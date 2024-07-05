Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Oppdatering volum i andre kvartal 2024

05 Jul 2024 06:30 CEST

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

SLAKTET VOLUM AV LAKS OG ØRRET

Slaktet volum av laks og ørret for andre kvartal 2024 ble 36.700 GWT. Dette
inkluderer ikke volumer fra Scottish Seafarms.

Slaktet volum og laks og ørret per region / havbruksselskap (i 1.000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 5,1

Lerøy Midt: 15,7

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 15,9 (hvorav 5,3 var ørret)

FANGSTVOLUM VILLFISK

Fangstvolum av villfisk (Lerøy Havfisk) utgjorde 17.800 tonn i andre kvartal
2024, hvorav 1.500 tonn med torsk.

Fullstendig rapport for andre kvartal 2024 blir offentliggjort den 21. august
2024 klokken 06:30.

Spørsmål kan rettes til selskapets CFO Sjur S. Malm.

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

