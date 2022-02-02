Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. News Summary LHAA US5267491067 LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. (LHAA) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 02/02 11:32:32 am 9.67 USD -0.51% 05:08p LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) PU 05:05p LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A) AQ 2021 LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Lerer Hippeau Acquisition : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) 02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 10-Q/A FORM Amendment No. 1 ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to 001-40168 Commission File Number: LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 86-1418494 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 100 Crosby Street, Suite 201 New York, New York 10012 (Address Of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 646 ) 237- 4837 4837 Registrant's telephone number, including area code Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value LHAA Nasdaq Stock Market LLC TheStock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.Yes ☒ No ☐ S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation(§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, afiler, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Ruleof the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Ruleof the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ As of February 2 , 2022, 22,951,509 Class A common shares, par value $0.0001 per share, and 5,566,546 Class B common shares, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding, respectively. 22,951,509 Class A common shares, par value $0.0001 per share, and 5,566,546 Class B common shares, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding, respectively. Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE 10-Q to "we," "us," the "Company" or "our company" are to Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp., unless the context otherwise indicates. References throughout this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Formto "we," "us," the "Company" or "our company" are to Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp., unless the context otherwise indicates. 10-Q/A amends the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 9, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). This Amendment No. 1 ("Amendment No. 1") to the Quarterly Report on Formamends the Quarterly Report on Formof Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 9, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021 (the "Q3 Form 10-Q"), which included a section within Note 2, Revision of Previously Reported Financial Statements, ("Note 2") that described a revision to the Company's classification of its Class A common stock subject to redemption issued in the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on March 9, 2021. As described in Note 2, upon its IPO, the Company classified a portion of its Class A common stock issued in the IPO ("Public Shares") as permanent equity to maintain net tangible assets greater than $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its initial business combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. Also as described in Note 2, the Company's management revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in tangible assets and present all Public Shares as temporary equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A common stock. On November 9, 2021, Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additionalcapital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A common stock. two-class method. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to themethod. 10-Q. Although the qualitative factors that management assessed tended to support a conclusion that the misstatements were not material, these factors were not strong enough to overcome the significant quantitative errors in the financial statements. The qualitative and quantitative factors support a conclusion that the misstatements are material on a quantitative basis. Management concluded that the misstatement was such of magnitude that it is probable that the judgment of a reasonable person relying upon the financial statements would have been influenced by the inclusion or correction of the foregoing items. As such, upon further consideration of the change, the Company determined the change in classification of the Public Shares and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and it should restate its previously issued financial statements. The Company determined the changes were not qualitatively material to the Company's previously issued financial statements and did not restate its financial statements. Instead, the Company revised its previously reported financial statements in Note 2 to its Q3 FormAlthough the qualitative factors that management assessed tended to support a conclusion that the misstatements were not material, these factors were not strong enough to overcome the significant quantitative errors in the financial statements. The qualitative and quantitative factors support a conclusion that the misstatements are material on a quantitative basis. Management concluded that the misstatement was such of magnitude that it is probable that the judgment of a reasonable person relying upon the financial statements would have been influenced by the inclusion or correction of the foregoing items. As such, upon further consideration of the change, the Company determined the change in classification of the Public Shares and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and it should restate its previously issued financial statements. 10-Q and previously reported as revised in the Original Filing; (ii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021, and previously reported as revised in the Original Filing, and (iii) Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements and Item 4 of Part 1 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company has restated these financial statements for the Affected Periods and the Post-IPO Balance Sheet will be restated in a subsequent filing. As such, the Company has restated these financial statements for the Affected Periods and the Post-IPO Balance Sheet will be restated in a subsequent filing. The restatement does not have an impact on its cash position or cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account"). re-evaluation, the Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness is described in more detail in the Item 4 - Controls and Procedures, contained herein. Afterthe Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness is described in more detail in the Item 4 - Controls and Procedures, contained herein. Table of Contents We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to amend and restate the Original Filing with modification as necessary to reflect the restatements. The following items have been amended to reflect the restatements: Part I, Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Part I, Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Part I, Item 4 Controls and Procedures Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors 10-Q/A (Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2). In addition, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have provided new certifications dated as of the date of this filing in connection with this Form(Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2). 10-Q of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. as of and for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021 (the "Original Filing") is being amended or updated by this Amendment No. 1 and, other than as described herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not purport to reflect any information or events subsequent to the Original Filing. We have not amended our previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods affected by the restatement. This Amendment No. 1 continues to describe the conditions as of the date of the Original Filing and, except as expressly contained herein, we have not updated, modified or supplemented the disclosures contained in the Original Filing. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Filing and with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the Original Filing. Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. 10-Q Form For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2021 Table of Contents Page PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1 Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021 1 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 2 Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 3 Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 4 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements (restated) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 18 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 22 Item 4. Controls and Procedures (restated) 22 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 23 Item 1A. Risk Factors 23 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities 23 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 24 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 24 Item 5. Other Information 24 Item 6. Exhibits 24 Signatures 25 Table of Contents PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 648,377 Prepaid expenses 663,020 Total current assets 1,311,397 Investments held in Trust Account 222,675,973 Total Assets $ 223,987,370 Liabilities, Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Deficit: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,387 Accrued expenses 140,115 Franchise tax payable 143,562 Total current liabilities 292,064 Deferred underwriting commissions 7,793,165 Total liabilities 8,085,229 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 22,266,185 shares issued and outstanding at a redemption value of $10.00 per share 222,661,850 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 685,324 non-redeemable shares issued and outstanding (excluding 22,266,185 shares subject to possible redemption) 69 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,566,546 shares issued and outstanding 557 paid-in capital Additionalcapital - Accumulated deficit (6,760,335 ) Total stockholders' deficit (6,759,709 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Deficit $ 223,987,370 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For The Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2021 For The

Period From

January 12,

2021

(inception)

through

September 30,

2021 General and administrative expenses $ 297,434 $ 562,691 - related party Administrative expensesrelated party 30,000 68,387 Franchise tax expenses 50,411 143,562 Loss from operations (377,845 ) (774,640 ) Gain on investments held in Trust Account 2,865 14,123 Net loss $ (374,980 ) $ (760,517 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock, basic and diluted 22,951,509 18,614,216 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock, basic and diluted 5,566,546 5,459,482 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B common stock $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 2 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. DEFICIT UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and the Period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 Common Stock Total

Stockholders'

Deficit Class A Class B

Paid-In

Capital AdditionalCapital Accumulated

Deficit Shares Amount Shares Amount - January 12, 2021 (inception) BalanceJanuary 12, 2021 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor - - 5,750,000 575 24,425 - 25,000 Sale of private placement shares to Sponsor in private placement 685,324 69 - - 6,853,171 - 6,853,240 Forfeiture of Class B common stock - - (183,454 ) (18 ) 18 - - Accretion of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption - - - - (6,877,614 ) (5,999,818 ) (12,877,432 ) Net loss - - - - - (118,595 ) (118,595 ) Balance-March 31, 2021 (unaudited) (Restated, see Note 2) 685,324 69 5,566,546 557 - (6,118,413 ) (6,117,787 ) Net loss - - - - - (266,942 ) (266,942 ) Balance-June 30, 2021 (unaudited) (Restated, see Note 2) 685,324 69 5,566,546 557 - (6,385,355 ) (6,384,729 ) Net loss - - - - - (374,980 ) (374,980 ) Balance-September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 685,324 $ 69 5,566,546 $ 557 $ - $ (6,760,335 ) $ (6,759,709 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 3 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (760,517 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on investments held in Trust Account (14,123 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses (663,020 ) Accounts payable 8,387 Accrued expenses 70,115 Franchise tax payable 143,562 Net cash used in operating activities (1,215,596 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash deposited in Trust Account (222,661,850 ) Net cash used in investing activities (222,661,850 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: able to related party Repayment of note payto related party (65,093 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor 25,000 Proceeds received from initial public offering 222,661,850 Proceeds received from private placement 6,853,240 Offering costs paid (4,949,174 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 224,525,823 Net increase in cash 648,377 - beginning of the period Cashbeginning of the period - - end of the period Cashend of the period $ 648,377 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Offering costs included in accrued expenses $ 70,000 Offering costs paid by related party under promissory note $ 65,093 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the initial public offering $ 7,793,165 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. 4 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on January 12, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. non-operating income in the form of interest income earned on the Trust Account (as defined below). The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering") described below, and since the Initial Public Offering, the search for a prospective initial Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company generatesincome in the form of interest income earned on the Trust Account (as defined below). The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. their over-allotment option, (each, a "Public Share" and collectively, the "Public Shares") at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222.7 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $12.9 million, inclusive of approximately $7.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 5). The Company's sponsor is LHAC Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on March 4, 2021. On March 9, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock, including the issuance of 2,266,185 shares of Class A common stock as a result of the underwriters' partial exercise ofover-allotment option, (each, a "Public Share" and collectively, the "Public Shares") at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222.7 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $12.9 million, inclusive of approximately $7.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions (Note 5). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 685,324 shares of Class A common stock (each, a "Private Placement Share" and collectively, the "Private Placement Shares"), at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of approximately $6.9 million (Note 4). share ) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Shares in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will be invested only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, approximately $222.7 million ($10.00 per) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Shares in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will be invested only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Shares, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company will provide the holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares 5 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS per-share amount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 5). These Public Shares are recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. The Company will not redeem the Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem its Public Shares irrespective of whether it votes for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial stockholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 4) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the initial stockholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. for a pro rata portion of the amount then held in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share). Theamount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 5). These Public Shares are recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. The Company will not redeem the Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem its Public Shares irrespective of whether it votes for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the initial stockholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 4) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the initial stockholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. Public Stockholder , together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Certificate of Incorporation provides that a, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors (the "initial stockholders") agreed not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or with respect to any other material provisions relating to stockholders' rights orBusiness Combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or March 9, 2023, or during any extended period of time that it may have to consummate a Business Combination as a result of an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (the "Combination Period"), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The initial stockholders agreed to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares and the Private Placement Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the initial stockholders acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to the deferred underwriting commission (see Note 5) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets 6 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement (a "Target"), reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or Target that executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company seeks to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account . Liquidity and Capital Resources in franchise tax obligations that may be paid using investment income earned in Trust Account). As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $648,000 in its operating bank account and working capital of approximately $1.2 million (not taking into account approximately $144,000tax obligations that may be paid using investment income earned in Trust Account). The Company's liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a cash contribution of $25,000 from the Sponsor to purchase the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 4), the loan of approximately $65,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 4), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Company fully repaid the Note on March 11, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 4). As of September 30, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity from the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by GAAP. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements reflect all adjustments, which include only normal recurring adjustments, necessary for the fair statement of the balances and results for the periods presented. Operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected through December 31, 2021 or any future period. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's final prospectus filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021. 7 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Restatement of Previously Reported Financial Statements In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify its Public Shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with ASC 480, paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Public Shares in permanent equity, or total stockholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its Certificate of Incorporation currently provides that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable stock classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company restated this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all redeemable Class A common stock as temporary equity and recognizes accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. $5,000,001. 8-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021 (the "Post-IPO Balance Sheet"), and the Company's Form 10-Qs for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Affected Quarterly Periods should be restated to present its Public Shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this quarterly report and the Post-IPO Balance Sheet will be restated in a subsequent filing. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to those periods in this quarterly report and the Post-IPO Balance Sheet will be restated in a subsequent filing. Impact of the Restatement The impact of the restatement on the financial statements for the Affected Quarterly Periods is presented below. There is no impact to the reported amounts for total assets, total liabilities, cash flows, and net income (loss). The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed balance sheet as of March 31, 2021: As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) As Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 225,706,083 $ - $ 225,706,083 Total liabilities $ 9,162,020 $ - $ 9,162,020 Class A common stock subject to redemption at $10.00 per share $ 211,544,060 $ 11,117,790 $ 222,661,850 Preferred stock - - - Class A common stock 180 (111 ) 69 Class B common stock 557 - 557 Additional paid-in capital 5,117,861 (5,117,861 ) - Accumulated deficit (118,595 ) (5,999,818 ) (6,118,413 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,003 $ (11,117,790 ) $ (6,117,787 ) Total Liabilities, Class A common stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 225,706,083 $ - $ 225,706,083 Shares of Class A common stock subject to redemption 21,154,406 1,111,779 22,266,185 Shares of Class A common stock 1,797,103 (1,111,779 ) 685,324 e ct the changes to the impacted stockholders' equity accounts described above. $ - 8 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed balance sheet as of June 30, 2021: As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) As Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 224,323,964 $ - $ 224,323,964 Total liabilities $ 8,046,843 $ - $ 8,046,843 Class A common stock subject to redemption at $10.00 per share $ 211,277,120 $ 11,384,730 $ 222,661,850 Preferred stock - - - Class A common stock 182 (113 ) 69 Class B common stock 557 - 557 Additional paid-in capital 5,384,799 (5,384,799 ) - Accumulated deficit (385,537 ) (5,999,818 ) (6,385,355 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,001 $ (11,384,730 ) $ (6,384,729 ) Total Liabilities, Class A common stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 224,323,964 $ - $ 224,323,964 Shares of Class A common stock subject to redemption 21,127,712 1,138,473 22,266,185 Shares of Class A common stock 1,823,797 (1,138,473 ) 685,324 e stated to reflect the changes to the impacted stockholders' equity accounts described above. The Company's unaudited condensed statement of stockholders' equity has been rstated to reflect the changes to the impacted stockholders' equity accounts described above. The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021: Six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities Initial value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 211,596,640 $ (211,596,640 ) $ - Change in value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ (319,520 ) $ 319,520 $ - In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, the Company has restated its earnings (loss) per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of shares participate pro rata in the income and losses of the Company. The impact to the reported amounts of weighted average shares outstanding and basic and diluted earnings per common share is presented below for the Affected Quarterly Periods: 9 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Reported Adjustment As Restated Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (118,595 ) $ - $ (118,595 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A common stock 22,266,185 (14,831,189 ) 7,434,996 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A common stock $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B common stock 5,405,535 (222,006 ) 5,183,529 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B common stock $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Reported Adjustment As Restated Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (266,942 ) $ - $ (266,942 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A common stock 22,266,185 685,324 22,951,509 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A common stock $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B common stock 6,251,870 (685,324 ) 5,566,546 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B common stock $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share As Reported Adjustment As Restated Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Net loss $ (385,537 ) $ - $ (385,537 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A common stock 22,266,185 (6,115,123 ) 16,151,062 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A common stock $ - $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B common stock 5,880,946 (482,265 ) 5,398,681 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B common stock $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply togrowth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of estimates The preparation of unaudited condensed financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

10 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation Coverage limit of $250,000. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Investments Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in gain from investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statement of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the unaudited condensed balance sheet. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. 11 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering and that were charged against the carrying value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. These costs amounted to approximately $12.9 million, consisting of approximately $4.5 million of underwriting fees, $7.8 million of deferred underwriting fees and $0.6 million of other offering costs. Class A Common Stock Shares Subject to Possible Redemption Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including shares of Class A common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock are classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021, 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption were presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's unaudited condensed balance sheet. paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of the Class A common subject to possible redemption to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additionalcapital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Income Taxes start-up costs and are not currently deductible. The Company's taxable income primarily consists of interest income on the Trust Account. The Company's general and administrative expenses are generally consideredcosts and are not currently deductible. The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had deferred tax assets in the amount of approximately $160,000 with a full valuation recorded against it. FASB ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of September 30, 2021. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of September 30, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. 2 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A common stock and Class B common stock. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per common share is calculated by dividing the net income by the weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the respective period. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. The table below presents a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share for each class of common stock: For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For The Period From January 12,

2021 (inception) through

September 30, 2021 Class A Class B Class A Class B Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Numerator: Allocation of net loss $ (301,786 ) $ (73,194 ) $ (588,045 ) $ (172,472 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 22,951,509 5,566,546 18,614,216 5,459,482 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Recent Accounting Pronouncements No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 12, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASUDebt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASUwhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASUon January 12, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statements. Note 3 - Initial Public Offering their over-allotment option, at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222.7 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $12.9 million, inclusive of approximately $7.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions. On March 9, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 22,266,185 Public Shares, including the issuance of 2,266,185 Public Shares as a result of the underwriters' partial exercise ofover-allotment option, at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222.7 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $12.9 million, inclusive of approximately $7.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Note 4 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On January 20, 2021, the Sponsor purchased 5,750,000 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Founder Shares"), for an aggregate price of $25,000. The initial stockholders agreed to forfeit up to 750,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On March 9, 2021, the underwriter partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remainder of its option; thus, an aggregate of 183,454 Founder Shares were forfeited and canceled by the Company. 3 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination and (B) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their Class A common stock for cash, securities or other property. The initial stockholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination or earlier if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, the closing price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within anyday period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination and (B) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their Class A common stock for cash, securities or other property. Private Placement Shares Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 685,324 Private Placement Shares, at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Shares to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Shares until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $65,000 under the Note and on March 11, 2021, the Company repaid the Note in full. As of September 30, 2021, the Note is no longer available to the Company. On January 19, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan wasbearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $65,000 In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination or, at the lenders' discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into shares of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares would be identical to the Private Placement Shares. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. Administrative Services Agreement the Sponsor for these services was approximately $8,000, included in accrued expenses on the accompanying unaudited condensed balance sheet. Commencing on the date that the Company's securities were first listed on NASDAQ and continuing until the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services provided to members of the Company's management team. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, the Company incurred expenses of $30,000 and approximately $68,000 under this agreement, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the amount due tofor these services was approximately $8,000, included in accrued expenses on the accompanying unaudited condensed balance sheet. out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors, or the Company's or their affiliates. The Sponsor, executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for anyexpenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors, or the Company's or their affiliates. 4 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 5 - Commitments and Contingencies Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares and shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders are entitled to certain demand and "piggyback" registration rights. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On March 9, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remaining of their option. The Company granted the underwriters aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On March 9, 2021, thepartially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remaining ofoption. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per Public Share, or approximately $4.5 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per Public Share, or approximately $7.8 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Risks and Uncertainties COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management continues to evaluate the impact of thepandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 6 - Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption Holders of the Company's Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,266,185 sharesof

Class A common stock outstanding which were subject to possible redemption. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share.of the Company's Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,266,185Class A common stock outstanding which were subject to possible redemption. accompanying unaudited condensed balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: The Class A common stock subject to possible redemption reflected on thecondensed balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds $ 222,661,850 Less: Offering costs allocated to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption (12,877,432 ) Plus: Accretion on Class A common stock subject to possible redemption amount 12,877,432 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 222,661,850 Note 7 - Stockholders' Equity - Preferred Stock shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. 5 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,951,509 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, including 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption that were classified as temporary equity in the accompanying unaudited condensed balance sheet (See Note 6). The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 22,951,509 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, including 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption that were classified as temporary equity in the accompanying unaudited condensed balance sheet (See Note 6). - Class B Common Stock underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remainder of their option; thus, an aggregate of 183,454 Founder Shares were forfeited and canceled by the Company. As of September 30, 2021, there were 5,566,546 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding, none subject to forfeiture. The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. On January 20, 2021, the Company issued 5,750,000 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor. Of the 5,750,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding, an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares of Class B common stock were subject to forfeiture, to the Company by the initial stockholders for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part, so that the initial stockholders would collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering. On March 9, 2021, thepartially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remainder ofoption; thus, an aggregate of 183,454 Founder Shares were forfeited and canceled by the Company. As of September 30, 2021, there were 5,566,546 shares ofcommon stock issued and outstanding, none subject to forfeiture. voted on by stockholders. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders except as required by law. Stockholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to beon by stockholders. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders except as required by law. one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by Public Stockholders), including the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities or rights exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Shares issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the initial Business Combination on abasis, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on anbasis, 20% of the total number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by Public Stockholders), including the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities or rights exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Shares issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less thanbasis. 8 - Fair Value Measurements Note- Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of September 30, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value. Description Quoted

Prices

in Active

Markets

(Level 1) Significant

Other

Observable

Inputs

(Level 2) Significant

Other

Unobservable

Inputs

(Level 3) Funds that invest in U.S. Treasury Securities $ 222,675,973 $ - $ - Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. There were no transfers between levels in the three months ended September 30, 2021, and for the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021. Level 1 instruments include investments in mutual funds invested in government securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, benchmark yields, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value of its investments. 6 Table of Contents LERER HIPPEAU ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 - Subsequent Events Note- Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred up to the date the unaudited condensed financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, except with respect to the restatements described in Note 2, the Company determined that there have been no events that have occurred that would require adjustments to the disclosures in the unaudited condensed financial statements . 17 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations References to the "Company," "Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp.," "Lerer Hippeau," "our," "us" or "we" refer to Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 10-Q/A includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. This Quarterly Report on Formincludes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on January 12, 2021. We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). We are an emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. Our sponsor is LHAC Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for our Initial Public Offering was declared effective on March 4, 2021. On March 9, 2021, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock, including the issuance of 2,266,185 shares of Class A common stock as a result of the underwriters' partial exercise of their over-allotment option, (each, a "Public Share" and collectively, the "Public Shares") at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222.7 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $12.9 million, inclusive of approximately $7.8 million in deferred underwriting commissions. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 685,324 shares of Class A common stock (each, a "Private Placement Share" and collectively, the "Private Placement Shares"), at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Share to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, approximately $222.7 million ($10.00 per share) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Shares in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will be invested only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rulepromulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by us, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. 18 Table of Contents Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Shares, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that we will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. We must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes, if permitted, and excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, we will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to us to pay our taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. If we are unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or March 9, 2023, or during any extended period of time that we may have to consummate a Business Combination as a result of an amendment to our certificate of incorporation (the "Combination Period"), we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at aprice, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to us to pay our taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $648,000 in our operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $1.2 million (not taking into account approximately $144,000 in franchise tax obligations that may be paid using investment income earned in Trust Account). Our liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a cash contribution of $25,000 from the Sponsor to purchase the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 4), the loan of approximately $65,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 4), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Company fully repaid the Note on March 11, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 4). As of September 30, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that we will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity from our Sponsor or an affiliate of our Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors to meet our needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, we will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on our financial position, results of our operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Management continues to evaluate the impact of thepandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on our financial position, results of our operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Results of Operations Our entire activity from inception up to September 30, 2021, was for our formation and the Initial Public Offering and, subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, the search for a target for our initial Business Combination. We will not be generating any operating revenues until the closing and completion of our initial Business Combination. 19 Table of Contents For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of approximately $375,000, which consisted of approximately $297,000 in general and administrative expenses, approximately $30,000 in administrative expenses-related party, approximately $50,000 in franchise tax expenses, offset by approximately $3,000 in gain on investments held in Trust Account. For the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, we had a net loss of approximately $761,000, which consisted of approximately $563,000 in general and administrative expenses, approximately $68,000 in administrative expenses-related party, approximately $144,000 in franchise tax expenses, offset by approximately $14,000 in gain on investments held in Trust Account. Contractual Obligations Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the date that our securities were first listed on NASDAQ and continuing until the earlier of our consummation of a Business Combination or our liquidation, we agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services provided to members of our management team. out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. The Sponsor, executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for anyexpenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the period from January 12, 2021 (inception) through September 30, 2021, we incurred $30,000 and approximately $68,000 in expenses for these services, respectively, which is included in administrative expenses-related party on the accompanying statement of operations. As of September 30, 2021, we had outstanding approximately $8,000 included in accrued expenses on the unaudited condensed balance sheet related to these expenses. Registration Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Shares and shares that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders are entitled to certain demand and "piggyback" registration rights. We will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On March 9, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remainder of their option. We granted the underwriters aoption from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Public Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. On March 9, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to purchase 2,266,185 Public Shares and forfeited the remainder of their option. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per Public Share, or approximately $4.5 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per Public Share, or approximately $7.8 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Critical Accounting Estimates This management's discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations is based on our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The preparation of these financial statements requires us to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities in our financial statements. On an ongoing basis, 20 Table of Contents we evaluate our estimates and judgments, including those related to fair value of financial instruments and accrued expenses. We base our estimates on historical experience, known trends and events and various other factors that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. We have identified the following as our critical accounting policies: Investments Held in the Trust Account Our portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When our investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When our investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities are included in gain from investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statement of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including shares of Class A common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock are classified as stockholders' equity. Our Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021, 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption at the redemption amount were presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our unaudited condensed balance sheet. paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. We recognize changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additionalcapital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Net income loss per common shares We comply with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." We have two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A common stock and Class B common stock. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income per common share is calculated by dividing the net income by the weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the respective period. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Recent Accounting Pronouncements No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 12, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopicand Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (SubtopicAccounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASUwhich simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. We adopted ASUon January 12, 2021. Adoption of the ASU did not impact our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. 21 Table of Contents Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Sheet Arrangements off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S-K. As of September 30, 2021, we did not have anysheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation JOBS Act non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required forgrowth companies. As a result, the financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required ofgrowth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the CEO's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Ruleof the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Due to the short-term nature of these investments, we believe there will be no associated material exposure to interest rate risk. The net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, including amounts in the Trust Account, will be invested in U.S. government securities with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds that meet certain conditions underthe Investment Company Act that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Due to the short-term nature of these investments, we believe there will be no associated material exposure to interest rate risk. We have not engaged in any hedging activities since our inception, and we do not expect to engage in any hedging activities with respect to the market risk to which we are exposed. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer has concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2021, because of a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that its control around the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Class A common stock issued by the Company was not effectively designed or maintained. This material weakness resulted in the restatement of its interim financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, covered by this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting except for the below. The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer performed additional accounting and financial analyses and other post-closing procedures including consulting with subject matter experts related to the accounting for certain complex features of the Class A common stock. The Company's management has expended, and will continue to expend, a substantial amount of effort and resources for the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to properly identify and evaluate the appropriate accounting technical pronouncements and other literature for all significant or unusual transactions, we have expanded and will continue to improve these processes to ensure that the nuances of such transactions are effectively evaluated in the context of the increasingly complex accounting standards. 22 Table of Contents II-OTHER INFORMATION PARTINFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None. Item 1A. Risk Factors 10-Q/A, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our final prospectus filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, except for the below risk factors. We may disclose changes to such factors or disclose additional factors from time to time in our future filings with the SEC. As of the date of this Quarterly Report on Formthere have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our final prospectus filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, except for the below risk factors. We may disclose changes to such factors or disclose additional factors from time to time in our future filings with the SEC. per-share redemption amount received by Public Stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. The securities in which we invest the funds held in the trust account could bear a negative rate of interest, which could reduce the value of the assets held in trust such that theredemption amount received by Public Stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. While short-term U.S. government treasury obligations currently yield a positive rate of interest, they have briefly yielded negative interest rates in recent years. Central banks in Europe and Japan pursued interest rates below zero in recent years, and the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve has not ruled out the possibility that it may in the future adopt similar policies in the United States. In the event that we are unable to complete our initial Business Combination or make certain amendments to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, our Public Stockholders are entitled to receive their pro-rata share of the proceeds held in the Trust Account, plus any interest income, net of income taxes paid or payable (less, in the case we are unable to complete our initial Business Combination, $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). Negative interest rates could reduce the value of the assets held in trust such that the per-share redemption amount received by Public Stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. The proceeds held in the trust account will be invested only in U.S. government treasury obligations with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Ruleunder the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. While short-term U.S. government treasury obligations currently yield a positive rate of interest, they have briefly yielded negative interest rates in recent years. Central banks in Europe and Japan pursued interest rates below zero in recent years, and the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve has not ruled out the possibility that it may in the future adopt similar policies in the United States. In the event that we are unable to complete our initial Business Combination or make certain amendments to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, our Public Stockholders are entitled to receive theirshare of the proceeds held in the Trust Account, plus any interest income, net of income taxes paid or payable (less, in the case we are unable to complete our initial Business Combination, $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). Negative interest rates could reduce the value of the assets held in trust such that theredemption amount received by Public Stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. We identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2021. If we are unable to develop and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results in a timely manner, which may adversely affect investor confidence in us and materially and adversely affect our business and operating results. As described elsewhere in this Amendment No. 1, we have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of the Public Shares. As a result of this material weakness, our management has concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of September 30, 2021. Historically, a portion of the Public Shares was classified as permanent equity to maintain stockholders' equity greater than $5 million on the basis that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001, as described in the Charter. Pursuant to the Company's re-evaluation of the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of the Public Shares, the Company's management has determined that the Public Shares include certain provisions that require classification of all of the Public Shares as temporary equity regardless of the net tangible assets redemption limitation contained in the Charter. For a discussion of management's consideration of the material weakness identified related to the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of the Public Share, see "Note 2" to the accompanying financial statements, as well as Part I, Item 4: Controls and Procedures included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10Q/A. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Effective internal controls are necessary for us to provide reliable financial reports and prevent fraud. We continue to evaluate steps to remediate the material weakness. These remediation measures may be time consuming and costly and there is no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. If we are unable to develop and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results in a timely manner, which may adversely affect investor confidence in us and materially and adversely affect our business and operating results. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities On March 9, 2021, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 22,266,185 shares of Class A common stock, including the issuance of 2,266,185 shares of Class A common stock as a result of the underwriters' partial exercise of their over-allotment option, at $10.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $222,661,850. S-1 (No. 333-253066). The SEC declared the registration statement effective on March 4, 2021. The securities sold in our Initial Public Offering were registered under the Securities Act on a registration statement on Form(No.The SEC declared the registration statement effective on March 4, 2021. non-interest bearing and payable on the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of September 30, 2021, the loan balance was $0. In connection with the Initial Public Offering, our Sponsor had agreed to loan us an aggregate of up to $300,000 pursuant to the Note. This loan wasbearing and payable on the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of September 30, 2021, the loan balance was $0. 23 Table of Contents 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Of the gross proceeds received from the Initial Public Offering and the partial exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, $222,661,850 was placed in the Trust Account. The net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain proceeds from the Private Placement are invested in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less and in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Ruleunder the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Barclays Capital Inc. acted as the book running manager and Code Advisors LLC and Drexel Hamilton, LLC also served as underwriters in the Initial Public Offering. We paid a total of approximately $5.1 million in underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs related to the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters agreed to defer $7.8 million in underwriting discounts and commissions. 10-Q. For a description of the use of proceeds generated in our Initial Public Offering, see Part I, Item 2 of this Form Item 3. Defaults upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. Item 6. Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 31.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 31.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1* Certification of Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.2* Certification of Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) * These certifications are furnished to the SEC pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and are deemed not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. 24 Table of Contents SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. 