Les Constructeurs du Bois: successful capital increase

December 28, 2023 at 02:04 am EST

Les Constructeurs du Bois announces the successful completion of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in the amount of one million euros, at a unit price of 3.50 euros, resulting in the creation of 285,714 new shares.



This brings the number of shares outstanding to 4,285,714 after the capital increase, valuing the timber construction specialist at €18.7 million, based on the closing price of €4.36 on December 22.



François Duchaine, Chairman and CEO, explains: "The Group now has a stronger financial structure, which will enable it to support its strong growth and pursue its development strategy based on green growth.



"This operation has also helped to increase the free float (to 11.4% from 7.1%), with a view to the forthcoming transfer of shares to Euronext Growth (subject to confirmation by Euronext Paris)," he continues.



