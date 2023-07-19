Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Leslie's, Inc. (“Leslie's” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LESL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2023, Leslie’s released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and disclosed a sales decline of 12%. The Company claimed that “customer surveys conducted towards the end of the quarter also indicated increased price sensitivity and that consumers entered the pool season with a greater than normal amount of chemicals leftover from last year.” Leslie’s also announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.82, or 29.6%, to close at $6.70 per share on July 14, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Leslie's securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

