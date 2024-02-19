Lesha Bank LLC (Public) announced that Al Wajba Business Development Company, represented by Mr. Saad Nasser Rashid Saree Al Kaabi, have submitted their resignation as a non-independent member of the bank?s Board of Directors, and the resignation was accepted as of 19 February 2024.
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.343 QAR
|-1.97%
|+10.44%
|+1.51%
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.51%
|421 M $
|+7.24%
|65 670 M $
|+8.54%
|39 391 M $
|+13.84%
|23 358 M $
|+6.05%
|12 892 M $
|+11.86%
|11 094 M $
|+5.00%
|7 938 M $
|+36.78%
|6 881 M $
|-6.25%
|6 123 M $
|-1.71%
|5 578 M $
