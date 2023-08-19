Lesha Industries Limited announced that, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for appointment of Mr. Ashok C. Shah as a managing director of the company, who has attained age above 70 years, for a term of 5 years with effect from 20 June 2023 to 19 June 2028. Mr. Ashok C. Shah aged about 77 years, has studied in USA and is holding Engineering and administrative degrees and is having technical and administrative experience with various American Companies viz- worked as a Plant Manager for 11 years with M/s IBM Corporation, USA; worked as Area Manager for North Western Region for M/s. Prudential Insurance Co., USA for 8 years, were also associated with NYSE as Licensed Broker with Merry II Lynch Corp:, USA. He has more than 30 years of experience in Steel Trading and Manufacturing Business in India.