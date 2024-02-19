Lesha Bank L.L.C, formerly Qatar First Bank LLC, is a Qatar-based Shariâah compliant bank. The Company offers a wide range products and services including alternative investments focused on private equity and real estate, private banking and wealth management, corporate and institutional banking, as well as treasury and investments. The Company operates in three segments: Alternative Investments, which involves direct investment in the venture capital business direct private equity. Private Bank, which includes private banking, corporate and institutional banking and treasury and investment management services and the other segment includes investment property from where the bank derives Ijarah rentals. Associated cost including financing cost for the investment property are also build up in this segment.

Sector Banks