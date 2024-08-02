Proxy Statement LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. August 2, 2024 To the Shareholders of Lesaka Technologies, Inc.: The board of directors of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ("Lesaka") has approved the acquisition by Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd ("Lesaka SA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lesaka, of the outstanding equity interests and certain claims (loans from the Sellers) in Adumo (RF) Property Limited ("Adumo"), a limited liability private company duly incorporated in South Africa. You are cordially invited to attend the special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") of Lesaka, which will be held at our principal executive offices located at President Place, 6th Floor, Cnr. Jan Smuts Avenue and Bolton Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg 2196, South Africa on August 21, 2024 at 15:00 local time (9:00 am Eastern Time). On May 7, 2024, Lesaka and Lesaka SA, entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with shareholders (the "Sellers") of Adumo. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement and subject to its terms and conditions, Lesaka, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lesaka SA, agreed to acquire (the "Acquisition"), and the Sellers agreed to sell, all of the outstanding equity interests and certain claims (loans from the Sellers) in Adumo. The purchase consideration will be settled through the combination of an issuance of 17,279,803 shares of Lesaka's common stock (the "Consideration Shares") and a ZAR 232 million ($12.5 million, translated at the prevailing rate of $1: ZAR 18.5 as of May 7, 2024) payment in cash. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approvals and regulatory approvals required for the purposes of Lesaka issuing the Consideration Shares. The Sales Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement. At the Special Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon the following proposal: To approve, for purposes of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of shares of Lesaka's common stock pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement (the "Share Issuance Proposal"); and The transaction of any other business properly brought before the Special Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Special Meeting. Please refer to the attached proxy statement for further information about the proposal. Lesaka is seeking approval to issue the Consideration Shares. Because Lesaka is seeking your approval to issue its shares of common stock in connection with the Purchase Agreement, the accompanying proxy statement includes certain material information regarding Lesaka, Adumo, the Acquisition, and the Purchase Agreement. Lesaka's Board has fixed the close of business on June 14, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting and at any adjournment of that meeting. On or about August 5, 2024, Lesaka is mailing to our shareholders a paper copy of its proxy materials, including a proxy card. The proxy card contains instructions on how to cast your vote via the Internet or by telephone. Lesaka is excited about the opportunities that the acquisition of Adumo bring to its shareholders, and thanks you for your consideration and continued support. Sincerely, Kuben Pillay Ali Mazanderani Director and Lead Independent Director Executive Chairman August 2, 2024

You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the proxy accompanying this notice as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. A return envelope (which is postage prepaid if mailed in the United States) is enclosed for your convenience. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other agent and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must request and obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder. You may also submit your proxy via the internet as specified in the accompanying internet voting instructions. Shareholders registered on our South African Branch Register ("South African Shareholders") are referred to the special instructions contained on page 2 of this proxy statement. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 21, 2024: This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card or voting instruction card are available for viewing, printing and downloading at: www.proxyvote.com. These documents are also available to any shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy free of charge by emailing our Executive Head of Investor Relations at phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com. This proxy statement is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING This proxy statement contains information about the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special Meeting") of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. to be held on August 21, 2024 at 15:00 local time (9:00 am Eastern Time). Our Board of Directors (the "Board") has furnished this proxy statement and the enclosed proxy card in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board for the Special Meeting, and any adjournment or postponement of the Special Meeting. We anticipate that this proxy statement and the form of proxy relating to our meeting will be mailed to our shareholders commencing on or about August 5, 2024. A majority of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock, present either in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the meeting. Shareholders who are present at the meeting in person or by proxy and who abstain will be treated as present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present. In the event that there are not sufficient votes to approve any proposal at the meeting, the meeting may be adjourned in order to permit the further solicitation of proxies. The inspector of election appointed for the meeting will tabulate all votes and will separately tabulate affirmative and negative votes and abstentions. The meeting shareholders will be asked to vote on the Share Issuance Proposal to approve, for purposes of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of shares of our common stock pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. You may vote for or against the Share Issuance Proposal or you may abstain from voting. Abstentions will not affect the outcome of the vote. The Share Issuance Proposal requires the votes cast in favor of the proposal to exceed the number of votes cast against the proposal at the Special Meeting. If you provide your voting instructions on your proxy, your shares will be voted as you instruct, and, if a proposal comes up for a vote at the meeting that is not on the proxy, according to the best judgment of the persons named in the proxy. If you do not indicate a specific choice on a proxy that you sign and submit, your shares will be voted FOR the approval of the issuance of our common stock pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. If your shares are held in "street name," and you do not instruct the bank or broker how to vote your shares on the Share Issuance Proposal, the bank or broker may not exercise discretion to vote for or against the proposal. These shares will not be counted as having been voted on the applicable Share Issuance Proposal. Please instruct your bank or broker so your vote can be counted. Revocability of Proxies You may revoke your proxy at any time prior to exercise of the proxy by delivering a written notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy with a later date by mail to our corporate secretary at Lesaka Technologies, Inc., P.O. Box 2424, Parklands 2121, South Africa, or by attending the meeting and voting in person. If you hold shares in "street name", you must contact that firm to revoke any prior voting instructions. Internet Availability of Proxy Materials A complete set of proxy materials relating to the meeting is available on the internet. These materials, consisting of the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, including proxy card, may be viewed and downloaded at https://materials.proxyvote.com/64107N. Special Instructions to South African Shareholders We are required to comply with certain South African regulations related to the circulation and tabulation of proxies issued to our South African Shareholders. The proxy form marked "Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Proxy for Shareholders Registered on South African Branch Register" must be used by South African Shareholders. The South African proxy must be lodged, posted or e-mailed to JSE Investor Services so as to reach them by 16:00, local time, on August 19, 2024. South African Shareholders that have already dematerialized their shares through a Central Securities Depository Participant ("CSDP") or broker, other than with own-name registration, should not complete the South African proxy. Instead they should provide their CSDP or broker with their voting instructions or, alternatively, they should inform their CSDP or broker of their intention to attend the meeting in order for their CSDP or broker to be able to issue them with the necessary authorization to enable them to attend such meeting. South African Shareholders that hold their shares in certificated form or dematerialized own-name registration should complete the South African proxy and return it to JSE Investor Services. Solicitation The Board is soliciting your proxy to vote your shares at the meeting. We will bear the entire cost of the solicitation, including the preparation, assembly, and, to the extent applicable, printing and mailing of this proxy statement, including the proxy card and any additional solicitation materials furnished to our shareholders. Copies of solicitation materials will be furnished to brokerage houses, fiduciaries and custodians holding shares in their names that are beneficially owned by others so that they may forward this solicitation material to such beneficial owners. We may reimburse these persons for their reasonable expenses in forwarding solicitation materials to beneficial owners. 2

The original solicitation of proxies by mail may be supplemented by a solicitation by personal contacts, telephone, facsimile, electronic mail or any other means by our directors, officers or employees. No additional compensation will be paid to our directors, officers or employees for performing these services. Except as described above, we do not presently intend to solicit proxies other than by mail. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE SPECIAL MEETING, THE ACQUISITION AND THE PROPOSAL The following are some questions that you, as a holder of common stock of our company, may have regarding the Special Meeting, the Acquisition, and the Share Issuance Proposal and brief answers to such questions. We urge you to carefully read this entire proxy statement and the documents referred to in this proxy statement because the information in this section does not provide all the information that may be important to you as a shareholder of our company with respect to the Share Issuance Proposal. When and where will the Special Meeting take place? The Special Meeting will be held at our principal executive offices located at President Place, 6th Floor, Cnr. Jan Smuts Avenue and Bolton Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg 2196, South Africa on August 21, 2024 at 15:00 local time (9:00 am Eastern Time). As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Special Meeting regardless of whether you intend to attend in person. What is the Acquisition? On May 7, 2024, Lesaka, through Lesaka SA, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Adumo and its shareholders providing for the acquisition of all the outstanding equity interests and certain claims (loans from the Sellers) in Adumo by Lesaka, with Adumo surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lesaka SA. Following the Acquisition, Lesaka will continue to operate under the name Lesaka Technologies, Inc. and Lesaka's ticker symbol will continue to be "LSAK". The purchase consideration for the equity interests and loans will be settled through the combination of an issuance of 17,279,803 shares of Lesaka's common stock and a ZAR 232 million ($12.5 million, translated at the prevailing rate of $1: ZAR 18.50 as of May 7, 2024) payment in cash. The number of shares to be issued was calculated based on the Base Purchase Consideration, which is defined in the Purchase Agreement as an amount of ZAR 1.59 billion ($85.9 million), less the ZAR 232 million cash payment, implying a value per share of $4.25 ((ZAR 1.59 billion - ZAR 0.232 billion)/ 17,279,803 / ZAR 18.50). The Purchase Agreement is more fully described elsewhere in the proxy statement. Why are we proposing to acquire Adumo pursuant to the Purchase Agreement? We believe the acquisition will strengthen our position as one of Southern Africa's leading fintech companies. After giving effect to the Acquisition, our ecosystem will serve 1.7 million active consumers, 119,000 merchants, and process over ZAR 250 billion in throughput (ZAR110 billion cash, ZAR 40 billion card and ZAR 100 billion Value Added Services ("VAS")) per year. Including Adumo, we will have over 3,300 employees operating on the ground in five countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, and Kenya. The combination of our business with that of Adumo's will enhance our strengths in both the consumer and merchant markets. Adumo serves approximately 23,000 active merchants. Its primary operations include card acquiring, integrated payments and reconciliation services processing more than ZAR 24 billion in throughput per year. Adumo's corporate card services cover over 245,000 card holders supporting payroll, incentives, rewards, and expense management. Adumo ISV, also known as GAAP, is the largest point of sale (POS) and Software-as-a-Service solutions provider to the hospitality sector in Southern Africa. For a discussion of our reasons for the Acquisition, please see the section titled "The Acquisition-Lesaka's Reasons for the Acquisition" beginning on page 20 of this proxy statement. Why am I receiving this proxy statement? You are receiving this proxy statement because you have been identified as a holder of our common stock as of the close of business on June 14, 2024 (the "Record Date") and you are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting. This proxy statement contains important information about the Special Meeting, the Acquisition, the Purchase Agreement, and the other business to be considered by our shareholders at the Special Meeting and you should read it carefully and in its entirety. What proposal are the shareholders being asked to consider at the Special Meeting? At the Special Meeting, you will be asked to vote on the proposal to approve, for purposes of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of shares of our common stock pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement (the "Share Issuance Proposal"). What are the recommendations of the Board? Our Board unanimously recommends that the shareholders vote "FOR" the Share Issuance Proposal. 3

Is approval of the Share Issuance Proposal a condition to the closing of the Acquisition? As a condition to the closing of the Acquisition, the Share Issuance Proposal must be approved by the requisite shareholder vote at the Special Meeting. In addition to the requirement of obtaining our shareholders' approval of the Share Issuance Proposal at the Special Meeting, the closing of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of each of the other closing conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement. For a complete description of the closing conditions under the Purchase Agreement, we urge you to read the section titled "The Purchase Agreement-Conditions to the Completion of the Acquisition" beginning on page 25 of this proxy statement. What risks should I consider in deciding whether to vote in favor of the Share Issuance Proposal? You should carefully review the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 8 of this proxy statement, which set forth certain risks and uncertainties related to the Acquisition, risks and uncertainties to which our business will be subject post-closing, and risks and uncertainties to which each of our company and Adumo, as independent companies, are subject. What will happen to the company if, for any reason, the Acquisition is not consummated? If, for any reason, the Acquisition is not consummated, we will not complete the share issuance pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. Who will be the directors of our company following the Acquisition? We do not have a requirement to make any changes to our Board as a result of the Acquisition. Who will be the executive officers of our company following the Acquisition? We do not expect any changes to our group of executive officers as a result of the Acquisition. When do you expect the Acquisition to be consummated? We currently anticipate that the Acquisition will be consummated during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, soon after the Special Meeting to be held on August 21, 2024, but we cannot predict the exact timing. For more information about the conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition, please see the section titled "The Purchase Agreement-Conditions to the Completion of the Acquisition" beginning on page 25 of this proxy statement. What are the material U.S. federal income tax and South African income consequences of the Acquisition to us and our shareholders? We will not recognize any gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax or South African income tax purposes upon consummation of the Acquisition. In addition, because our shareholders immediately prior to the consummation of the Acquisition will not sell, exchange or dispose of any shares of our common stock in the Acquisition, such shareholders will not recognize any gain or loss upon consummation of the Acquisition. Am I entitled to dissenters' rights? No, our shareholders are not entitled to dissenters' rights in connection with the Acquisition. Have Adumo's shareholders agreed to adopt the Purchase Agreement? Yes, Adumo's shareholders have adopted the Purchase Agreement and approved the Acquisition via a written consent of the shareholders of Adumo. For more information on the matters approved by the shareholders of Adumo please see the sections titled "The Purchase Agreement-Conditions to the Completion of the Acquisition" beginning on page 25 of this proxy statement. Who can vote at the Special Meeting? Shareholders who owned shares of our common stock on the Record Date may attend and vote at the Special Meeting. There were 63,429,024 shares of our common stock outstanding on the Record Date. All shares of common stock have one vote per share and vote together as a single class. 4

What is the proxy card and the South Africa proxy? Each of the proxy card and the South African proxy card (collectively, the "proxy card") enables you to appoint Ali Mazanderani and Naeem E. Kola as your proxies at the Special Meeting. By completing and returning or submitting the proxy card as described herein or therein, you are authorizing these individuals to vote your shares at the Special Meeting in accordance with your instructions on the proxy card. This way, your shares will be voted whether or not you attend the Special Meeting. Even if you plan to attend the Special Meeting in person, we recommend completing and returning or submitting your proxy card before the Special Meeting date in the event your plans change. If a proposal comes up for vote at the Special Meeting that is not on the proxy card, the proxies will vote your shares, under your proxy, according to their best judgment. Shareholders registered on the South African Branch Register are referred to "Information Concerning Solicitation And Voting - Special Instructions to South African Shareholders" on page 2. What is the difference between holding shares as a shareholder of record and as a beneficial owner? Most of our shareholders hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, rather than holding share certificates in their own name. As summarized below, there are some distinctions between shares held of record and those owned beneficially. Shareholders of Record. If you are a shareholder of record and do not vote by phone or by mailing your proxy card, your shares will not be voted unless you attend the Special Meeting and vote your shares in person at the Special Meeting.

If you are a shareholder of record and do not vote by phone or by mailing your proxy card, your shares will not be voted unless you attend the Special Meeting and vote your shares in person at the Special Meeting. Beneficial Owners of Shares Held in Street Name. If your shares are held through a bank, broker or other nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name." If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name and do not vote by phone or by mailing your proxy card, under the rules of various securities exchanges, the broker or custodian that holds your shares may generally vote on routine matters, but cannot vote on non-routine matters such as the Acquisition. What is the quorum required for the Special Meeting? The representation at the meeting or by proxy of holders of at least a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock entitled to vote at the Special Meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Special Meeting. For purposes of determining the presence of a quorum, abstentions will be counted as present at the Special Meeting. Assuming that a quorum is present, what vote is required to approve the Share Issuance Proposal to be voted upon at the Special Meeting? The Share Issuance Proposal requires the votes cast in favor of the proposal to exceed the number of votes cast against the proposal at the Special Meeting. May I see a list of shareholders entitled to vote as of the record date? A complete list of registered shareholders will be available to shareholders of record during the Special Meeting. How do I vote? Shareholders have four voting options. You may vote using one of the following methods: Internet . To vote by the Internet, please go to the following website: www.ProxyVote.com and follow the instructions at that site for submitting your proxy electronically. Telephone . To vote by telephone, please call 1-800-579-1639 and follow the instructions provided on the proxy card. Mail . If you requested or received a paper proxy card and voting instructions by mail, simply complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it before the Special Meeting in the envelope provided. In-person . You may vote your shares in-person by attending the Special Meeting. Even if you plan to attend the Special Meeting in person, we recommend completing and returning or submitting your proxy card before the Special Meeting date in the event your plans change. Telephone and Internet voting for shareholders of record will be available up until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 19, 2024, and mailed proxy cards must be received by August 19, 2024 in order to be counted at the Special Meeting. If the Special Meeting is adjourned or postponed, these deadlines may be extended. Shareholders registered on the South African Branch Register are referred to "Information Concerning Solicitation And Voting - Special Instructions to South African Shareholders" on page 2. 5

What are the effects of not voting or abstaining? What are the effects of broker non-votes? If you do not vote by virtue of not being present or by proxy at the Special Meeting, your shares will not be counted for purposes of determining the existence of a quorum. Abstentions will be counted for the purpose of determining the existence of a quorum, but will not affect the outcome of the vote. Broker non-votes occur on a matter when a bank, broker or other nominee is not permitted to vote on that matter without instructions from the beneficial owner and instructions are not given. If your shares are held in "street name," and you do not instruct the bank or broker how to vote your shares on the proposal, the bank or broker may not exercise discretion to vote for or against those proposals. These shares will not be counted as having been voted on the applicable proposal. Please instruct your bank or broker so your vote can be counted. What does it mean if I received more than one proxy card? If your shares are registered differently or in more than one account, you will receive more than one proxy card. To make certain all of your shares are voted, please follow the instructions included in the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders on how to access each proxy card and vote each proxy card by telephone or through the Internet. If you requested or received paper proxy materials by mail, please complete, sign and return each proxy card to ensure that all of your shares are voted. What happens if I do not indicate how to vote my proxy? If you just sign or submit your proxy card without providing further instructions, your shares will be counted as a vote "FOR" the Share Issuance Proposal. What if I change my mind after I return my proxy? You may revoke your proxy and change your vote at any time before the polls close at the Special Meeting. You may do this by: sending a written notice to our secretary at Lesaka Technologies, Inc., P.O. Box 2424, Parklands 2121, South Africa, stating that you would like to revoke your proxy of a particular date;

voting again at a later time, but prior to the date of the Special Meeting, via the Internet or telephone;

signing or submitting another proxy card with a later date and returning it prior to the Special Meeting; or

attending the Special Meeting and voting during the Special Meeting. Attending the Special Meeting will not alone revoke your Internet vote, telephone vote or proxy card submitted by mail, as the case may be. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a bank, broker or other nominee, you must instruct your bank, broker or other nominee that you wish to change your vote by following the procedures on the voting form provided to you by the bank, broker or other nominee. If your shares are held in street name, and you wish to attend and vote at the Special Meeting, you will need your 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or voting instruction form in order to demonstrate proof of beneficial ownership and to be able to vote during the Special Meeting. Who will bear the costs of the proxy solicitation? We will bear the costs of soliciting proxies. In addition to solicitations by mail, our company's directors, officers and regular employees, without additional remuneration, may solicit proxies by telephone, facsimile, email, personal interviews and other means. Who can help answer my questions? If you are a holder of our common stock as of the Record Date and would like additional copies, without charge, of this proxy statement or if you have questions about the Share Issuance Proposal, the Acquisition, including the procedures for voting your shares, you should contact: Lesaka Investor Relations Phillipe Welthagen Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com and FNK IR: Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA Email: lsak@fnkir.com 6

When will the voting results of the Special Meeting be announced? We plan to announce preliminary voting results at the Special Meeting and will publish final results in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") within four business days following the Special Meeting. MARKET PRICE AND DIVIDEND INFORMATION Market information Our common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market, or Nasdaq, in the United States under the symbol "LSAK" and on the JSE in South Africa under the symbol "LSK." The Nasdaq is our principal market for the trading of our common stock and we have a secondary listing on the JSE. Adumo is a private company and the shares of Adumo are not publicly traded. Upon the closing of the Acquisition, our common stock will continue to be listed under the symbol "LSAK." Our transfer agent in the United States is Computershare Shareowner Services LLC, 480 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, New Jersey, 07310. According to the records of our transfer agent, as of June 14, 2024, there were 7 shareholders of record of our common stock. We believe that a substantially greater number of beneficial owners of our common stock hold their shares though banks, brokers, and other financial institutions (i.e. "street name"). Our transfer agent in South Africa is JSE Investor Services (Pty) Ltd, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton, 2196, South Africa. As of June 14, 2024, the Record Date for the Special Meeting, Adumo had 1 holder of record of Adumo's common stock and 9 holders of record of Adumo's preferred stock (including Investec Bank Limited). Market price The closing price of our common stock on May 6, 2024, the trading day immediately prior to the public announcement of the Acquisition on May 7, 2024, as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, was $4.55 per share. The closing price of our common stock on July 31, 2024, as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, was $4.84 per share. Because the market price of our common stock is subject to fluctuation, the market value of the shares of our common stock that Sellers will be entitled to receive in the Acquisition may increase or decrease. Dividends We have not paid any dividends on shares of our common stock during our last two fiscal years and presently intend to retain future earnings to finance the expansion of the business. We do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. The future dividend policy will depend on our earnings, capital requirements, debt commitments, expansion plans, financial condition and other relevant factors. Adumo does not regularly declare or pay any cash dividends on its ordinary shares. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Adumo cannot, without the written consent of Lesaka, declare or pay dividends on Adumo's capital stock during the period prior to the closing of the Acquisition, unless otherwise provided in the Purchase Agreement. If the Acquisition is not consummated, Adumo does not anticipate paying cash dividends on the Adumo's capital stock for the foreseeable future, and any future determination to pay cash dividends will be at the discretion of Adumo's then-current board of directors and will depend upon a number of factors, including Adumo's results of operations, financial condition, future prospects, contractual restrictions, restrictions imposed by applicable law and other factors the then- current board of directors deems relevant. 7