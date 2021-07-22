Leslie : Dive In and Donate to Charity for Swim & Water Safety

At Leslie's, one of our top priorities is keeping the communities we serve safe in and around water. To enhance that cause, we are excited to announce a special charity fundraising event to support the swim and water safety efforts of two of our partners - the YMCA of the USA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The program is donation-based. Every Leslie's location will accept customer donations at any point of sale from July 21st through October 31st. The program is limited to in-store donations, and customers may make a donation of any denomination at all of their Leslie's visits.

All money raised will be split evenly between the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

'This is something we felt was important to do, not only because we care about our customers, but because we care about everyone in our communities. Helping protect people in and around water is a duty in which we take tremendous pride, and we're excited to support partners who share our passion for water safety in the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.'

Jeffrey Jennings, Leslie's Director of Environmental, Social & Governance

Both the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs have a long, celebrated history of positively supporting communities across the U.S. Both also have programs focused on water safety programs for their members.

The YMCA of the USA provides swim lessons to more than 1 million kids every year. The organization also certifies more than 70,000 lifeguards each year. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America partners with Leslie's on a water safety program for its members.

To learn more about the program, stop by your local Leslie's and ask your associate. And don't forget to ask to add a donation every time you check out through the end of October.