Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Les Agences de Papa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPAP   FR0014003I41

LES AGENCES DE PAPA

(MLPAP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30:15 2023-06-12 am EDT
0.5500 EUR    0.00%
02:02aLes Agences De Papa : Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show
EQ
06/05Les Agences de Papa Société anonyme announced that it expects to receive €1.4 million in funding
CI
05/31Les Agences De Papa : Les Agences de Papa announces its consolidated results for 2022 and the securing of its 12-month working capital requirement
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Les Agences de Papa: Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

06/13/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Les Agences de Papa
Les Agences de Papa: Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

13-Jun-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

 

Versity (Euronext Access+/ code MLPAP), a leading European company in Web 3 and virtual reality applied to real estate, has been invited by Groupe Dynamis, a major real estate player in the Netherlands, to take part in the Provada real estate trade show. This event takes place from June 13 to 15 in Amsterdam and will bring together the key players in the Dutch real estate industry.

Versity, the next generation web3 and virtual reality solution, will be presented to show attendees in partnership with Groupe Dynamis.

 

Dynamis group, 'Local Heroes' Historic player in the Dutch real estate market 

 

With over 25 years' experience, Groupe Dynamis(https://dynamis.nl) plays a key role in the Dutch real estate sector, offering a full range of services to its partners. They have 50 branches across the country, employing over 550 people.

 

Nicolas Fratini & Frédéric Ibanez: "We would like to warmly thank our partner, Groupe Dynamis, for this invitation, which testifies to the strong interest in our technology. We are proud to present Versity, the first web3 and VR solution dedicated to real estate. It's a first step into the very active Dutch market, which, with over 200,000 transactions, is a mature market at the cutting edge of innovation."

 

Versity innovation made in France highlighted in partnership with Groupe Dynamis

 

The Versity® project aims to create immersive virtual real estate spaces, enabling users to enjoy unique experiences by exploring, visualizing and interacting with real estate in an innovative and immersive way.

Participation in the Provada show will provide Versity with an opportunity to unveil its latest achievements, share its knowledge and establish potential strategic partnerships. The Versity team will be on hand at Dynamis Group stand to answer visitors' questions, discuss collaboration opportunities and present its innovative solutions.

 

Provada "WE CAN BE HEROES

 

Provada is known as the largest real estate fair in the Netherlands. With over 275 exhibitors from the real estate sector (project developers, investors, builders, architects, financiers, advisors, brokers and housing associations with over 70 municipalities, provinces and central government), it is the benchmark show in the Benelux.

 

The 2023 event is scheduled for June 13, 14 and 15, and takes place over three days at the RAI Amsterdam. It will welcome over 24,000 trade visitors.

 

The slogan for the 2023 edition is "WE CAN BE HEROES", suggesting a focus on innovation, sustainability and positive impact on the built environment.

Provada is a key platform for knowledge sharing, networking and innovation in the Dutch and global real estate industry.

 

We warmly invite all Provada visitors to come and meet the Versity team at Groupe Dynamis
stand 10-31 to discover how our expertise in 3D web real estate can transform their approach to real estate and create unique immersive experiences.

 

About Versity®

Versity® is a proptech company specializing in innovative real estate solutions based on immersive 3D virtual tours of properties and their surroundings. Versity® enables customers to visit properties virtually and interactively, at any time and from anywhere. Versity® is listed on Euronext Access+ (FR0014003I41 / MLPAP).

 

 

 

Contacts

ACTIFIN Isabelle DRAY

ACTIFIN Loris DAOUGABEL

ACTIFIN Jean-Yves BARBARA

Financial Press

Corporate press

Investor Relations

idray@actifin.fr

ldaougabel@actifin.fr

jybarbara@actifin.fr

Tél. : +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tél. : +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tél. : +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show

Language: English
Company: Les Agences de Papa
25 Avenue Jean Médecin
06000 Nice
France
Phone: 09 80 08 32 32
E-mail: contact@lesagencesdepapa.fr
Internet: https://lesagencesdepapa.fr
ISIN: FR0014003I41
Euronext Ticker: MLPAP
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1655125
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1655125  13-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LES AGENCES DE PAPA
02:02aLes Agences De Papa : Versity invited by Dynamis Group to the Provada trade show
EQ
06/05Les Agences de Papa Société anonyme announced that it expects to receive €1.4 mill..
CI
05/31Les Agences De Papa : Les Agences de Papa announces its consolidated results for 2022 and ..
EQ
05/31LES AGENCES DE PAPA : Annual results
CO
04/21Les Agences De Papa : Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on..
EQ
2022Les Agences De Papa : Versity® closes the 2nd round of its ICO (Initial Coins offering) an..
EQ
2022Les Agences De Papa : VERSITY® presales soon to be SOLD OUT, Les Agences de Papa?s metaver..
EQ
2021Les Agences de Papa signent un bail pour leur siège social à l'ICONIC de Nice pour crée..
DJ
2021Les Agences de Papa se lancent dans la Location
DJ
2021Les Agences de Papa : ELIGIBILITE DES TITRES LES AGENCES DE PAPA AU ..
DJ
More news
Chart LES AGENCES DE PAPA
Duration : Period :
Les Agences de Papa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer