Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Lerøy Seafood Group    LSG   NO0003096208

LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP

(LSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/20 05:57:47 am
55.49 NOK   -2.96%
05:32aLERØY SEAFOOD : Q2 2020 Presentation
PU
05:32aLERØY SEAFOOD : Q2 2020 Report
PU
12:31aLERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Q2 2020 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lerøy Seafood : Q2 2020 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT

Q2 2020

AUGUST 20TH 2020

  1. Highlights
  2. Key Financial Figures
  3. Outlook

Highlights

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Farming

VAP, Sales and Distribution

Wild catch

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Significant impact of Covid-19, gradually with less impact from second half of the quarter
  • EBIT pre FV adj. NOK 322m. Lower price realisation for salmon and trout the most important driver for y-o-y fall in profitability
  • Strong quarterly operational cashflow. Dividend of NOK 1.5 per share for 2019 paid out in quarter. The board has additional authorisation to pay out NOK 0.8 per share before the end of 2020. NIBD at end of quarter at NOK 3 517 million, at level with last year
  • Growth from post smolt investments on track. Expects harvest incl. associated 183-188'' GWT for 2020 and 200-210'' GWT salmon and trout for 2021
  • Expect whitefish volume around 65 000 tonnes for 2020

1 300

EBIT*

1 200

1 100

1 000

900

million

800

700

NOK

600

500

400

322

300

200

100

0

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Harvest volume salmon&trout (GWT)

38 896

37 055

78 273

69 372

Catch volume whitefish (tonnes)

19 708

15 860

44 717

36 395

Revenue (NOKm)

4 712

5 340

10 017

10 086

EBIT before FV adj. (NOKm)

322

774

1 138

1 465

ROCE before FV adj.

7,2%

17,1%

12,0%

17,0%

Q2 2020 Farming highlights

  • Spot prices below last year
    • NSI Q2/20 NOK 57.9 vs NOK 62.1 in Q2/19 (-7%)
    • Down NOK 11/kg q-o-q, and down NOK 4/kg y-o-y
  • Demand, and consequently price realisation, significantly impacted by restrictions related to Covid - 19, with improvements in second half of quarter.
  • Higher price impact on trout, due to high export volumes
  • Contract share 30%, price realisation on contracts higher than spot
  • Cost (RFS) up from Q1/20
  • EBIT/kg in farming in Q2/20 of NOK 5.5 compared to NOK 16.1 in Q2/19

1 100

EBIT* farming

1 000

900

800

million

700

600

NOK

500

400

300

216

200

100

0

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

4qtr rolling Harvest volume (GWT) & EBIT/kg

22

167

170

20

18

16

160

14

EBIT/kg

12

10,4

150

GWT``

10

8

6

140

4

2

0

130

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Farming volumes

2014 GWT

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

GWT

GWT

GWT

GWT

GWT

GWT

Lerøy Aurora AS*

26 800

29 200

30 000

39 200

36 800

32 800

~37 000

Lerøy Midt AS

68 300

71 400

52 200

64 500

66 500

64 800

~68 000

Lerøy Sjøtroll

63 200

57 100

68 000

54 000

58 800

60 600

~67 000

Total Norway

158 300

157 700

150 200

157 800

162 000

158 200

~172 000

Villa Organic AS**

6 000

Norskott Havbruk (UK)***

13 800

13 500

14 000

15 500

13 700

12 900

~13 000

Total

178 100

171 200

164 200

173 300

175 800

171 100

~185 000

*) Included harvested volume from Villa Organic after split July 2014 **) LSG's share of Villa Organic's volume in H1 2014, not consolidated

***) LSG's share, not consolidated

Q2 2020 Wildcatch highlights

  • Challenging market situation in following restrictions from Covid-19.Q-o-Q decline in prices for key species. However, improving late in quarter
  • Changing catch strategy towards lower value species, which has an negative impact on profitability in the quarter. Average price realisation across species significantly reduced compared to same quarter last year
  • Catch volume at 19 708 tonnes, up 24% y-o-y
  • Framework conditions continue to be challenging for the processing industry, with no signs of improvement

300

EBIT Wildcatch

270

250

million

200

150

NOK

100

50

0

-5

-50

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

40

Price development, key species

35

33,9

30

NOK

25

23,1

20

15

14,1

Cod

10

Haddock

5

Saithe

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Catch volumes and quotas Havfisk/Wild Catch

Catch volume

Catch volume

YTD 20

YTD 19

Remaining quota

Remaining quota

Q2/20

Q2/19

2020

2019

Cod

2 299

3 009

14 829

11 889

8 861

10 540

Saithe

6 218

2 250

9 820

5 464

5 767

11 667

Haddock

1 046

928

6 244

6 174

3780

2 922

Shrimps

1 972

6 332

2 115

7 103

Other

8 173

3 340

11 709

5 766

Total

19 708

15 860

44 717

36 395

Q2 2020 VAPS&D highlights

  • Significant increase in most aspects of risk due to Covid-19, and an unprecedented impact on the HoReCa market. While clear improvements from second half of the quarter, the demand for seafood has not fully recovered
  • Core focus for Lerøy is to keep the value chain open. This has been successful, but not without additional costs
  • EBIT margin of 2.5% at same level as the same quarter last year. EBIT in Q2/20 of NOK 114m compared to NOK 130m in Q2/19.

Revenue and EBIT-margin VAPS&D

5 500

3,5

5 000

3,0

2,5

4 500

4 483

marginEBIT(%)

millionNOK

2,0

4 000

1,5

3 500

1,0

3 000

0,5

2 500

0,0

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

20.000

4qtr rolling revenue & EBIT (NOKm)

500

18.000

475

450

(Revenue)millionNOK

16.000

425

225

(EBIT)millionNOK

400

14.000

375

12.000

350

325

10.000

300

275

8.000

250

6.000

200

4.000

175

150

2.000

125

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Key financial figures

Key financial figures - Q2 2020

(NOKm)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

▲%

Revenue

4 712

5 340

-12 %

Other gains and losses

1

10

EBITDA

606

1 023

-41 %

Depreciation & amortisation

284

250

EBIT*

322

774

-58 %

Income from associates*

44

56

Net finance

-63

-48

Pre-tax profit*

303

776

-61 %

EPS (NOK)*

0,42

1,00

-58 %

Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT)

38 896

37 055

5 %

EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg

7,8

19,0

Whitefish catch volume (tonnes)

19 708

15 860

24%

EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment

-0,3

2,5

ROCE* (%)

7,2 %

17,1 %

* Before biomass adjustment

Key financial figures - YTD 2020

(NOKm)

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

▲%

Revenue

10 017

10 086

-1 %

Other gains and losses

1

10

EBITDA

1 703

1 957

-13 %

Depreciation & amortisation

565

492

EBIT*

1 138

1 465

-22 %

Income from associates*

56

145

Net finance

-157

-85

Pre-tax profit*

1037

1 524

-32 %

EPS (NOK)*

1,33

1,97

-32 %

Salmon and trout harvest volume (GWT)

78 273

69 372

13 %

EBIT* all incl. excl. Wildcatch/kg

11,3

18,4

Whitefish catch volume (tonnes)

44 717

36 395

23%

EBIT/kg Wildcatch segment

5,9

5,8

ROCE* (%)

12,0 %

17,0 %

* Before biomass adjustment

Balance sheet

(NOKm)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Intangible assets

8 224

8 167

Right-of-use-assets

2 326

2 407

Tangible fixed assets

6 707

5 981

Financial non-current assets

1 050

1 079

Total non-current assets

18 306

17 635

Biological assets at cost

4 107

4 028

Fair value adjustment of biomass

909

1 495

Other inventory

1294

1 113

Receivables

2 445

2 877

Cash and cash equivalents

3 073

1 896

Total current assets

11 828

11 410

Total assets

30 134

29 045

Equity

17 459

17 047

Equity ratio

57,9 %

58,7 %

NIBD

3 517

3 745

▲%

4 %

4%

4 %

  • %
    -6 %

Change in NIBD

Change in NIBD

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

FY 2019

EBITDA before fair value adjustment on biological assets

606

1 023

1 703

1 957

3 746

Paid tax

-45

-278

-261

-671

-690

Change in working capital

276

27

-163

-355

-169

Other

0

-10

-1

-12

-27

NIBD impact from operating activities

837

763

1 278

919

2 859

New intangibles, fixed assets and right of use assets (from credit institutions), net

a)

-326

-951

-752

-1 460

-338

Dividends and interests received

27

133

33

147

304

Other changes in non-current assets

-15

-11

0

3

2

NIBD impact from investing activities

b)

-315

-202

-930

-605

-1 153

Dividends distributed

-920

-1 265

-924

-1 272

-1 272

Installments paid on lease liabilities with other than credit institutions

c)

-52

-4

-106

-54

-206

Interests and other financial expenses

-80

-56

-154

-107

-254

NIBD impact from financing activities

-1 052

-1 325

-1 184

-1 434

-1 732

Implementation effect from IFRS 16

0

-53

0

-53

-74

Other changes (currency conversion, unrealized agio etc)

16

-40

-26

5

-39

NIBD impact from other changes (incl.currency effects)

d)

16

-93

-40

-80

-69

Total change in NIBD

-514

-856

-875

-1 198

-95

NIBD at beginning

3 003

2 889

2 641

2 546

2 546

Change in NIBD

514

856

875

1 198

95

NIBD at end

e)

3 517

3 745

3 517

3 745

2 641

EBIT per segment

NOKm

EBIT* Q2 2020

800

700

600

500

400

114

322

300

-28

26

216-5

200

100

0

Farming

Wildcatch

VAPS&D LSG ASA/other Elimination

Q2 2020

EBIT* Q2 2019

800

130

-21

29

774

700

40

595

600

500

NOKm

400

300

200

100

0

Farming

Wildcatch

VAPS&D

LSG

Elimination

Q2 2019

ASA/other

* Before biomass adjustment

Lerøy Aurora

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

250

372

776

739

EBIT* (NOKm)

23

88

165

210

Harvested volume (GWT)

3 735

4 971

12 269

9 912

EBIT/kg* (NOK)

6.3

17.7

13.5

21.2

EBIT*/kg

30

25.4

25

20

17.7

16.6

16.2

NOK

15

10

6.3

5

0

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

  • Low volumes, and challenges with winter wounds on H18 generation significantly impacting both price realisation and cost in the quarter
  • Production in sea developing according to plan, expect significant improvements in cost from V19 generation in H2/20 and beyond.
  • Smolt development in Laksefjord according to plan, with final step of build-out to finalise in Q4/20
  • Average size of smolt released in 2020 to more than double compare to 2019 and reach about 300 grams, with further growth in average size into 2021. Significant potential for growth beyond 2020

* Before biomass adjustment

Lerøy Midt

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

915

1172

1 843

1 942

EBIT* (NOKm)

222

384

489

617

Harvested volume (GWT)

15 791

18 648

30 292

30 947

EBIT/kg* (NOK)

14.1

20.6

16.1

19.9

EBIT*/kg

22

20.6

20

18.4

18

16

14.1

14

NOK

12

10.7

10

8.4

8

6

4

2

0

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

  • Good growth in quarter
  • RFS costs down q-o-q. Currently expectation for further cost reductions during 2020
  • Finally started expansion of smolt facility at Belsvik. The facility will have a capacity of about 5000 tonnes annual biomass growth when finalised, giving potential for significant growth from 2022

* Before biomass adjustment

Lerøy Sjøtroll

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

948

770

1 916

1 612

EBIT* (NOKm)

-31

124

123

275

Harvested volume (GWT)

19 370

13 436

35 712

28 513

EBIT/kg* (NOK)

-1.6

9.2

3.4

9.7

EBIT*/kg

10

9.2

9.4

8

7.0

NOK

6

4

2.6

2

0

-2

-1.6

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

* Before biomass adjustment

  • Overall good growth in the quarter, but weak performance on V19 generation of salmon with high cost
  • Better performance on H19 generation on salmon and expect gradually lower cost on salmon late Q3 and beyond
  • High export volumes gives significant lower price realisation on trout than on salmon. 35% of quarterly harvest volume was trout. Cost and price realisation below salmon
  • Gradually more smolt release of higher quality and with larger sizes from Kjærelva expected to improve both production volume and cost into 2021

Wildcatch (Lerøy Havfisk/LNWS)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

609

668

1 601

1 464

EBITDA (NOKm)

42

79

360

289

EBIT (NOKm)

-5

40

264

212

Havfisk, catch volume

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Cod

2 299

3 009

14 829

11 889

Saithe

6 218

2 250

9 820

5 464

Haddock

1 046

928

6 244

6 174

Shrimps

1 972

6 332

2 115

7 103

Other

8 173

3 340

11 709

5 766

Total

19 708

15 860

44 717

36 395

Havfisk, prices

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

2019

Cod

33.9

33.7

37.3

34.5

Haddock

23.1

25.3

25.7

26.7

Saithe

14.1

13.1

14.7

13.7

  • Demand impacted by Covid-19. Changing catch strategy to lower value species like saithe and redfish, giving a significant decrease in average price realisation per ton of catch in the quarter
  • Covid-19also with negative impact for the landbased processing industry, which was until Covid-19 imposed restrictions, showing improvements

Norskott Havbruk (associate, 50% owned by Lerøy Seafood Group)

NOK

20

15

10

5

0

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

465

407

729

813

EBIT* (NOKm)

89

106

131

216

Harvested volume (GWT)

6 529

5 796

9 446

10 598

EBIT/kg* (NOK)

13.7

18.4

13.9

20.4

EBIT*/kg

18.4

14.4 13.7

9.3

2.7

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

  • Covid-19with negative demand and price implications also for UK based salmon
  • Good growth and biological performance with low mortality rates in the quarter. Q-o-q reduction in cost
  • 1.3m smolts transferred in the quarter with average weight of 168 gram (larger more robust smolts)
  • Harvest volumes up 13% y-o-y in the quarter
  • Harvest guidance of 26,000 GWT in 2020 with growth potential into 2021
  • Before biomass adjustment ** Figures based on 100% basis

VAPS&D - VAP, Sales and Distribution

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Revenue (NOKm)

4 483

5 099

9 395

9 612

EBIT (NOKm)

114

130

169

223

EBIT margin

2.5%

2.5 %

1.8%

2.2%

  • Covid 19 restriction impacting demand negatively particularly in the first half of second quarter.
  • From second half of the quarter, lift in restrictions in key markets which has gradually improved demand with also part of HoReCa markets opening up. Still the market is not back to "normal"

• Believes long term trends for the seafood industry remains very positive,

Revenue and EBIT margin (line graph)

and with several new factories started in recent years significant

5 500

5 099

4 962

4 912

4 %

potential in this segment in years to come

5 000

4 813

4 483

4 500

3 %

4 000

NOKm

3 500

marginEBIT

2 000

3 000

2 %

2 500

1 500

1 %

1 000

500

0

0 %

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Outlook

Spot prices - Fresh Atlantic salmon

Cross section as of week 33, FCA Oslo, Superior quality

Market

2018

2019

2020 Chng

Chng %

EU

241 500

262 600

269 500

6

900

3 %

USA

123 700

128 000

131 700

3

700

3 %

Russia

22 200

17 100

14 000

-3

100

-18 %

Japan

13 400

13 700

16 400

2

700

20 %

Other Markets

158 200

173 600

171 400

-2

200

-1 %

Total

559 000

595 000

603 000

8

000

1 %

Market

2018

2019

2020 Chng

Chng %

EU

478 400

510 000

515 900

5

900

1 %

USA

245 600

256 200

267 200

11

000

4 %

Russia

46 400

35 200

33 800

-1

400

-4 %

Japan

27 600

28 600

31 300

2

700

9 %

Other Markets

336 900

361 000

350 900

-10

100

-3 %

Total

1 134 900

1 191 000

1 199 100

8

100

1 %

Outlook

  • The end of Covid-19 is unpredictable. Situation has improved during Q2, but has a significant impact on market development and thus earnings short term
  • Long term the demand pictures for seafood remains sound
  • Expect significant growth in harvest volume and lower costs from the investments in smolt facilities
  • Expected contract share for salmon in Q3/20 ~25-30%
  • Significant potential in whitefish
    • Quota advice for ICES for 2020 is up 20% for cod, up 8% for haddock, up 15 % for saithe North of 62 degrees and down 15% in the North Sea

CONTACT - Henning Beltestad, hb@leroy.no CONTACT - Sjur Malm, sjur.malm@leroy.no

Disclaimer

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP
05:32aLERØY SEAFOOD : Q2 2020 Presentation
PU
05:32aLERØY SEAFOOD : Q2 2020 Report
PU
12:31aLERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Q2 2020 Results
AQ
08/17LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first..
PU
08/17LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Invitasjon til presentasjon av resultater for 2. kvart..
PU
08/14LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first..
AQ
07/13European salmon sales to China slowly recovering after virus scare
RE
07/07LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Trading update Q2 2020
AQ
07/06LERØY SEAFOOD : Financial calendar
PU
06/18Norway's salmon exports to China fell amid virus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 003 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
Net income 2020 1 207 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2020 3 860 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 34 049 M 3 844 M 3 814 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 371
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lerøy Seafood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,80 NOK
Last Close Price 57,18 NOK
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henning Kolbjørn Beltestad Chief Executive Officer
Helge Singelstad Chairman
Sjur Svenningsson Malm Chief Financial Officer
Britt Kathrine Drivenes Director
Hans Petter Vestre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP-1.92%3 844
MOWI ASA-19.11%10 778
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.37.80%6 163
SALMAR ASA3.81%5 946
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 056
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-6.33%1 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group