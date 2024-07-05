Market Closed -
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Oppdatering volum i andre kvartal 2024
July 05, 2024 at 12:38 am EDT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Oppdatering volum i andre kvartal 2024
Issuer
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
SLAKTET VOLUM AV LAKS OG ØRRET
Slaktet volum av laks og ørret for andre kvartal 2024 ble 36.700 GWT. Dette
inkluderer ikke volumer fra Scottish Seafarms.
Slaktet volum og laks og ørret per region / havbruksselskap (i 1.000 GWT):
Lerøy Aurora: 5,1
Lerøy Midt: 15,7
Lerøy Sjøtroll: 15,9 (hvorav 5,3 var ørret)
FANGSTVOLUM VILLFISK
Fangstvolum av villfisk (Lerøy Havfisk) utgjorde 17.800 tonn i andre kvartal
2024, hvorav 1.500 tonn med torsk.
Fullstendig rapport for andre kvartal 2024 blir offentliggjort den 21. august
2024 klokken 06:30.
Spørsmål kan rettes til selskapets CFO Sjur S. Malm.
Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA is a Norway-based company active in the seafood industry. It is actively involved in every stage of the production of salmon and trout, and in catches and processing of whitefish and shellfish. The Company is engaged in the farming, processing, packaging and marketing of seafood. The Companyâs operations are divided into three business segments: The Wild Catch segment comprises businesses acquired in 2016, when Lery Seafood Group became the sole owner of both Havfisk AS and Norway Seafoods Group AS; The Farming segment comprises the Group's production of salmon, trout and cleaner fish up to the time of harvest; and The VAP, Sales & Distribution segment, that is mainly involved in processing salmon and trout. The Company has production and packaging plants in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Shetland Islands.
