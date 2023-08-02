Disclaimer

INDUSTRY INFORMATION

This presentation includes market data and certain other statistical information and estimates that are based on reports and other publications from industry analysts, market research firms, and other independent sources, as well as management's own good faith estimates and analyses. We believe these third-party reports to be reputable, but have not independently verified the underlying data sources, methodologies, or assumptions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties, and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures designed to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company's results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non- GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies. Our presentation of the non-GAAP measures, which may include adjustments to exclude other unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unexpected items. See the appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable financial measure compiled in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, and expected industry dynamics, are forward- looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: our ability to execute on our growth strategies; supply disruptions; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers; impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy, and the housing market; our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations: regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products; our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations; commodity price inflation and deflation; impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts on our business from cyber and other security threats or disruptions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

To the extent forward looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided herein, they are not reconciled to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.