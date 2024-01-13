Lesha Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 28.59 million compared to INR 56.13 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 94.12 million compared to INR 57.58 million a year ago. Net income was INR 66.93 million compared to INR 4.71 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.043 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.043 a year ago.