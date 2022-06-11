Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Leslie's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LESL   US5270641096

LESLIE'S, INC.

(LESL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
17.57 USD   -5.28%
06:03aLESLIE : 5 Tips to Conserve Pool Water
PU
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Leslie's, Inc. Presents at William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference 2022, Jun-07-2022 01:00 PM
CI
06/07LESLIE : William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference Presentation
PU
Leslie : 5 Tips to Conserve Pool Water

06/11/2022 | 06:03am EDT
5 Tips to Conserve Pool Water

Unfortunately, droughts are happening more often than ever due to climate change. Conserving water is a necessity to protect our environment. Swimming pools are a wonderful place to relax and have fun, but they do come with environmental impacts. Keeping your pool well-maintained is the first step in conserving pool water. If you're wondering how else to conserve pool water, we have five easy tips you can try while enjoying your pool:

Maintain clean and healthy water.

Clean the pool to remove debris.

Keep water temperatures low.

Don't overfill the pool.

Install a solar cover.

1. Pool Water Maintenance

Maintaining your pool and keeping water chemistry balanced are the two most important aspects of pool maintenance. A dirty pool can become a breeding ground of algae and other contaminants. And if pool water chemicals are not regularly tested and balanced, they can cause a host of other problems.

Keeping tabs on your pool water's chemical balance will reduce or eliminate the need to drain your pool, which will conserve pool water.

2. Clean Your Pool to Conserve Water

A clean pool with little debris won't dirty up the filter as quickly. And a clean filter won't have to be backwashed as often, which will conserve pool water. The average backwash uses between 250-1,000 gallons of water, so it's best to limit this as much as possible. Use a fine mesh skimmer net or leaf rake to remove large and small debris from the pool, and regularly clean out your pump and skimmer baskets.

If you do have to run a backwash cycle, recycle your pool water by running the backwash output onto your lawn or landscaping. Ensure that water is absorbed before it leaves your property, and avoid allowing runoff to enter adjacent properties.

3. Keep Your Pool Temperature Low

Warmer water evaporates much faster than cooler water. Keeping the water temperature low will help your pool conserve as much water as possible. Additionally, cooler water can prevent the growth of organic contaminants like algae. Installing a cooling pump is a great way to keep water temperatures low. Another tip is to run the pool pump at night while the ambient air temperature is lower. You can maximize the nighttime cool-off if you have solar panels for the pool.

4. Don't Overfill Your Pool

When filling up your pool, make sure the water level goes no higher than halfway up the pool skimmer. Overfilling your pool can lead to water loss from pool activities like splashing, kicking, and anything that causes water movement.

5. Install a Solar Cover

Perhaps the best and easiest way to conserve pool water is to put asolar coveron your pool. The average uncovered pool loses about 1.5" of water per week from evaporation, and pools in hot, dry climates can lose even more. Covering your pool with a solar cover can reduce evaporative water loss by as much as 90-95%. Liquid solar covers are slightly less effective at reducing evaporation, but still work while the pool is in use.

Have more questions on conserving water? We've got a helpful FAQ article about how to conserve pool water that you might want to check out! In the meantime, keep having fun in the pool, and try implementing some of these tips into your pool care routine. If you have any other questions, stop by your local Leslie's and speak to one of our pool experts.

Disclaimer

Leslie's Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 10:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 598 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 212 M 3 212 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart LESLIE'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leslie's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LESLIE'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,57 $
Average target price 26,83 $
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Relich Egeck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Weddell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Steven L. Ortega Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Magliacano Independent Director
John F. Strain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LESLIE'S, INC.-25.74%3 212
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-15.49%21 850
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-20.33%5 016
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-39.43%3 382
DUFRY AG-21.90%3 238
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-44.67%1 512