Leslie : 5 Tips to Conserve Pool Water

Unfortunately, droughts are happening more often than ever due to climate change. Conserving water is a necessity to protect our environment. Swimming pools are a wonderful place to relax and have fun, but they do come with environmental impacts. Keeping your pool well-maintained is the first step in conserving pool water. If you're wondering how else to conserve pool water, we have five easy tips you can try while enjoying your pool:

Maintain clean and healthy water. Clean the pool to remove debris. Keep water temperatures low. Don't overfill the pool. Install a solar cover.

Maintaining your pool and keeping water chemistry balanced are the two most important aspects of pool maintenance. A dirty pool can become a breeding ground of algae and other contaminants. And if pool water chemicals are not regularly tested and balanced, they can cause a host of other problems.

Keeping tabs on your pool water's chemical balance will reduce or eliminate the need to drain your pool, which will conserve pool water.

A clean pool with little debris won't dirty up the filter as quickly. And a clean filter won't have to be backwashed as often, which will conserve pool water. The average backwash uses between 250-1,000 gallons of water, so it's best to limit this as much as possible. Use a fine mesh skimmer net or leaf rake to remove large and small debris from the pool, and regularly clean out your pump and skimmer baskets.

If you do have to run a backwash cycle, recycle your pool water by running the backwash output onto your lawn or landscaping. Ensure that water is absorbed before it leaves your property, and avoid allowing runoff to enter adjacent properties.

Warmer water evaporates much faster than cooler water. Keeping the water temperature low will help your pool conserve as much water as possible. Additionally, cooler water can prevent the growth of organic contaminants like algae. Installing a cooling pump is a great way to keep water temperatures low. Another tip is to run the pool pump at night while the ambient air temperature is lower. You can maximize the nighttime cool-off if you have solar panels for the pool.

When filling up your pool, make sure the water level goes no higher than halfway up the pool skimmer. Overfilling your pool can lead to water loss from pool activities like splashing, kicking, and anything that causes water movement.

Perhaps the best and easiest way to conserve pool water is to put asolar coveron your pool. The average uncovered pool loses about 1.5" of water per week from evaporation, and pools in hot, dry climates can lose even more. Covering your pool with a solar cover can reduce evaporative water loss by as much as 90-95%. Liquid solar covers are slightly less effective at reducing evaporation, but still work while the pool is in use.

Have more questions on conserving water? We've got a helpful FAQ article about how to conserve pool water that you might want to check out! In the meantime, keep having fun in the pool, and try implementing some of these tips into your pool care routine. If you have any other questions, stop by your local Leslie's and speak to one of our pool experts.