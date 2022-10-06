Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2022

Harvest volumes for Q3 2022 compared with Q3 2021:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Lerøy Aurora 15.7 15.7 25.0 29.8 Lerøy Midt 21.9 22.9 47.8 54.3 Lerøy Sjøtroll 18.6 17.8 48.5 51.1 Total 56.2 56.4 121.3 135.3 of which volume trout 5.9 8.4 15.9 17.1 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total volume 14.9 12.3 58.6 54.4 of which volume cod 4.1 3.4 17.9 17.7

The complete Q3 2022 report will be released on 15 November 2022 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.