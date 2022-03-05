Leslie : Pool Opening Kits

Summer is inching closer, and the temperature is rising. That can only mean one thing - it's just about time to open up your pool! But before everyone can safely dive in, there's some basic maintenance to take care of first. Making sure your pool water is balanced and sanitized after being closed for months can feel tricky. But Leslie's is here to help! Our Pool Opening Kits are designed with just the right amount of chemicals your pool water needs to stay clean, clear, and - most importantly - safe for the season.

Using a Leslie's Pool Opening Kit is easy. Simply:

Use Stain & Scale Prevent Start-Up to prevent stains and scale. Then test and balance pool water before adding the remaining chemicals in the kit. Add Leslie's Chlor Brite stabilized granular chlorine to kill algae, bacteria, and other disease-causing microorganisms in your pool. Add Leslie's Algae Control, followed by Ultra Bright Advanced. Perfect Weekly Start-Up is included in Deluxe and Premium Kits. Follow all label instructions, and allow the chemicals to do their thing. Then enjoy clear, clean, healthy, swim-ready water!

Leslie's Pool Opening Kits contain every chemical you need to treat your pool at opening time. They come in three different sizes to satisfy every pool owner's needs, no matter the pool size.

The Standard Opening Kit is designed to treat up to 7,500 gallons. It contains 1 lb of Chlor Brite, the highest quality granular chlorine available. It also includes 1 pt of Algae Control, 1 pt of Ultra Bright Advanced, and 1 pt of Stain & Scale Prevent Start-Up.

The Deluxe and Premium Opening Kits treat up to 15,000 and 35,000 gallons, respectively, by increasing the volume of the chemicals included with the kit. Unlike the Standard Kit, the Deluxe and Premium Kits also contain our newest enzyme and phosphate remover, Perfect Weekly Start-Up.

For a little extra pick-me-up for your pool, you can also pair Leslie's Pool Opening Kits with a bottle of Pool Refresh, which adds a light, clean-smelling scent to the water, and leaves your skin feeling nice and soft after each swim.

Even if you properly closed your pool for the winter, several months have gone by. Your water needs a whole new round of chemicals to keep it sparkling! But what are all those chemicals for, and why do you need them?

Chlor Brite granular chlorine kills off the algae, bacteria, germs, and other disease-causing microorganisms in your water. It's also stabilized, meaning it adds a small amount of a UV inhibitor (Cyanuric Acid) to help prevent the sun from burning off the chlorine in your pool.

granular chlorine kills off the algae, bacteria, germs, and other disease-causing microorganisms in your water. It's also stabilized, meaning it adds a small amount of a UV inhibitor (Cyanuric Acid) to help prevent the sun from burning off the chlorine in your pool. Algae Control stops algae in its tracks. As the name implies, it controls the growth of algae, and is effective both as a preventative and corrective treatment for most types of pool algae.

stops algae in its tracks. As the name implies, it controls the growth of algae, and is effective both as a preventative and corrective treatment for most types of pool algae. Ultra Bright Advanced is a water clarifier that clears up cloudy water fast, helping your filter work more efficiently by coagulating fine particles in the water, such as dust, oils, and other contaminants smaller than 1 micron.

is a water clarifier that clears up cloudy water fast, helping your filter work more efficiently by coagulating fine particles in the water, such as dust, oils, and other contaminants smaller than 1 micron. Stain & Scale Prevent does exactly what it says on the label - it prevents scale and metal staining in your pool!

does exactly what it says on the label - it prevents scale and metal staining in your pool! Perfect Weekly is a triple-action phosphate remover that, when used weekly, will keep your water clean and clear all summer long. Not only does it help manage phosphates, which are a food source for algae, but it also contains enzymes to break down organic contaminants, helping your sanitizer work more efficiently. The third part of this unique formula is a chemical water barrier, which acts as a solar cover to conserve water and energy.

The assortment of chemicals might seem overwhelming at first. But don't fret! Leslie's has created a simple one-page guide to help you open your pool using our Pool Opening Kits. If you follow both this guide and the instructions on the chemical labels, you'll be well on your way to properly opening your pool. For a few extra tricks to make your pool opening process go more smoothly, you'll want to take a look at our Top 10 Pool Opening Tips.

Opening up your pool for the summer doesn't have to be a painstaking chore. With Leslie's Pool Opening Kits, you can have your water clean and clear in no time. By taking the guesswork out of chemical types and dosages, there's no need to wait around for a pool service to open the pool for you. With one of our convenient Pool Opening Kits, you can do it yourself! Just purchase the right kit for your pool size, and you're ready to get started. Not sure what size of pool you have? Check out our blog post, How To Calculate Pool Volume.

If you have any questions, call or visit your local Leslie's store to talk to one of our pool care experts. We Know Pools, and we're here to help!