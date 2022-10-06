Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSG   NO0003096208

LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA

(LSG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:02 2022-10-06 am EDT
42.10 NOK   +1.84%
02:16aLerøy Seafood Group Asa : Trading update Q3 2022
GL
02:15aLerøy Seafood Group Asa : Trading update Q3 2022
AQ
10/04Lerøy Seafood Group Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2022

10/06/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Harvest volumes for Q3 2022 compared with Q3 2021:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021
Lerøy Aurora 15.7 15.7 25.0 29.8
Lerøy Midt 21.9 22.9 47.8 54.3
Lerøy Sjøtroll 18.6 17.8 48.5 51.1
Total 56.2 56.4 121.3 135.3
of which volume trout 5.9 8.4 15.9 17.1
         
Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021
Total volume 14.9 12.3 58.6 54.4
of which volume cod 4.1 3.4 17.9 17.7

The complete Q3 2022 report will be released on 15 November 2022 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Analyst Recommendations on LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA
Financials
Sales 2022 26 526 M 2 499 M 2 499 M
Net income 2022 3 387 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2022 5 040 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,27x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 24 617 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 41,34 NOK
Average target price 73,57 NOK
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henning Kolbjørn Beltestad Chief Executive Officer
Sjur Svenningsson Malm Chief Financial Officer
Arne Møgster Chairman
Didrik Oskar Munch Independent Director
Siri Lill Mannes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-38.40%2 319
MOWI ASA-32.51%6 953
SALMAR ASA-40.63%4 056
THAI UNION GROUP-6.15%2 277
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-34.59%1 341
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.1.11%1 183