Homepage
Equities
Qatar
Qatar Exchange
Lesha Bank LLC
News
Summary
QFBQ
QA000PLE37B1
LESHA BANK LLC
(QFBQ)
Add to my list
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange -
2022-10-26
1.224
QAR
+2.86%
10/26
Lesha Bank LLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/02
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Announces the Change of Its Head Office Location
CI
09/18
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Announces Resignation of Ayman Ahmed Mohamed Zidan as Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer
CI
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Funds
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Lesha Bank LLC, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022
10/30/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Bismillah al Rahim [indiscernible] Bank Relation. And we have [Technical Difficulty] [Foreign Language]. I [ have got the ] microphone. Let's start with Rajesh Bansal. Rajesh?Presenter SpeechRajesh...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about LESHA BANK LLC
10/26
Lesha Bank LLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
10/02
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Announces the Change of Its Head Office Location
CI
09/18
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Announces Resignation of Ayman Ahmed Mohamed Zidan as Deputy CEO..
CI
08/15
Transcript : Qatar First Bank L.L.C, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/10
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
06/23
Accor enters into exclusive negotiations on the sale of a 10.8% interest in Ennismore, ..
AQ
06/22
Accor in Talks to Sell Minority Stake in Ennismore
CI
05/05
Hamilton Zanze and Company acquired 304-unit Jefferson Square at Washington Hill Apartm..
CI
04/27
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
03/24
Qatar First Bank L.L.C Approves Board Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2021
221 M
60,6 M
60,6 M
Net income 2021
100 M
27,6 M
27,6 M
Net cash 2021
1 597 M
439 M
439 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 263 M
347 M
347 M
EV / Sales 2020
-7,98x
EV / Sales 2021
-1,56x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
93,8%
More Financials
Chart LESHA BANK LLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LESHA BANK LLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Totonji
Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Bansal
Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani
Chairman
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani
Chairman
Anoof Asker
Head-Information Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LESHA BANK LLC
-31.62%
342
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
-7.14%
70 614
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
5.90%
34 214
ALINMA BANK
55.68%
19 848
BANK ALBILAD
45.27%
13 436
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)
-17.16%
9 820
More Results
