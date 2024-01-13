Lesha Industries Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 21.89 million compared to INR 14.63 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 21.89 million compared to INR 14.63 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.39 million compared to INR 0.193 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.031 compared to INR 0.002 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.031 compared to INR 0.002 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 28.59 million compared to INR 56.13 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 94.12 million compared to INR 57.58 million a year ago. Net income was INR 66.93 million compared to INR 4.71 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.043 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.043 a year ago.