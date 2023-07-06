Leroy Seafood Group ASA is a Norway-based company active in the seafood industry. It is actively involved in every stage of the production of salmon and trout, and in catches and processing of whitefish and shellfish. The Company is engaged in the farming, processing, packaging and marketing of seafood. The Company's operations are divided into three business segments: The Wild Catch segment comprises businesses acquired in 2016, when Lery Seafood Group became the sole owner of both Havfisk AS and Norway Seafoods Group AS; The Farming segment comprises the Group's production of salmon, trout and cleaner fish up to the time of harvest; and The VAP, Sales & Distribution segment, that is mainly involved in processing salmon and trout. The Company has production and packaging plants in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Shetland Islands.

Sector Food Processing