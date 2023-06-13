Les Agences de Papa: Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

Versity (Euronext Access+/ code MLPAP), a leading European company in Web 3 and virtual reality applied to real estate, has been invited by Groupe Dynamis, a major real estate player in the Netherlands, to take part in the Provada real estate trade show. This event takes place from June 13 to 15 in Amsterdam and will bring together the key players in the Dutch real estate industry.

Versity, the next generation web3 and virtual reality solution, will be presented to show attendees in partnership with Groupe Dynamis.

Dynamis group, 'Local Heroes' Historic player in the Dutch real estate market

With over 25 years' experience, Groupe Dynamis(https://dynamis.nl) plays a key role in the Dutch real estate sector, offering a full range of services to its partners. They have 50 branches across the country, employing over 550 people.

Nicolas Fratini & Frédéric Ibanez: "We would like to warmly thank our partner, Groupe Dynamis, for this invitation, which testifies to the strong interest in our technology. We are proud to present Versity, the first web3 and VR solution dedicated to real estate. It's a first step into the very active Dutch market, which, with over 200,000 transactions, is a mature market at the cutting edge of innovation."

Versity innovation made in France highlighted in partnership with Groupe Dynamis

The Versity® project aims to create immersive virtual real estate spaces, enabling users to enjoy unique experiences by exploring, visualizing and interacting with real estate in an innovative and immersive way.

Participation in the Provada show will provide Versity with an opportunity to unveil its latest achievements, share its knowledge and establish potential strategic partnerships. The Versity team will be on hand at Dynamis Group stand to answer visitors' questions, discuss collaboration opportunities and present its innovative solutions.

Provada "WE CAN BE HEROES

Provada is known as the largest real estate fair in the Netherlands. With over 275 exhibitors from the real estate sector (project developers, investors, builders, architects, financiers, advisors, brokers and housing associations with over 70 municipalities, provinces and central government), it is the benchmark show in the Benelux.

The 2023 event is scheduled for June 13, 14 and 15, and takes place over three days at the RAI Amsterdam. It will welcome over 24,000 trade visitors.

The slogan for the 2023 edition is "WE CAN BE HEROES", suggesting a focus on innovation, sustainability and positive impact on the built environment.

Provada is a key platform for knowledge sharing, networking and innovation in the Dutch and global real estate industry.

We warmly invite all Provada visitors to come and meet the Versity team at Groupe Dynamis

stand 10-31 to discover how our expertise in 3D web real estate can transform their approach to real estate and create unique immersive experiences.

About Versity®

Versity® is a proptech company specializing in innovative real estate solutions based on immersive 3D virtual tours of properties and their surroundings. Versity® enables customers to visit properties virtually and interactively, at any time and from anywhere. Versity® is listed on Euronext Access+ (FR0014003I41 / MLPAP).

