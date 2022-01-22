Leslie : The Ultimate Swimming Pool Fencing Guide

Thinking of installing a safety fence or barrier around your swimming pool? There are a few things you should know before getting started.

Many states and localities have laws and ordinances in place that require fences for all inground swimming pools. Updated legislation in some areas also requires fencing for above ground pools or any body of water deeper than 18 inches. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and other safety-minded organizations like the International Code Council (ICC) and the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) have developed minimum standards for safety pool fencing, which form the basis of most state and local laws.

As for your new pool enclosure, fence requirements vary by state, and may have even stricter standards depending on your city. Before starting any pool fencing project, be sure to do your research so you understand the minimum standards of the regulations in your area. Check with your local (city or county) building and zoning department for state and local pool fence regulations specific to your property.

Some states require a fence with a minimum height of 5 feet, while others may require a minimum of 6 feet. In some areas, the three-sided property fence that surrounds the backyard is sufficient. But elsewhere, like in California, secondary fencing or alternative barriers are required in addition to the property fence.

A pool fence can be made of many materials. The most important thing is to make sure it meets the minimum size criteria and is not climbable or passable (through/over/under). Structures or walls can be part of a fence, and hedges or vines can help soften or hide fences, if desired. Pool fence gates must open outward, and they must be self-closing and self-latching with the latch installed at least 54" above ground.

During pool construction, the pool inspector will make the final determination of fence suitability. If your new pool requires a permit, as most pools do, there will also be an inspection of the fence. For a DIY pool fence, make sure to do your homework, and call your local building inspector with any questions or to verify pool fence plans before breaking ground.

Also known as removable safety fence, mesh pool fencing meets all codes, and has several advantages over other pool fence types. First and foremost, the cost of a mesh pool fence is often much lower than other types when pricing by the linear foot, and the installation is quick and easy. Many mesh safety fences can be partially or fully removed to accommodate group pool activities or parties. The mesh fabric is transparent, allowing a full view of the pool. The matching self-closing gate meets all codes. Mesh pool fencing is usually only 4-5 feet tall, and most suitable as an interior perimeter or secondary fence around the pool.

A popular choice for style, durability and cost, aluminum pool fences offer a wide variety of heights, lengths, colors, and designs, and can be customized to meet any needs. Aluminum fencing for pools however, is usually limited to pool perimeter fencing, or restricting access from the back patio to the pool. Many styles of aluminum fence are 4 feet tall or less, making them unsuitable for areas that require taller pool fencing.

Glass fence panels used as pool barriers is an idea that started in Australia, where pool fence laws are even more restrictive than in the states. Like the aluminum pool fence above, glass fencing is normally used only for internal pool perimeter fencing to separate the pool from the house on one or two sides. Glass fencing is also popular for preserving a beautiful view, a must-have for hilltop homes with a pool. The limiting factor for glass pool fencing is cost, being the most expensive pool fence to install.

In a typical residential pool, a wood fence is used to enclose the backyard, in what is often termed a three-sided pool fence (the fourth side being the rear of the house). In most states, a three-sided fence will meet all requirements for pool fencing. However, as we mentioned earlier, some states require additional barriers and/or safety measures to isolate the pool from the house and backyard. Wood fencing may not be acceptable as a secondary pool perimeter fence, due to the loss of visibility to the pool area.

Although it may not be at the top of anyone's list for pool fence material, chain link fencing is a somewhat economical choice, and can be installed quickly to meet pool fence codes. Chain link fence is available in galvanized steel or vinyl-coated steel. Some panels come with privacy slats, which may be ideal for perimeter fencing at the property line, but is not appropriate for interior pool fencing. It may not be the most attractive choice, but this low-cost pool fencing option meets the important pool safety requirement.

A common choice for above ground pools, resin pool fencing attaches to the top rail of an above ground pool easily, and is suitable for quick and easy DIY installation. Above ground pool fence kits meet most requirements in areas where the building code requires fencing for above ground pools. In place of a gate, invest in an above ground pool ladder and entry system that includes safety mechanisms to prevent entry.

Some resin fencing options can also be an inexpensive alternative to wooden or cinder block perimeter fencing, as pictured.

Saftron pool fence is made with heavy gauge galvanized steel. It's coated in a proprietary polymer to resist the elements even better than powder coating. Panel posts are either surface mounted or set into concrete. There are also other steel fencing options on the market, like the one pictured, if you're looking for a more unique or decorative aesthetic. Steel fence panels usually measure 8 feet long and stand 4 feet tall, so like other fencing types, it may be best suited as interior fencing around the perimeter of the pool.

When it comes to safe pool fencing, the options are nearly endless. Put your creativity to work, and get the backyard aesthetic you're looking for while creating a sturdy barrier around your pool. You don't even need the same type of barrier on every single side. As long as the entire perimeter of the pool is enclosed, the barrier meets all of the height and other standards required in your region, and access to the pool is restricted by a self-closing, self-latching, lockable gate, you're good to go.

You don't necessarily have to be confined to the options on this list. However, many of the premade options listed above are ready for immediate purchase and installation, and some don't even require a lot of extra effort to install. We've seen fencing materials like stone pillars paired with metal accents and decorative wooden panels, as well as latticework covered in floral vines, just to name a couple of unique examples.

If you have any questions about choosing the right safety fencing for your swimming pool, the professionals at Leslie's are happy to help. We even offer an installation service for our Protect-A-Pool inground safety fence.