Catch volume Catch volume YTD 20 YTD 19 Remaining quota Remaining quota Q2/20 Q2/19 2020 2019 Cod 2 299 3 009 14 829 11 889 8 861 10 540 Saithe 6 218 2 250 9 820 5 464 5 767 11 667 Haddock 1 046 928 6 244 6 174 3780 2 922 Shrimps 1 972 6 332 2 115 7 103 Other 8 173 3 340 11 709 5 766 Total 19 708 15 860 44 717 36 395 Q2 2020 VAPS&D highlights Significant increase in most aspects of risk due to Covid-19, and an unprecedented impact on the HoReCa market. While clear improvements from second half of the quarter, the demand for seafood has not fully recovered

Covid-19, and an unprecedented impact on the HoReCa market. While clear improvements from second half of the quarter, the demand for seafood has not fully recovered Core focus for Lerøy is to keep the value chain open. This has been successful, but not without additional costs

EBIT margin of 2.5% at same level as the same quarter last year. EBIT in Q2/20 of NOK 114m compared to NOK 130m in Q2/19. Revenue and EBIT-margin VAPS&D 5 500 3,5 5 000 3,0 2,5 4 500 4 483 marginEBIT(%) millionNOK 2,0 4 000 1,5 3 500 1,0 3 000 0,5 2 500 0,0 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 20.000 4qtr rolling revenue & EBIT (NOKm) 500 18.000 475 450 (Revenue)millionNOK 16.000 425 225 (EBIT)millionNOK 400 14.000 375 12.000 350 325 10.000 300 275 8.000 250 6.000 200 4.000 175 150 2.000 125 16 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 17 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 Q4/17 Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Key financial figures Key financial figures - Q2 2020 (NOKm) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 ▲% Revenue 4 712 5 340 -12 % Other gains and losses 1 10 EBITDA 606 1 023 -41 % Depreciation & amortisation 284 250 EBIT* 322 774 -58 % Income from associates* 44 56 Net finance -63 -48 Pre-tax profit* 303 776 -61 % EPS (NOK)* 0,42 1,00 -58 % Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT) 38 896 37 055 5 % EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg 7,8 19,0 Whitefish catch volume (tonnes) 19 708 15 860 24% EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment -0,3 2,5 ROCE* (%) 7,2 % 17,1 % * Before biomass adjustment Key financial figures - YTD 2020 (NOKm) YTD 2020 YTD 2019 ▲% Revenue 10 017 10 086 -1 % Other gains and losses 1 10 EBITDA 1 703 1 957 -13 % Depreciation & amortisation 565 492 EBIT* 1 138 1 465 -22 % Income from associates* 56 145 Net finance -157 -85 Pre-tax profit* 1037 1 524 -32 % EPS (NOK)* 1,33 1,97 -32 % Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT) 78 273 69 372 13 % EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg 11,3 18,4 Whitefish catch volume (tonnes) 44 717 36 395 23% EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment 5,9 5,8 ROCE* (%) 12,0 % 17,0 % * Before biomass adjustment Balance sheet (NOKm) 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Intangible assets 8 224 8 167 Right-of-use-assets 2 326 2 407 Tangible fixed assets 6 707 5 981 Financial non-current assets 1 050 1 079 Total non-current assets 18 306 17 635 Biological assets at cost 4 107 4 028 Fair value adjustment of biomass 909 1 495 Other inventory 1294 1 113 Receivables 2 445 2 877 Cash and cash equivalents 3 073 1 896 Total current assets 11 828 11 410 Total assets 30 134 29 045 Equity 17 459 17 047 Equity ratio 57,9 % 58,7 % NIBD 3 517 3 745 ▲% 4 % 4% 4 % %

-6 % Change in NIBD Change in NIBD Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 FY 2019 EBITDA before fair value adjustment on biological assets 606 1 023 1 703 1 957 3 746 Paid tax -45 -278 -261 -671 -690 Change in working capital 276 27 -163 -355 -169 Other 0 -10 -1 -12 -27 NIBD impact from operating activities 837 763 1 278 919 2 859 New intangibles, fixed assets and right of use assets (from credit institutions), net a) -326 -951 -752 -1 460 -338 Dividends and interests received 27 133 33 147 304 Other changes in non-current assets -15 -11 0 3 2 NIBD impact from investing activities b) -315 -202 -930 -605 -1 153 Dividends distributed -920 -1 265 -924 -1 272 -1 272 Installments paid on lease liabilities with other than credit institutions c) -52 -4 -106 -54 -206 Interests and other financial expenses -80 -56 -154 -107 -254 NIBD impact from financing activities -1 052 -1 325 -1 184 -1 434 -1 732 Implementation effect from IFRS 16 0 -53 0 -53 -74 Other changes (currency conversion, unrealized agio etc) 16 -40 -26 5 -39 NIBD impact from other changes (incl.currency effects) d) 16 -93 -40 -80 -69 Total change in NIBD -514 -856 -875 -1 198 -95 NIBD at beginning 3 003 2 889 2 641 2 546 2 546 Change in NIBD 514 856 875 1 198 95 NIBD at end e) 3 517 3 745 3 517 3 745 2 641 EBIT per segment NOKm EBIT* Q2 2020 800 700 600 500 400 114 322 300 -28 26 216-5 200 100 0 Farming Wildcatch VAPS&D LSG ASA/other Elimination Q2 2020 EBIT* Q2 2019 800 130 -21 29 774 700 40 595 600 500 NOKm 400 300 200 100 0 Farming Wildcatch VAPS&D LSG Elimination Q2 2019 ASA/other * Before biomass adjustment Lerøy Aurora Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 250 372 776 739 EBIT* (NOKm) 23 88 165 210 Harvested volume (GWT) 3 735 4 971 12 269 9 912 EBIT/kg* (NOK) 6.3 17.7 13.5 21.2 EBIT*/kg 30 25.4 25 20 17.7 16.6 16.2 NOK 15 10 6.3 5 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Low volumes, and challenges with winter wounds on H18 generation significantly impacting both price realisation and cost in the quarter

Production in sea developing according to plan, expect significant improvements in cost from V19 generation in H2/20 and beyond.

Smolt development in Laksefjord according to plan, with final step of build-out to finalise in Q4/20

build-out to finalise in Q4/20 Average size of smolt released in 2020 to more than double compare to 2019 and reach about 300 grams, with further growth in average size into 2021. Significant potential for growth beyond 2020 * Before biomass adjustment Lerøy Midt Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 915 1172 1 843 1 942 EBIT* (NOKm) 222 384 489 617 Harvested volume (GWT) 15 791 18 648 30 292 30 947 EBIT/kg* (NOK) 14.1 20.6 16.1 19.9 EBIT*/kg 22 20.6 20 18.4 18 16 14.1 14 NOK 12 10.7 10 8.4 8 6 4 2 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Good growth in quarter

RFS costs down q-o-q. Currently expectation for further cost reductions during 2020

q-o-q. Currently expectation for further cost reductions during 2020 Finally started expansion of smolt facility at Belsvik. The facility will have a capacity of about 5000 tonnes annual biomass growth when finalised, giving potential for significant growth from 2022 * Before biomass adjustment Lerøy Sjøtroll Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 948 770 1 916 1 612 EBIT* (NOKm) -31 124 123 275 Harvested volume (GWT) 19 370 13 436 35 712 28 513 EBIT/kg* (NOK) -1.6 9.2 3.4 9.7 EBIT*/kg 10 9.2 9.4 8 7.0 NOK 6 4 2.6 2 0 -2 -1.6 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 * Before biomass adjustment Overall good growth in the quarter, but weak performance on V19 generation of salmon with high cost

Better performance on H19 generation on salmon and expect gradually lower cost on salmon late Q3 and beyond

High export volumes gives significant lower price realisation on trout than on salmon. 35% of quarterly harvest volume was trout. Cost and price realisation below salmon

Gradually more smolt release of higher quality and with larger sizes from Kjærelva expected to improve both production volume and cost into 2021 Wildcatch (Lerøy Havfisk/LNWS) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 609 668 1 601 1 464 EBITDA (NOKm) 42 79 360 289 EBIT (NOKm) -5 40 264 212 Havfisk, catch volume Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Cod 2 299 3 009 14 829 11 889 Saithe 6 218 2 250 9 820 5 464 Haddock 1 046 928 6 244 6 174 Shrimps 1 972 6 332 2 115 7 103 Other 8 173 3 340 11 709 5 766 Total 19 708 15 860 44 717 36 395 Havfisk, prices Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 2019 Cod 33.9 33.7 37.3 34.5 Haddock 23.1 25.3 25.7 26.7 Saithe 14.1 13.1 14.7 13.7 Demand impacted by Covid-19. Changing catch strategy to lower value species like saithe and redfish, giving a significant decrease in average price realisation per ton of catch in the quarter

Covid-19. Changing catch strategy to lower value species like saithe and redfish, giving a significant decrease in average price realisation per ton of catch in the quarter Covid-19 also with negative impact for the landbased processing industry, which was until Covid-19 imposed restrictions, showing improvements Norskott Havbruk (associate, 50% owned by Lerøy Seafood Group) NOK 20 15 10 5 0 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 465 407 729 813 EBIT* (NOKm) 89 106 131 216 Harvested volume (GWT) 6 529 5 796 9 446 10 598 EBIT/kg* (NOK) 13.7 18.4 13.9 20.4 EBIT*/kg 18.4 14.4 13.7 9.3 2.7 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Covid-19 with negative demand and price implications also for UK based salmon

with negative demand and price implications also for UK based salmon Good growth and biological performance with low mortality rates in the quarter. Q-o-q reduction in cost

Q-o-q reduction in cost 1.3m smolts transferred in the quarter with average weight of 168 gram (larger more robust smolts)

Harvest volumes up 13% y-o-y in the quarter

y-o-y in the quarter Harvest guidance of 26,000 GWT in 2020 with growth potential into 2021 Before biomass adjustment ** Figures based on 100% basis VAPS&D - VAP, Sales and Distribution Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Revenue (NOKm) 4 483 5 099 9 395 9 612 EBIT (NOKm) 114 130 169 223 EBIT margin 2.5% 2.5 % 1.8% 2.2% Covid 19 restriction impacting demand negatively particularly in the first half of second quarter.

From second half of the quarter, lift in restrictions in key markets which has gradually improved demand with also part of HoReCa markets opening up. Still the market is not back to "normal" • Believes long term trends for the seafood industry remains very positive, Revenue and EBIT margin (line graph) and with several new factories started in recent years significant 5 500 5 099 4 962 4 912 4 % potential in this segment in years to come 5 000 4 813 4 483 4 500 3 % 4 000 NOKm 3 500 marginEBIT 2 000 3 000 2 % 2 500 1 500 1 % 1 000 500 0 0 % Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Outlook Spot prices - Fresh Atlantic salmon Cross section as of week 33, FCA Oslo, Superior quality Market 2018 2019 2020 Chng Chng % EU 241 500 262 600 269 500 6 900 3 % USA 123 700 128 000 131 700 3 700 3 % Russia 22 200 17 100 14 000 -3 100 -18 % Japan 13 400 13 700 16 400 2 700 20 % Other Markets 158 200 173 600 171 400 -2 200 -1 % Total 559 000 595 000 603 000 8 000 1 % Market 2018 2019 2020 Chng Chng % EU 478 400 510 000 515 900 5 900 1 % USA 245 600 256 200 267 200 11 000 4 % Russia 46 400 35 200 33 800 -1 400 -4 % Japan 27 600 28 600 31 300 2 700 9 % Other Markets 336 900 361 000 350 900 -10 100 -3 % Total 1 134 900 1 191 000 1 199 100 8 100 1 % Outlook The end of Covid-19 is unpredictable. Situation has improved during Q2, but has a significant impact on market development and thus earnings short term

Covid-19 is unpredictable. Situation has improved during Q2, but has a significant impact on market development and thus earnings short term Long term the demand pictures for seafood remains sound

Expect significant growth in harvest volume and lower costs from the investments in smolt facilities

Expected contract share for salmon in Q3/20 ~25-30%

~25-30% Significant potential in whitefish

Quota advice for ICES for 2020 is up 20% for cod, up 8% for haddock, up 15 % for saithe North of 62 degrees and down 15% in the North Sea

CONTACT - Henning Beltestad, hb@leroy.no CONTACT - Sjur Malm, sjur.malm@leroy.no Attachments Original document

