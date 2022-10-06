Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2022

Harvest volumes for Q3 2022 compared with Q3 2021:
| Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
| Q3 2022
| Q3 2021
| YTD 2022
| YTD 2021
| Lerøy Aurora
| 15.7
| 15.7
| 25.0
| 29.8
| Lerøy Midt
| 21.9
| 22.9
| 47.8
| 54.3
| Lerøy Sjøtroll
| 18.6
| 17.8
| 48.5
| 51.1
| Total
| 56.2
| 56.4
| 121.3
| 135.3
| of which volume trout
| 5.9
| 8.4
| 15.9
| 17.1
|
|
|
|
|
| Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
| Q3 2022
| Q3 2021
| YTD 2022
| YTD 2021
| Total volume
| 14.9
| 12.3
| 58.6
| 54.4
| of which volume cod
| 4.1
| 3.4
| 17.9
| 17.7
The complete Q3 2022 report will be released on 15 November 2022 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.