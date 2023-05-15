Advanced search
    LSG   NO0003096208

LEROY SEAFOOD

(LSG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:32:12 2023-05-15 am EDT
54.60 NOK   +1.11%
07:08aLerøy Seafood Group Asa : Invitation to presentation of results for Q1 2023
GL
05/04Leroy Seafood : Remuneration Report
PU
05/04Lerøy Seafood Group Asa : Annual report for 2022 in machine-readable format (ESEF)
GL
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q1 2023

05/15/2023 | 07:08am EDT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q1 2023 on 16 May 2023 at Høyres Hus (meeting room “Emil Stang”) in Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/ .

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2023 28 589 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
Net income 2023 2 696 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2023 4 251 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 5,26%
Capitalization 32 156 M 3 007 M 3 007 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 834
Free-Float 47,2%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,00 NOK
Average target price 65,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henning Kolbjørn Beltestad Chief Executive Officer
Sjur Svenningsson Malm Chief Financial Officer
Arne Møgster Chairman
Didrik Oskar Munch Independent Director
Siri Lill Mannes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEROY SEAFOOD-2.09%3 007
MOWI ASA14.47%9 256
SALMAR ASA19.93%5 673
THAI UNION GROUP-11.24%2 029
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA8.54%1 812
NISSUI CORPORATION13.30%1 430
