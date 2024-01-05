Official LEROY SEAFOOD press release

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume for Norway in Q4 2023 was 47.5 thousand GWT, distributed per region/company as follows (in 000’ GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 12.5

Lerøy Midt: 20.3

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 14.7 (of which 6.5 was trout)

Challenges related to string jellyfish had some impact on production in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in loss of feeding days in Lerøy Aurora. Lerøy Sjøtroll harvested some sites earlier than originally planned whereas Lerøy Midt experienced limited impact.

Harvest volumes of salmon and trout for Norway ended at 160 thousand GWT in 2023. This is somewhat higher than previously guided, but biomass going into 2024 is slightly lower for the reasons mentioned above. The 2024 guidance for Norway remains 175 thousand GWT.

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 12,5 thousand tonnes for Q4 2023 of which 5,0 thousand tonnes of cod.

The complete Q4 2023 report will be released on 28 February 2024 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.

