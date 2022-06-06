Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Leslie's, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LESL   US5270641096

LESLIE'S, INC.

(LESL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
19.57 USD   -2.10%
09:12aLESLIE : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Presentation
PU
05/31Leslie's, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/26Leslie's Continues To Prioritize Water Safety Programs
PR
Leslie : Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Presentation

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Baird Conference Presentation

June 6, 2022

Disclaimer

Industry Information

This presentation includes market data and certain other statistical information and estimates that are based on reports and other publications from industry analysts, market research firms, and other independent sources, as well as management's own good faith estimates and analyses. We believe these third-party reports to be reputable, but have not independently verified the underlying data sources, methodologies, or assumptions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties, and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company's results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non- GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies. Our presentation of the non-GAAP measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unexpected items. See the appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable financial measure compiled in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, and expected industry dynamics, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: our ability to execute on our growth strategies; supply disruptions; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers; impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy, and the housing market; our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations, regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products; our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations; commodity price inflation and deflation; impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts on our business from cyber and other security threats or disruptions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

To the extent forward looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided herein, they are not reconciled to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.

2

2022 Baird Conference

Mike Egeck

Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weddell

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Nasdaq: LESL

3

Leslie's at a glance

Largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer

brand in the pool and spa care industry

Physical network larger than the sum of our 20

largest competitors

Digital sales are ~5x as large as that of our largest

digital competitor

Listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker

symbol "LESL" since October 29, 2020

>$1.3B

20.7%

$271M

48.0%

FY21

Sales

FY21

Adj. EBITDA1

Sales

Growth

Adj. EBITDA1

Growth

Record Fiscal Year and 58th consecutive year of growth

1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

4

What makes us unique

Advantaged IndustryIntegrated Ecosystem

Large

Consumer-centric

U.S. pool & spa installed base = 14M

• 12M+ direct consumer relationships

U.S. aftermarket opportunity = $14B

Clear Path To Continued Growth

Six Proven Growth Initiatives

Growing Consumer File

Deeper Customer Relationships

  • Annuity-likeDemand
    • 80%+ non-discretionary product sales
  • Predictable Growth
    • Installed base has grown every year for 52 years
    • 7%+ industry CAGR from 2016-2021
  • Unmatched Scale and Reach
    • 970 locations across 39 states
    • Digital properties capture 60% of specialty DTC pool traffic
  • Total Solutions Provider
    • Proprietary AccuBlue water testing
    • Omni-channelcapabilities

The PRO Market

Programmatic M&A

Residential Whitespace

Disruptive Innovations

  • Serving consumers whatever their need, whenever, wherever, and however they choose to engage with us

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leslie's Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 13:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 599 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 578 M 3 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 95,9%
