Lesha Industries Limited is engaged in the business of trading of various steel products, trading of goods and dealing in shares and securities. The Companyâs segments include Steel, Trading of goods and Others. The Company is also involved in the business of information technology and allied services. It also focused on trading of various steel products. Its steel division manufactures various products, such as M.S. Ignots, M.S. Billets, S.S. Billets and rolled products, such as rounds, bars, sections and others. Its information technology division provides technological services & solutions in heterogeneous networking segment. The Company is also focused on designing, setting-up, managing and enabling infrastructure for e-governance. It provides solutions for Internet Access, Web Solutions, Networking & Communication, Data Entry operations and other value-added services, distribution of Computer Hardware & Peripherals, Database Management on various platforms by latest technologies.